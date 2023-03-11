West Bengal GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

India Post GDS Result 2023 West Bengal
Candidates can check the India Post West Bengal GDS result 2023 on the official website, indiapost.gov.in. The result and merit list going to be having the name of those who are selected for the Gramin Dak Sevak post. Candidates can use their roll number or name to check their result status for the examination. Candidates can save a copy of the India Post West Bengal GDS result 2023 on the official website.
India Post West Bengal GDS Result 2023
India Post West Bengal GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF
The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for West Bengal Circle.
|
West Bengal GDS Result 2023 Overview
|
Organization
|
India Post
|
Recruitment
|
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023
|
Posts
|
Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
|
Postal Circle
|
West Bengal
|
Vacancies
|
2127 GDS Posts
|
West Bengal GDS Result 2023 release date
|
March 2023
|
Official Website
|
indiapost.gov.in
West Bengal GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post West Bengal GDS Result?
The West Bengal GDS result 2023 is now available for download on the official website of India Post. The candidates can check their results and selection status on the merit list released by the authorities. Here in the section below, you can check the steps that help in checking the same.
Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab
Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page
Step 4: Click on the link for India Post West Bengal GDS Result 2023
Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF
Step 6: Download and take print of West Bengal GDS result for future reference
Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for West Bengal circle.
West Bengal GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy
As per the official website, the India Post has notified 2127 vacancies for the different categories in the West Bengal circle. The final appointment of the candidate shall be made on the basis of the category to which they belong to. Here in the table, we have mentioned the vacancy break up for the West Bengal GDS exam.
|
Category
|
India Post GDS West Bengal Circle
|
Unreserved
|
892
|
OBC
|
453
|
SC
|
461
|
ST
|
114
|
EWS
|
164
|
PWDA
|
11
|
PWDB
|
13
|
PWDC
|
18
|
PWDDE
|
3
|
Total
|
2127
Important Links for India GDS Post 2023:-
- India Post GDS Result 2023 All Regions
- India GDS Cut Off and Merit Marks
- Punjab GDS Result 2023
- AP GDS Result 2023
- Telangana TS GDS Result 2023
- Jharkhand GDS Result
- Chhattisgarh CG GDS Result
- Rajasthan RJ GDS Result 2023
- Delhi GDS Result Link
- Jammu Kashmir JK GDS Result 2023
- Gujarat GDS Result
- Haryana GDS Result
- Assam GDS Result
- Himachal Pradesh HP GDS Result
- West Bengal WB GDS Result
- North East GDS Result 2023
- Odisha GDS Result
- Maharashtra MH GDS Result
- MP GDS Result 2023
- Bihar GDS Result 2023
- मध्य प्रदेश ग्रामीण डाक सेवक परिणाम
- Karnataka GDS Result
- Tamil Nadu TN GDS Result
- Kerala GDS Result 2023
- UP India Post GDS Result 2023
- UK GDS Result 2023
- छत्तीसगढ़ जीडीएस परिणाम 2023
- इंडिया पोस्ट जीडीएस रिजल्ट 2023
- इंडिया पोस्ट जीडीएस पहली मेरिट लिस्ट
- राजस्थान जीडीएस परिणाम
- यूपी जीडीएस परिणाम 2023
- बिहार जीडीएस परिणाम 2023