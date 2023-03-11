Rajasthan GDS Result 2023 Out: Download at Rajasthan GDS indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Rajasthan GDS result 2023 has been released @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Click on the direct download link of the Rajasthan Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here on this page.

Rajasthan GDS Result 2023: Candidates can now download the Rajasthan GDS result from here. The Rajasthan Gramin Dak Sewak result has been declared on March 2023. Aspirants whose applications are found genuine/correct by the Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Rajasthan Postal Circle will get access to download the Rajasthan GDS result & merit list PDF from the official website. We have updated the direct link to download the Rajasthan GDS Result on this page.

Rajasthan GDS Result 2023 PDF Direct Link Here

Candidates who will get placed in the Rajasthan GDS result PDF shall be shortlisted to participate in the document verification round. For this, the successful aspirants need to bring all the required documents in original and self-attested photocopies of the same to complete the verification process successfully.

Rajasthan GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

All the eligible candidates who have applied for 1684 vacancies of Rajasthan Gramin Dak Sevak posts should check the result carefully to ascertain their qualifying chances for the next round only on the official portal i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The Rajasthan GDS merit list shall be declared in PDF File format. They will find various details in the merit list PDF such as Division, Registration Number, Candidate Name, Post Community, Gender, Office, Post Name, Percentage of Marks Obtained, Candidate Community, etc.

The major highlights of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Rajasthan Circle are discussed below for ease of the aspirants.

Rajasthan GDS Result 2023 Overview Details Name of the Organization India Post Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Rajasthan Vacancies 1684-GDS Posts Rajasthan GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Rajasthan GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Rajasthan GDS Result?

The recruitment board has declared the Rajasthan GDS result on the official website. So, it is essential for the candidates to refer to the steps outlined below to download the India Post Rajasthan GDS Result 2023 without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official India Post GDS website i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, hit the India Post GDS Result 2023 Rajasthan Circle link.

Step 3: The Rajasthan GDS result PDF shall be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Next, press the CTRL + F and add your name/roll number in the search bar to know whether you are placed on the result or not.

Step 5: Finally, save and download the Rajasthan Gramin Dak Sevak result for further use.

Rajasthan GDS Result 2023: Category-Wise Post Available

The Rajasthan GDS result has been declared for a total of 1684 vacancies in the Rajasthan Circle. Out of the total posts, 825 vacancies are for the General category and 164 are for the OBC category. The category-wise Rajasthan GDS recruitment 2023 vacancies are outlined below:

Rajasthan Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2023 Category Vacancy UR 825 OBC 164 SC 247 ST 226 EWS 174 PWDA 20 PWDB 13 PWDC 10 PWDDE 5 Total 1684

Important Links for India GDS Post 2023:-