Gujarat GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Gujarat GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can download the Gujarat Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here.

India Post GDS Result 2023 Gujarat

India Post has announced the Gramin Dak Sevak result for the Gujarat circle. The authorities have earlier announced 2017 vacancies. Candidates who were able to qualify for the merit list prescribed by the authorities now stand a chance of final selection. Candidates can resort to the official website, indiapost.gov.in for checking their results. It is highly advisable to keep the application form handy while checking the result for the GDS in India Post.

India Post Gujarat GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Gujarat Circle.

Gujarat GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Gujarat Vacancies 2017 GDS Posts Gujarat GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapost.gov.in

Gujarat GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Gujarat GDS Result?

The Gujarat GDS result 2023 has been released on the official website of the India Post. Those who find their name in the merit list will be eligible to get a call for the next round. Check out the section below to know about the correct steps for checking the India Post Gujarat GDS result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab

Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page

Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Gujarat GDS Result 2023

Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF

Step 6: Download and take print of Gujarat GDS result for future reference

Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Gujarat circle.

Gujarat GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy

As per the official website, the India Post has notified 2017 vacancies for the different categories. Candidates can easily check their result to know if they have qualified for the document verification round. Here in the table, we have mentioned the vacancy break up for the Gujarat GDS exam.

Category India Post GDS Gujarat Circle Unreserved 880 OBC 483 SC 96 ST 301 EWS 210 PWDA 12 PWDB 11 PWDC 19 PWDDE 5 Total 2017

Important Links for India GDS Post 2023:-