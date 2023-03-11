UP GDS Result 2023: Download Uttar Pradesh Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

UP GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can download the UP Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here.

UP GDS Result 2023: Department of Post, Ministry of Communication has announced the Uttar Pradesh (UP) GDS result on March 2023. The examination authority which is the India Post has released the UP GDS result & merit list for candidates who applied for Gramin Dak Sevak posts in UP Postal Circle. Candidates check here the official link to download UP GDS result to know their exam qualifying status.

A total of 7987 posts will be filled on the basis Uttar Pradesh GDS Result 2023. After the UP GDS Result 2023 declaration, the shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification in the document verification round so as to get selected for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak in Uttar Pradesh circles. The candidates waiting for the India Post UP GDS Result 2023 can now check their results from the direct link below.

UOP GDS Result PDF - Direct Link Here

India Post UP GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

Candidates who have applied for 7987 vacancies of Uttar Pradesh Gramin Dak Sevak posts can check their selection status from the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The UP GDS Result has been released in PDF format. It consists the registration number, candidate's name, percent of marks obtained, division, office, post name, post community, document verification dates, gender, etc.

Check details for India Post GDS Result 2023 for UP Circle from the below table.

UP GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Uttar Pradesh Vacancies 7987-GDS Posts UP GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapost.gov.in

UP GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post UP GDS Result?

The UP GDS result has been declared on the official website of India Post. Candidates can go through the following steps to check the India Post UP GDS Result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post - www.indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the India Post result section

Step 3: Select the state from where candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2023

Step 4: Click on the link for India Post UP GDS Result 2023

Step 5: UP GDS result displayed on the screen in PDF format

Step 6: Search roll number and name in the result in PDF format.

Step 7: If selected your name and roll number are mentioned

Step 8: Download and take print of UP GDS result for future reference

UP GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Post Available

UP GDS result has been declared for a total of 79876 posts available in the UP Circle. Among the total available posts, 3473 are for the General category and 2085 are for OBC candidates. Candidates can check the table below to check category-wise posts available for UP GDS recruitment 2023.

UP Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2023 Category Vacancy UR 3473 OBC 2085 SC 1522 ST 76 EWS 666 PWDA 70 PWDB 39 PWDC 46 PWDDE 10 Total 7987

