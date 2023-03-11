UK GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

UK GDS result 2023 has been announced for the 889 Gramin Dak Sewak on the official website of India Post. The candidates can check their results using their roll number on the India Post Uttarakhand GDS merit list. The merit list is available in PDF format on the official website, indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can know about their result status and selection status on the official website of the authorities.
|
Uttarakhand GDS Result 2023 PDF
|
Direct Link Here
Uttarakhand GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF
The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Uttarakhand Circle.
|
Uttarakhand GDS Result 2023 Overview
|
Organisation
|
India Post
|
Recruitment
|
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023
|
Posts
|
Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
|
Postal Circle
|
Uttarakhand
|
Vacancies
|
889 GDS Posts
|
Uttarakhand GDS Result 2023 release date
|
March 2023
|
Official Website
|
indiapost.gov.in
UK GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: Steps to check India Post Uttarakhand Gramin Dak Sewak Result
Uttarakhand GDS result 2023 can be checked easily on the official website of the authorities. The candidates can use their application number or roll number to check their selection status. Here in the section below, we have notified the correct steps that can be used to download the result for the India Post Uttarakhand GDS:
Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab
Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page
Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Uttarakhand GDS Result 2023
Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF
Step 6: Download and take print of Uttarakhand GDS result for future reference
Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Uttarakhand circle.
Uttarakhand GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy Available
The Uttarakhand Postal Circle has released category-wise vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for the 2023 session. There are a total of 889 vacancies available for the General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories. Candidates can check out the detailed category-wise vacancies for the Uttarakhand circle.
|
Category
|
India Post GDS Uttarakhand Circle Vacancy
|
Unreserved
|
498
|
OBC
|
102
|
SC
|
155
|
ST
|
26
|
EWS
|
83
|
PWDA
|
11
|
PWDB
|
8
|
PWDC
|
6
|
PWDDE
|
0
|
Total
|
889
