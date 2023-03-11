Himachal Pradesh GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Himachal Pradesh GDS result 2023 has been published @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Get the direct download link of the Himachal Pradesh Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here in this space.

Himachal Pradesh GDS Result 2023: The Department of Post, Ministry of Communication has declared the Himachal Pradesh GDS result on March 2023. All the eligible candidates whose applications have been approved by the Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle will get access to download the Himachal Pradesh GDS result & merit list PDF only from the official portal. The direct link to download Himachal Pradesh GDS results have been activated on this article for all the candidates who are curious to know their qualifying status.

HP GDS Result 2023 PDF Direct Link Here

Moreover, a total of 603 vacancies have been announced by the officials for all the eligible aspirants based on the India Post Himachal Pradesh GDS Result 2023. After the Himachal Pradesh Gramin Dak Sevak Result is declared, the qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the document verification round. All the qualified aspirants need to produce all the asked documents in original and self-attested photocopies at the time of verification. The candidates can download the India Post Himachal Pradesh GDS Result 2023 results and merit list from the direct link shared below.

India Post HP GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

All the eligible aspirants who have submitted the application form for 603 vacancies of Himachal Pradesh Gramin Dak Sevak posts can figure out their qualifying chances for the next round only from the official portal i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The Himachal Pradesh GDS merit list can be downloaded in PDF version. The details printed in the merit list PDF include Division, Office, Post Name, Registration Number, Candidate Name, Percentage of Marks Obtained, Post Community, Candidate Community, Gender, etc.

Have a look at the complete overview for India Post GDS Result 2023 for Himachal Pradesh Circle shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

Himachal Pradesh GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Himachal Pradesh (HP) Vacancies 603 GDS Posts Himachal Pradesh GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Himachal Pradesh GDS Result?

The Himachal Pradesh GDS result is available now on the official portal. So, the candidates can follow the steps given below to download the India Post Himachal Pradesh GDS Result 2023 without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official India Post GDS website i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the India Post GDS Result 2023 Himachal Pradesh Circle link on the homepage.

Step 3: The Himachal Pradesh GDS result PDF can be viewed on the device.

Step 4: After that, press CTRL + F and type your name/roll number in the result PDF to check your qualifying status.

Step 5: Save and Download the Himachal Pradesh Gramin Dak Sevak result for future use.

Himachal Pradesh GDS Result 2023: Category-Wise Post Available

The Himachal Pradesh GDS result has been announced for a total of 603 posts available in the Himachal Pradesh Circle. Out of the total posts, 261 vacancies are for the UR category and 130 are for the OBC category. The Himachal Pradesh GDS recruitment 2023 vacancies for all the categories are shared below:

Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2023 Category Vacancy UR 261 OBC 130 SC 126 ST 25 EWS 57 PWDA 1 PWDB 1 PWDC 2 PWDDE 0 Total 603

Important Links for India GDS Post 2023:-