Maharashtra GDS Result 2023: Download Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Maharashtra GDS result 2023 has been declared @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The direct link to download the Maharashtra Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here is available on this page.

Maharashtra GDS Result 2023: The Department of Post, Ministry of Communication released the Maharashtra GDS result on March 2023. All the eligible candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Maharashtra Postal Circle can download the Maharashtra GDS result & merit list in PDF format only from the official website. The official link to download Maharashtra GDS results has been activated on this page so that the aspirants can know their qualifying status.

A total of 2508 vacancies will be filled by the eligible candidates based on the basis India Post Maharashtra GDS Result 2023. After the announcement of the Maharashtra Gramin Dak Sevak Result, the qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the document verification round. The shortlisted applicants will be required to carry all the asked original documents and two sets of self-attested photocopies for verification purposes. The candidates searching for the India Post Maharashtra GDS Result 2023 can now download their results and merit list from the direct link shared below.

All the eligible candidates who have applied for 2508 vacancies of Maharashtra Gramin Dak Sevak posts can determine their qualifying status from the official portal i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The Maharashtra GDS 2023 Result is uploaded in PDF format. The merit list PDF comprises details like Division, Office, Post Name, Post Community, Registration Number, Candidate Name, Percentage of Marks Obtained, Candidate Community, Gender, etc.

Candidates can also check the complete overview for India Post GDS Result 2023 for Maharashtra Circle from the table shared below:

Maharashtra GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Maharashtra Vacancies 2508 Maharashtra GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website www.indiapost.gov.in

The Maharashtra GDS result has been announced on the official portal. So, the aspirants can follow the steps shared below to download the India Post Maharashtra GDS Result 2023 without any hassles

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post GDS i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on India Post GDS Result 2023 Maharashtra Circle link.

Step 3: The Maharashtra GDS result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, look for your name/roll number in the result PDF to know your qualifying status.

Step 5: Download and take print of Maharashtra Gramin Dak Sevak result for future reference

Maharashtra GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy

The Maharashtra GDS result have been announced to fill a total of 2508 vacancies available in the Maharashtra Circle. Out of the total posts, 1113 vacancies are for the General category and 596 are for the OBC category. The category-wise vacancies for Maharashtra GDS recruitment 2023 are shared below:

Maharashtra Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2023 Category of Candidates Vacancy UR 1113 OBC 596 SC 221 ST 230 EWS 273 PWDA 17 PWDB 19 PWDC 34 PWDDE 5 Total 2508

