Kerala GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Kerala GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can download the Kerala Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here.

India Post has announced the Kerala GDS result 2023 on the official website. Candidates who find their name in the merit list will get selected for the 2462 Gramin Dak Sevak post announced earlier. It is advisable to use the roll number or name while checking the result for the India Post Kerala GDS 2023. The board has earlier announced that the selection shall be purely based on merit. 

India GDS Post Result 2023 Link 

India Post Kerala GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Kerala Circle. 

Kerala GDS Result 2023 Overview

Organization

India Post

Recruitment

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023

Posts

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Postal Circle

Kerala

Vacancies

2462 GDS Posts

Kerala GDS Result 2023 release date

March 2023

Official Website

indiapost.gov.in

Kerala GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Kerala GDS Result?

The Kerala GDS result 2023 can be checked on the official website of India Post. Candidates can go through the result to know about their selection status in the examination. The candidates have to use the roll number to check the result. Here in the section below, you can check the steps that help in checking the same. 

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab

Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page

Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Kerala GDS Result 2023

Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF 

Step 6: Download and take print of Kerala GDS result for future reference

 

Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Kerala circle. 

Kerala GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy

The official authorities have announced 2462 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in India Post. The maximum number of seats was announced for the unreserved category. Candidates who are found to be having the merit as prescribed by the authorities will be considered for final selection. 

Category

India Post GDS Kerala Circle

Unreserved

1287

OBC

552

SC

237

ST

35

EWS

266

PWDA 

21

PWDB

30

PWDC 

28

PWDDE

6

Total

2462

Important Links for India GDS Post 2023:-

FAQ

How many marks are required for GDS?

As per the official notification, unreserved category candidates should have secured more than 70% marks in classes 10th and 12th. Whereas, the reserved category candidate needs to secure around 65% marks to get a call for the document verification round.

How many vacancies have been announced for the Kerala circle of India Post GDS 2023?

As per the notification, a total of 2462 Gramin Dak Sevak will be recruited based on Kerala GDS result 2023.

What next after India Post Kerala GDS Result 2023 is released?

Candidates who are shortlisted based on the Kerala GDS result will be now eligible to get a call for document verification.

What is the official website to check India Kerala GDS Results?

The India Post Kerala GDS Result has been released on the official website, www.indiapost.gov.in

When will India Kerala GDS Result 2023 be release?

Kerala GDS Result 2023 has been officially declared on 11 March 2023.

