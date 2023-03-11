JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Karnataka GDS Result 2023 Out: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Karnataka GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can download the Karnataka Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here.

The India Post GDS Result 2023 for the Karnataka circle has been released. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka GDS profile can check their results on the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in. The result has been released as a merit list in PDF format. Candidates who have qualified for the examination are now eligible to appear in the document verification round.

Karnataka GDS Result 2023 PDF

 Direct Link Here

Here in this article, you can know about the complete details for Karnataka GDS download link, steps to check result, and category-wise vacancies. 

India Post Karnataka GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Karnataka Circle. 

Karnataka GDS Result 2023 Overview

Organization

India Post

Recruitment

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023

Posts

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Postal Circle

Karnataka

Vacancies

3036 GDS Posts

Karnataka GDS Result 2023 release date

March 2023

Official Website

indiapost.gov.in

Karnataka GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Karnataka GDS Result?

Karnataka GDS result 2023 is now available on the India Post website. The Karnataka GDS result is available in PDF format and can be checked using the roll number or name. The facility to download the result can be done only through online mode. Here in the section below, we have notified the correct steps that can be used to download the result for India Post Karnataka GDS: 

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab

Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page

Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Karnataka GDS Result 2023

Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF 

Step 6: Download and take print of Karnataka GDS result for future reference

Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Karnataka circle. 

Karnataka GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy

The candidates successfully qualifying for the Karnataka GDS result are now eligible for appointment against 3036 vacancies. Here in the table, we have mentioned the vacancy break up for the Karnataka GDS exam. 

Category

India Post GDS Karnataka Circle

Unreserved

1245

OBC

752

SC

454

ST

194

EWS

334

PWDA 

9

PWDB

13

PWDC 

29

PWDDE

6

Total

3036

Important Links for India GDS Post 2023:-

