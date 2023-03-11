Tamil Nadu GDS Result 2023: Download TN Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Tamil Nadu GDS Result 2023: Get here direct link to Download TN GDS Result PDF at indiapost.gov.in. Check the merit list and cut off marks here.

India Post has announced the Tamil Nadu GDS result on March. The result cum merit list has been made available on the official website, indiapost.gov.in for those who have filled out the application form. Candidates can easily check their India Post Tamil Nadu Gramin Dak Sewak result using their roll number or name. Those who find their name in the Tamil Nadu GDS result PDF will be eligible to appear in the document verification round.

Tamil Nadu GDS Result 2023 PDF - Direct Link Here

Tamil Nadu GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Tamil Nadu Circle.

Tamil Nadu GDS Result 2023 Overview Organisation India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Tamil Nadu Vacancies 3167 GDS Posts Tamil Nadu GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapost.gov.in

Tamil Nadu GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: Steps to check India Post TN Gramin Dak Sewak Result

Tamil Nadu GDS result 2023 has been announced on the official website of India Post. Candidates appearing in the exam will be required to check the result on their own from the official website. Here in the section below, we have notified the correct steps that can be used to download the result for the India Post Tamil Nadu GDS:

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab

Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page

Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Tamil Nadu GDS Result 2023

Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF

Step 6: Download and take print of Tamil Nadu GDS result for future reference

Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Tamil Nadu circle.

Tamil Nadu GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy Available

The India Post has earlier announced the detailed notification along with the category wise vacancies. As per that the notification released by Indai Post fo rTamil Nadu circle, a total of 3167 vacancies have been notified by the concerned authorities. Here in the section below, you can check out the detailed category-wise posts available for the India Post GDS Tamil Nadu circle:

Category India Post GDS Tamil Nadu Circle Vacancy Unreserved 1496 OBC 728 SC 514 ST 21 EWS 317 PWDA 18 PWDB 31 PWDC 35 PWDDE 7 Total 3167

Important Links for India GDS Post 2023:-