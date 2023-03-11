West Bengal GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

West Bengal GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can download the West Bengal Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here.

India Post GDS Result 2023 West Bengal

Candidates can check the India Post West Bengal GDS result 2023 on the official website, indiapost.gov.in. The result and merit list going to be having the name of those who are selected for the Gramin Dak Sevak post. Candidates can use their roll number or name to check their result status for the examination. Candidates can save a copy of the India Post West Bengal GDS result 2023 on the official website.

India Post West Bengal GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for West Bengal Circle.

West Bengal GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle West Bengal Vacancies 2127 GDS Posts West Bengal GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapost.gov.in

West Bengal GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post West Bengal GDS Result?

The West Bengal GDS result 2023 is now available for download on the official website of India Post. The candidates can check their results and selection status on the merit list released by the authorities. Here in the section below, you can check the steps that help in checking the same.

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab

Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page

Step 4: Click on the link for India Post West Bengal GDS Result 2023

Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF

Step 6: Download and take print of West Bengal GDS result for future reference

Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for West Bengal circle.

West Bengal GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy

As per the official website, the India Post has notified 2127 vacancies for the different categories in the West Bengal circle. The final appointment of the candidate shall be made on the basis of the category to which they belong to. Here in the table, we have mentioned the vacancy break up for the West Bengal GDS exam.

Category India Post GDS West Bengal Circle Unreserved 892 OBC 453 SC 461 ST 114 EWS 164 PWDA 11 PWDB 13 PWDC 18 PWDDE 3 Total 2127

