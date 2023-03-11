Telangana GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Telangana GDS Result 2023: Get here direct link to Download Telangana GDS Result PDF at indiapost.gov.in. Check the merit list and cut off marks here.

India Post has announced the Telangana GDS result 2023 for the candidates. The candidates who have applied for the 1266 vacancies in Dak Sevak can check their results using their roll number or registration number. The India Post Telangana GDS result is available in PDF format for those who have successfully qualified for the examination. Candidates can resort to the official website, indiapost.gov.in for checking the result.

The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Telangana Circle.

Telangana GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Telangana Vacancies 1266 GDS Posts Telangana GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapost.gov.in

Telangana GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Telangana GDS Result?

The Telangana GDS result 2023 has been released on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check their results. The candidates have to use the roll number to check the result. Here in the section below, you can check the steps that help in checking the same.

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab

Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page

Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Telangana GDS Result 2023

Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF

Step 6: Download and take print of Telangana GDS result for future reference

Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Telangana circle.

Telangana GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy

As per the official website, the India Post has notified 1266 vacancies for the different categories. Here in the table, we have mentioned the vacancy break up for the Telangana GDS exam.

Category India Post GDS Telangana Circle Unreserved 528 OBC 300 SC 190 ST 78 EWS 141 PWDA 5 PWDB 7 PWDC 16 PWDDE 1 Total 1266

