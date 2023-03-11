Kerala GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Kerala GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can download the Kerala Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here.

India Post GDS Result 2023 Kerala:

India Post has announced the Kerala GDS result 2023 on the official website. Candidates who find their name in the merit list will get selected for the 2462 Gramin Dak Sevak post announced earlier. It is advisable to use the roll number or name while checking the result for the India Post Kerala GDS 2023. The board has earlier announced that the selection shall be purely based on merit.

India Post Kerala GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Kerala Circle.

Kerala GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Kerala Vacancies 2462 GDS Posts Kerala GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapost.gov.in

Kerala GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Kerala GDS Result?

The Kerala GDS result 2023 can be checked on the official website of India Post. Candidates can go through the result to know about their selection status in the examination. The candidates have to use the roll number to check the result. Here in the section below, you can check the steps that help in checking the same.

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab

Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page

Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Kerala GDS Result 2023

Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF

Step 6: Download and take print of Kerala GDS result for future reference

Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Kerala circle.

Kerala GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy

The official authorities have announced 2462 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in India Post. The maximum number of seats was announced for the unreserved category. Candidates who are found to be having the merit as prescribed by the authorities will be considered for final selection.

Category India Post GDS Kerala Circle Unreserved 1287 OBC 552 SC 237 ST 35 EWS 266 PWDA 21 PWDB 30 PWDC 28 PWDDE 6 Total 2462

