JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Gujarat GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Gujarat GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can download the Gujarat Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here.

Gujarat GDS Result 2023
Gujarat GDS Result 2023

India Post GDS Result 2023 Gujarat

India Post has announced the Gramin Dak Sevak result for the Gujarat circle. The authorities have earlier announced 2017 vacancies. Candidates who were able to qualify for the merit list prescribed by the authorities now stand a chance of final selection. Candidates can resort to the official website, indiapost.gov.in for checking their results. It is highly advisable to keep the application form handy while checking the result for the GDS in India Post. 

India Post Gujarat GDS Result 2023

India Post Gujarat GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Gujarat Circle. 

Gujarat GDS Result 2023 Overview

Organization

India Post

Recruitment

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023

Posts

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Postal Circle

Gujarat

Vacancies

2017 GDS Posts

Gujarat GDS Result 2023 release date

March 2023

Official Website

indiapost.gov.in

Gujarat GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Gujarat GDS Result?

The Gujarat GDS result 2023 has been released on the official website of the India Post. Those who find their name in the merit list will be eligible to get a call for the next round. Check out the section below to know about the correct steps for checking the India Post Gujarat GDS result 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab

Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page

Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Gujarat GDS Result 2023

Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF 

Step 6: Download and take print of Gujarat GDS result for future reference

 

Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Gujarat circle. 

Gujarat GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy

As per the official website, the India Post has notified 2017 vacancies for the different categories. Candidates can easily check their result to know if they have qualified for the document verification round. Here in the table, we have mentioned the vacancy break up for the Gujarat GDS exam. 

Category

India Post GDS Gujarat Circle

Unreserved

880

OBC

483

SC

96

ST

301

EWS

210

PWDA 

12

PWDB

11

PWDC 

19

PWDDE

5

Total

2017

Important Links for India GDS Post 2023:-

FAQ

How many marks are required for GDS?

As per the official notification, unreserved category candidates should have secured more than 70% marks in classes 10th and 12th. Whereas, the reserved category candidate needs to secure around 65% marks to get a call for the document verification round.

How many vacancies have been announced for the Gujarat circle of India Post GDS 2023?

As per the notification, a total of 2017 Gramin Dak Sevak will be recruited based on Gujarat GDS result 2023.

What next after India Post Gujarat GDS Result 2023 is released?

Candidates who are shortlisted based on the Gujarat GDS result will be now eligible to get a call for document verification.

What is the official website to check India Gujarat GDS Results?

The India Post Gujarat GDS Result has been released on the official website, www.indiapost.gov.in

When will India Gujarat GDS Result 2023 released?

Gujarat GDS Result 2023 has been officially declared on 11 March 2023.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next