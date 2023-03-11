Kerala GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

India Post GDS Result 2023 Kerala:
India Post has announced the Kerala GDS result 2023 on the official website. Candidates who find their name in the merit list will get selected for the 2462 Gramin Dak Sevak post announced earlier. It is advisable to use the roll number or name while checking the result for the India Post Kerala GDS 2023. The board has earlier announced that the selection shall be purely based on merit.
India GDS Post Result 2023 Link
India Post Kerala GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF
The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Kerala Circle.
|
Kerala GDS Result 2023 Overview
|
Organization
|
India Post
|
Recruitment
|
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023
|
Posts
|
Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
|
Postal Circle
|
Kerala
|
Vacancies
|
2462 GDS Posts
|
Kerala GDS Result 2023 release date
|
March 2023
|
Official Website
|
indiapost.gov.in
Kerala GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Kerala GDS Result?
The Kerala GDS result 2023 can be checked on the official website of India Post. Candidates can go through the result to know about their selection status in the examination. The candidates have to use the roll number to check the result. Here in the section below, you can check the steps that help in checking the same.
Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab
Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page
Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Kerala GDS Result 2023
Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF
Step 6: Download and take print of Kerala GDS result for future reference
Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Kerala circle.
Kerala GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy
The official authorities have announced 2462 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in India Post. The maximum number of seats was announced for the unreserved category. Candidates who are found to be having the merit as prescribed by the authorities will be considered for final selection.
|
Category
|
India Post GDS Kerala Circle
|
Unreserved
|
1287
|
OBC
|
552
|
SC
|
237
|
ST
|
35
|
EWS
|
266
|
PWDA
|
21
|
PWDB
|
30
|
PWDC
|
28
|
PWDDE
|
6
|
Total
|
2462
