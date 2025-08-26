Schools Holiday on 27th August
AFMS Recruitment 2025: Apply Online For SSC Officer Posts, Check Eligibility

By Manish Kumar
Aug 26, 2025, 13:35 IST

AFMS Recruitment 2025 Notification: Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) is hiring for Short Service Commissioned Officer (SSC Officer) posts. Candidates can check details here.

AFMS Recruitment 2025 Notification: Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has released detailed notification for Short Service Commissioned Officer (SSC Officer) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts at www. join.afms.gov.in . The last date for submitting online applications is September 17, 2025. A total of 30 vacancies are available for the grant of SSC to desirous civilian Dental Surgeons.

AFMS Recruitment 2025  Notification PDF

AFMS Recruitment 2025 Overview

A total of 30 vacancies are available for the grant of SSC to desirous civilian Dental Surgeons. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS)

Post Name

Short Service Commissioned Officer (SSC Officer) 

Vacancies

30

Last Date 

September 17, 2025

Salary

₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400 (Level-7 Pay Matrix)

Official Website

mha.gov.in

 

Eligibility for AFMS 2025

Short Service Commission in Army Dental Corps is open to candidates possessing requisite qualifications, BDS/MDS from a College/University recognized by the Dental Council of India (DCI). The college should be recognized for the respective batch/year in which the candidate has graduated. Candidates must have registered themselves as Registered Dental Practitioners with any State Dental Council. Candidates should have secured a mandatory min of 55% marks in final year BDS* (aggregate of all subjects)/ should have an MDS Degree.

Age Limit: Maximum permissible age for SSC will be 45 years as on 31 Dec 2025

Check details of the educational qualification and others through the official notification. 

How to Apply for AFMS SSC Officer Recruitment 2025?

The Eligible candidates can apply online through official website e www. join.afms.gov.in on or before September 17, 2025.

