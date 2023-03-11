Haryana GDS Result 2023 Out: Download at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Haryana GDS result 2023 has been declared @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Get the direct link to access the Haryana Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here in this space.

Haryana GDS Result 2023: The Department of Post, Ministry of Communication has released the Haryana GDS Result 2023 on March 2023. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the Haryana Gramin Dak Sevak from the official website of India Post. Alternatively, they can even click on the direct link to download the Haryana GDS results mentioned in this articles to check their qualifying status.

Haryana GDS Result 2023 PDF Direct Link Here

Haryana Postal Cirrcle will fill up a total of 354 vacancies through the India Post Haryana GDS recruitment. After the Haryana Gramin Dak Sevak Result announcement, all eligible and qualified aspirants will be shortlisted to appear in the document verification round. To appear in the document verification round, they are required to bring all the documents in original and self-attested xerox of the same as asked by the officials. With this, we have updated the Haryana GDS Result 2023 and merit list on this page.

Haryana GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

All the eligible candidates whose application forms for 354 vacancies of Haryana Gramin Dak Sevak post have been approved by the officials can now check their selection status for the further round only on the official portal i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Moreover, the recruitment authority has uploaded the Haryana GDS merit list in a PDF file. With this, the candidates should also verify all the details mentioned in the Haryana GDS result PDF including Candidate Name, Office, Post Name, Division, Registration Number, Post Community, Percentage of Marks Secured, Candidate Community, Gender, etc.

Check the major highlights for India Post GDS Result 2023 for Haryana Circle discussed below for the convenience of the candidates.

Haryana GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization Name India Post Recruitment Name India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Haryana Vacancies 354 GDS Post Haryana GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Haryana GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Haryana GDS Result?

Candidates can now download the Haryana GDS result only from the official portal. To simplify the process, we have shared below the steps to download the India Post Haryana GDS Result 2023 without any hassles.

Step 1: Visit the official India Post GDS website i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Next, click on the state name and find the India Post GDS Result 2023 Haryana Circle link, and click on it.

Step 3: The Haryana GDS result PDF will appear on the computer screen

Step 4: After that, press the CTRL + F tab and insert your name/roll number in the search bar.

Step 5: Save, download, or print the hard copy of the Haryana Gramin Dak Sevak's result for further use.

Haryana GDS Result 2023: Category-Wise Post Available

The India Post GDS result has been declared for a total of 354 posts available in the Haryana Circle. Out of the total number of posts, 146 vacancies are for the General category and 93 are for the OBC category. The Haryana GDS recruitment 2023 vacancies for all the categories are shared below:

Haryana Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2023 Category Vacancy UR 146 OBC 93 SC 64 ST 1 EWS 38 PWDA 2 PWDB 4 PWDC 6 PWDDE 0 Total 354

