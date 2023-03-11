Odisha GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Odisha GDS result 2023 has been released @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Get the direct link to download the Odisha Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF and merit list here.

Odisha GDS Result 2023: The Odisha GDS Result have been declared by the Department of Post, Ministry of Communication on March 2023. Candidates whose applications are found in order and valid by the officials for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Odisha Postal Circle can check their respective Odisha GDS result here or on official website. The Odisha GDS result is declared in PDF format only on the official portal. We have shared the direct link to download Odisha GDS result PDF on this page for all the aspirants who have submitted the application form for the respective post in the stipulated period.

As per the official circle-wise notification, a total of 1382 vacancies shall be filled through Odisha GDS recruitment. After the declaration of the Odisha Gramin Dak Sevak Result, the qualified aspirants are called to appear in the document verification round. With this, they also need to submit all the asked documents in original and self-attested copies of the same to complete the verification formalities on time. The India Post Odisha GDS 2023 and merit list direct download link is updated in this article.

Odisha GDS Result 2023 PDF

India Post Odisha GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

All the eligible aspirants who have applied for Odisha Gramin Dak Sevak posts for 1382 vacancies within the deadline can now check the result status for the further round only on the official portal i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The recruitment officials have uploaded the Odisha GDS merit list in a PDF file. Thus, the candidates should check the merit list PDF carefully which includes details like Registration Number, Candidate Name, Post Community, Post Name, Percentage of Marks Secured, Division, Office, Candidate Community, Gender, etc.

Candidates can check the complete highlights for India Post GDS Result 2023 for Odisha Circle discussed below.

Odisha GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Odisha Vacancies 1382-GDS Posts Odisha GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Odisha GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Odisha GDS Result?

The Odisha GDS result can be downloaded now from the official portal. For the ease of the aspirants, we have shared below the quick steps to download the India Post Odisha GDS Result 2023 without any issues.

Step 1: Go to the official India Post GDS website i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, choose the state name and click on the India Post GDS Result 2023 Odisha Circle link.

Step 3: The Odisha GDS result PDF can be viewed on the device.

Step 4: Next, press the CTRL + F button and submit your name/roll number in the search space.

Step 5: After viewing the result, candidates can save, download, or take the printout of Odisha Gramin Dak Sevak's result for further use.

Odisha GDS Result 2023: Category-Wise Post Available

The India Post GDS result has been announced for a total of 1382 posts in the Odisha Circle. Out of the total number of posts, 568 vacancies are released for the General category and 149 are declared for the OBC category. Check the Odisha GDS recruitment 2023 vacancies for the different categories below:

Odisha GDS Vacancy 2023 Category Vacancy UR 568 OBC 149 SC 216 ST 281 EWS 131 PWDA 14 PWDB 13 PWDC 8 PWDDE 2 Total 1382

