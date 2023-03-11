Karnataka GDS Result 2023 Out: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

The India Post GDS Result 2023 for the Karnataka circle has been released. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka GDS profile can check their results on the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in. The result has been released as a merit list in PDF format. Candidates who have qualified for the examination are now eligible to appear in the document verification round.
|
Karnataka GDS Result 2023 PDF
|
Direct Link Here
Here in this article, you can know about the complete details for Karnataka GDS download link, steps to check result, and category-wise vacancies.
India Post Karnataka GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF
The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Karnataka Circle.
|
Karnataka GDS Result 2023 Overview
|
Organization
|
India Post
|
Recruitment
|
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023
|
Posts
|
Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
|
Postal Circle
|
Karnataka
|
Vacancies
|
3036 GDS Posts
|
Karnataka GDS Result 2023 release date
|
March 2023
|
Official Website
|
indiapost.gov.in
Karnataka GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Karnataka GDS Result?
Karnataka GDS result 2023 is now available on the India Post website. The Karnataka GDS result is available in PDF format and can be checked using the roll number or name. The facility to download the result can be done only through online mode. Here in the section below, we have notified the correct steps that can be used to download the result for India Post Karnataka GDS:
Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab
Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page
Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Karnataka GDS Result 2023
Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF
Step 6: Download and take print of Karnataka GDS result for future reference
Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Karnataka circle.
Karnataka GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy
The candidates successfully qualifying for the Karnataka GDS result are now eligible for appointment against 3036 vacancies. Here in the table, we have mentioned the vacancy break up for the Karnataka GDS exam.
|
Category
|
India Post GDS Karnataka Circle
|
Unreserved
|
1245
|
OBC
|
752
|
SC
|
454
|
ST
|
194
|
EWS
|
334
|
PWDA
|
9
|
PWDB
|
13
|
PWDC
|
29
|
PWDDE
|
6
|
Total
|
3036
Important Links for India GDS Post 2023:-
- India Post GDS Result 2023 All Regions
- India GDS Cut Off and Merit Marks
- Punjab GDS Result 2023
- AP GDS Result 2023
- Telangana TS GDS Result 2023
- Jharkhand GDS Result
- Chhattisgarh CG GDS Result
- Rajasthan RJ GDS Result 2023
- Delhi GDS Result Link
- Jammu Kashmir JK GDS Result 2023
- Gujarat GDS Result
- Haryana GDS Result
- Assam GDS Result
- Himachal Pradesh HP GDS Result
- West Bengal WB GDS Result
- North East GDS Result 2023
- Odisha GDS Result
- Maharashtra MH GDS Result
- MP GDS Result 2023
- Bihar GDS Result 2023
- मध्य प्रदेश ग्रामीण डाक सेवक परिणाम
- Karnataka GDS Result
- Tamil Nadu TN GDS Result
- Kerala GDS Result 2023
- UP India Post GDS Result 2023
- UK GDS Result 2023
- छत्तीसगढ़ जीडीएस परिणाम 2023
- इंडिया पोस्ट जीडीएस रिजल्ट 2023
- इंडिया पोस्ट जीडीएस पहली मेरिट लिस्ट
- राजस्थान जीडीएस परिणाम
- यूपी जीडीएस परिणाम 2023
- बिहार जीडीएस परिणाम 2023