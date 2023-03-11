Bihar GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Bihar GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can download the Bihar Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF, merit list ad cut off here.

Bihar GDS Result 2023: Get here direct link to Download Bihar GDS Result PDF at indiapost.gov.in. Check the merit list and cut off marks here.

Bihar GDS Result 2023 PDF Direct Link Here

Bihar GDS Result 2023:

India Post Bihar GDS result has been announced on the official website of the authorities. The authorities have announced the merit cum result list for the Bihar GDS result in March 2023. Candidates can easily check their results using the roll number or name on the official website. It is highly advisable to keep the application form handy to check their India Post Bihar GDS result 2023. Know more about the details related to the India Post Bihar GDS result 2023.

Bihar GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Bihar Circle.

Bihar GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Bihar Vacancies 1461 GDS Posts Bihar GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapost.gov.in

Bihar GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: Steps to check India Post Bihar Gramin Dak Sewak Result

Candidates who have earlier applied for the Bihar GDS 2023 examination can check the merit list for the exam. This merit list has been released on the official website of the board. Candidates can simply use their roll number to check their result for the examination. Here in the section below, we have notified the correct steps that can be used to download the result for the India Post Bihar GDS:

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab

Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page

Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Bihar GDS Result 2023

Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF

Step 6: Download and take print of Bihar GDS result for future reference

Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Bihar circle.

Bihar GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy Available

The India Post has notified 1461 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak across different categories. The candidate's final selection shall be made against the vacancies to which they belong. Here in the section below, you can check out the detailed category-wise posts available for the India Post GDS Bihar circle:

Category India Post GDS Bihar Circle Vacancy Unreserved 667 OBC 385 SC 196 ST 50 EWS 124 PWDA 10 PWDB 12 PWDC 14 PWDDE 73 Total 1461

Important Links for India GDS Post 2023:-