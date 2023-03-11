AP Postal GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Andhra Pradesh GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The direct link to download the AP Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here is available in this space.

Andhra Pradesh GDS Result 2023: The Department of Post, Ministry of Communication published the Andhra Pradesh GDS result on March 2023. All the eligible aspirants who have submitted the applications for Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle can now download the Andhra Pradesh GDS result & merit list in PDF format only from the official portal. The direct link to download Andhra Pradesh GDS results have been activated on this page for all the aspirants willing to know their qualifying status.

Moreover, a total of 2480 vacancies will be filled by the eligible aspirants on the basis of India Post Andhra Pradesh GDS Result 2023. Upon the declaration of the Andhra Pradesh Gramin Dak Sevak Result, the candidates will be called to participate in the document verification round. The shortlisted candidates are required to bring all the required original documents with self-attested photocopies of the same for verification purposes. The candidates waiting anxiously for the India Post Andhra Pradesh GDS Result 2023 release date can download their results and merit list from the direct link mentioned below.

India Post Andhra Pradesh GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

All the eligible aspirants who have applied for 2480 vacancies of Andhra Pradesh Gramin Dak Sevak posts can know whether they have been shortlisted for the next round only from the official portal i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The Andhra Pradesh GDS merit list is available now in PDF format. The details mentioned in the merit list PDF include details like Division, Office, Candidate Community, Post Name, Candidate Name, Percentage of Marks Obtained, Post Community, Registration Number, Gender, etc.

The complete overview for India Post GDS Result 2023 for Andhra Pradesh Circle is shared below for the reference of the candidates:

Andhra Pradesh GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Andhra Pradesh Vacancies 2480-GDS Posts Andhra Pradesh GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Andhra Pradesh GDS Result?

The Andhra Pradesh GDS result has been declared on the official portal. So, the aspirants can refer to the steps shared below to download the India Post Andhra Pradesh GDS Result 2023 without any confusion.

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post GDS i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the India Post GDS Result 2023 Andhra Pradesh Circle link.

Step 3: The Andhra Pradesh GDS result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Now, press CTRL + F and look for your name/roll number in the result PDF to determine your shortlisting status.

Step 5: Download and print the copy of the Andhra Pradesh Gramin Dak Sevak result for further use.

Andhra Pradesh GDS Result 2023: Category-Wise Post Available

The Andhra Pradesh GDS result has been released for a total of 2480 posts available in the Andhra Pradesh Circle. Out of the total posts, 1131 vacancies are for the UR category and 483 are for the OBC category. The category-wise vacancies for Andhra Pradesh GDS recruitment 2023 are given below:

Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2023 Category Vacancy UR 1131 OBC 483 SC 298 ST 158 EWS 340 PWDA 9 PWDB 29 PWDC 27 PWDDE 5 Total 2480

Andhra Pradesh GDS Result 2023 FAQs

Question 1. When will India Andhra Pradesh GDS Result 2023 release?

Answer. India Post GDS Result 2023 for Andhra Pradesh circle is declared on March 2023.

Question 2. What is the official website to check India Andhra Pradesh GDS Results?

Answer. The India Post GDS results are announced on the official website i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Question 3. What next after India Post Andhra Pradesh GDS Result 2023?

Answer. All the aspirants who have been declared qualified in the GDS result will be shortlisted for document verification.

Question 4. How many vacancies are available for the Andhra Pradesh circle through India Post GDS 2023?

Answer. A total of 2480 Gramin Dak Sevak will be hired based on the Andhra Pradesh GDS result 2023.

Question 5. What is the minimum score required to ace the India Andhra Pradesh GDS recruitment?

Answer. All the general category applicants should obtain at least 70 percent marks in Class 10 and Class 12 whereas SC/ST category candidates must secure 65 percent marks. The minimum qualifying mark to get shortlisted for the DV round is 50 percent.