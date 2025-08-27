Where are the F1 Races in the U.S. in 2025?

With the upward trajectory of Formula 1 in the United States perhaps at an all-time high, the 2025 season will roll out yet another exciting trio of races on American soil. With Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas races on the schedule, the country will have several opportunities to witness the world's fastest drivers. Each offering a distinct experience, Miami has its glamorous beachside background, Austin provides the classic racing feel at the Circuit of The Americas, and Las Vegas gives an electric nighttime race. Whether you've been an F1 superfan for years or are smiling ear to ear at the new racing experience, the U.S. Grands Prix that will take place in 2025 offer all the high-speed action, new technology, and thrill of racing weekends that are so unique to some of America's most iconic cities!

Check Out: Top 5 Richest Formula 1 Drivers in the World List of Locations for F1 Race in the U.S. (2025) Here are the three locations for the F1 Race in the U.S., along with their venue, date and format explained: Grand Prix (U.S.) Venue Date Format Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome May 2–4, 2025 Sprint Weekend United States GP Circuit of The Americas, Austin Oct 17–19, 2025 Sprint Weekend Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas Strip Circuit Nov 20–22, 2025 Traditional Miami: Miami Grand Prix Taking place around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the Miami Grand Prix has brought Formula 1 racing to South Florida! This is a cool temporary street course that is characterized by its fun and fast layout, which has a mix of high-speed straights coupled with some tight technical corners.

The race featured the sprint format, while the race was set for May 2–4, 2025! With palm trees, celebrities, and a huge fan zone to enjoy the Miami Grand Prix coupled a cool motorsport experience with a party-like atmosphere that fans love to be a part of. Austin: Circuit of The Americas The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is a purpose-built F1 track located in Austin, Texas. With its combination of elevation changes, tricky corners, and excellent facilities, COTA is one of the best F1 tracks on the calendar. After making its debut in 2012, it is now a firm fixture of the F1 calendar. The 2025 race will take place on the weekend of October 17-19 as a sprint weekend. The weekend combines Texan hospitality with top-drawer racing, while attracting big crowds and creating a fantastic racing experience in the depths of Texas.