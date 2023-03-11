Telangana GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Telangana GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can download the Telangana Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here.
|
Telangana GDS Result 2023 PDF
|
Direct Link Here
India Post GDS Result 2023 Telangana
India Post has announced the Telangana GDS result 2023 for the candidates. The candidates who have applied for the 1266 vacancies in Dak Sevak can check their results using their roll number or registration number. The India Post Telangana GDS result is available in PDF format for those who have successfully qualified for the examination. Candidates can resort to the official website, indiapost.gov.in for checking the result.
India Post Telangana GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF
The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Telangana Circle.
|
Telangana GDS Result 2023 Overview
|
Organization
|
India Post
|
Recruitment
|
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023
|
Posts
|
Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
|
Postal Circle
|
Telangana
|
Vacancies
|
1266 GDS Posts
|
Telangana GDS Result 2023 release date
|
March 2023
|
Official Website
|
indiapost.gov.in
Telangana GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Telangana GDS Result?
The Telangana GDS result 2023 has been released on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check their results. The candidates have to use the roll number to check the result. Here in the section below, you can check the steps that help in checking the same.
Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab
Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page
Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Telangana GDS Result 2023
Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF
Step 6: Download and take print of Telangana GDS result for future reference
Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Telangana circle.
Telangana GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy
As per the official website, the India Post has notified 1266 vacancies for the different categories. Here in the table, we have mentioned the vacancy break up for the Telangana GDS exam.
|
Category
|
India Post GDS Telangana Circle
|
Unreserved
|
528
|
OBC
|
300
|
SC
|
190
|
ST
|
78
|
EWS
|
141
|
PWDA
|
5
|
PWDB
|
7
|
PWDC
|
16
|
PWDDE
|
1
|
Total
|
1266
