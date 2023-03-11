Bihar GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Bihar GDS Result 2023: Get here direct link to Download Bihar GDS Result PDF at indiapost.gov.in. Check the merit list and cut off marks here.
|
Bihar GDS Result 2023 PDF
|
Direct Link Here
Bihar GDS Result 2023:
India Post Bihar GDS result has been announced on the official website of the authorities. The authorities have announced the merit cum result list for the Bihar GDS result in March 2023. Candidates can easily check their results using the roll number or name on the official website. It is highly advisable to keep the application form handy to check their India Post Bihar GDS result 2023. Know more about the details related to the India Post Bihar GDS result 2023.
Bihar GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF
https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/
The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Bihar Circle.
|
Bihar GDS Result 2023 Overview
|
Organization
|
India Post
|
Recruitment
|
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023
|
Posts
|
Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
|
Postal Circle
|
Bihar
|
Vacancies
|
1461 GDS Posts
|
Bihar GDS Result 2023 release date
|
March 2023
|
Official Website
|
indiapost.gov.in
Bihar GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: Steps to check India Post Bihar Gramin Dak Sewak Result
Candidates who have earlier applied for the Bihar GDS 2023 examination can check the merit list for the exam. This merit list has been released on the official website of the board. Candidates can simply use their roll number to check their result for the examination. Here in the section below, we have notified the correct steps that can be used to download the result for the India Post Bihar GDS:
Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab
Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page
Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Bihar GDS Result 2023
Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF
Step 6: Download and take print of Bihar GDS result for future reference
Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Bihar circle.
Bihar GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy Available
The India Post has notified 1461 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak across different categories. The candidate's final selection shall be made against the vacancies to which they belong. Here in the section below, you can check out the detailed category-wise posts available for the India Post GDS Bihar circle:
|
Category
|
India Post GDS Bihar Circle Vacancy
|
Unreserved
|
667
|
OBC
|
385
|
SC
|
196
|
ST
|
50
|
EWS
|
124
|
PWDA
|
10
|
PWDB
|
12
|
PWDC
|
14
|
PWDDE
|
73
|
Total
|
1461
