West Bengal GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

West Bengal GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can download the West Bengal Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here.

West Bengal GDS Result 2023
West Bengal GDS Result 2023

India Post GDS Result 2023 West Bengal

Candidates can check the India Post West Bengal GDS result 2023 on the official website, indiapost.gov.in. The result and merit list going to be having the name of those who are selected for the Gramin Dak Sevak post. Candidates can use their roll number or name to check their result status for the examination. Candidates can save a copy of the India Post West Bengal GDS result 2023 on the official website. 

India Post West Bengal GDS Result 2023

 

India Post West Bengal GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for West Bengal Circle. 

West Bengal GDS Result 2023 Overview

Organization

India Post

Recruitment

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023

Posts

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Postal Circle

West Bengal

Vacancies

2127 GDS Posts

West Bengal GDS Result 2023 release date

March 2023

Official Website

indiapost.gov.in

West Bengal GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post West Bengal GDS Result?

The West Bengal GDS result 2023 is now available for download on the official website of India Post. The candidates can check their results and selection status on the merit list released by the authorities. Here in the section below, you can check the steps that help in checking the same. 

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab

Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page

Step 4: Click on the link for India Post West Bengal GDS Result 2023

Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF 

Step 6: Download and take print of West Bengal GDS result for future reference

 

Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for West Bengal circle. 

West Bengal GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy

As per the official website, the India Post has notified 2127 vacancies for the different categories in the West Bengal circle. The final appointment of the candidate shall be made on the basis of the category to which they belong to. Here in the table, we have mentioned the vacancy break up for the West Bengal GDS exam. 

Category

India Post GDS West Bengal Circle

Unreserved

892

OBC

453

SC

461

ST

114

EWS

164

PWDA 

11

PWDB

13

PWDC 

18

PWDDE

3

Total

2127

Important Links for India GDS Post 2023:-

FAQ

How many marks are required for GDS?

As per the official notification, unreserved category candidates should have secured more than 70% marks in classes 10th and 12th. Whereas, the reserved category candidate needs to secure around 65% marks to get a call for the document verification round.

How many vacancies have been announced for the West Bengal circle of India Post GDS 2023?

As per the notification, a total of 1266 Gramin Dak Sevak will be recruited based on West Bengal GDS result 2023.

What next after India Post West Bengal GDS Result 2023 is released?

Candidates who are shortlisted based on the West Bengal GDS result will be now eligible to get a call for document verification.

What is the official website to check India West Bengal GDS Results?

The India Post West Bengal GDS Result has been released on the official website, www.indiapost.gov.in

When will India West Bengal GDS Result 2023 release?

West Bengal GDS Result 2023 has been officially declared on 11 March 2023.

