Where are the F1 Races in the U.S. in 2025?

Aug 27, 2025

The 2025 Formula 1 season in the U.S. will feature three exciting races: Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas. Each location offers a unique F1 experience. The Miami Grand Prix (May 2-4) and the United States Grand Prix in Austin (Oct 17-19) are sprint weekends. The Las Vegas Grand Prix (Nov 20–22) will follow a traditional format, bringing high-speed action and glamour to iconic American cities.

With the upward trajectory of Formula 1 in the United States perhaps at an all-time high, the 2025 season will roll out yet another exciting trio of races on American soil. With Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas races on the schedule, the country will have several opportunities to witness the world's fastest drivers. Each offering a distinct experience, Miami has its glamorous beachside background, Austin provides the classic racing feel at the Circuit of The Americas, and Las Vegas gives an electric nighttime race. 

Whether you've been an F1 superfan for years or are smiling ear to ear at the new racing experience, the U.S. Grands Prix that will take place in 2025 offer all the high-speed action, new technology, and thrill of racing weekends that are so unique to some of America's most iconic cities!

List of Locations for F1 Race in the U.S. (2025)

Here are the three locations for the F1 Race in the U.S., along with their venue, date and format explained: 

Grand Prix (U.S.)

Venue

Date

Format

Miami Grand Prix

Miami International Autodrome

May 2–4, 2025

Sprint Weekend

United States GP

Circuit of The Americas, Austin

Oct 17–19, 2025

Sprint Weekend

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Nov 20–22, 2025

Traditional

Miami: Miami Grand Prix

Taking place around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the Miami Grand Prix has brought Formula 1 racing to South Florida! This is a cool temporary street course that is characterized by its fun and fast layout, which has a mix of high-speed straights coupled with some tight technical corners. 

The race featured the sprint format, while the race was set for May 2–4, 2025! With palm trees, celebrities, and a huge fan zone to enjoy the Miami Grand Prix coupled a cool motorsport experience with a party-like atmosphere that fans love to be a part of.

Austin: Circuit of The Americas 

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is a purpose-built F1 track located in Austin, Texas. With its combination of elevation changes, tricky corners, and excellent facilities, COTA is one of the best F1 tracks on the calendar. After making its debut in 2012, it is now a firm fixture of the F1 calendar.

 The 2025 race will take place on the weekend of October 17-19 as a sprint weekend. The weekend combines Texan hospitality with top-drawer racing, while attracting big crowds and creating a fantastic racing experience in the depths of Texas.

Las Vegas: Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Back for its second modern-era running, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is the most visually striking race on the U.S. calendar. Scheduled for November 20-22, the race takes place on a specially designed street circuit that weaves past famous landmarks along the Las Vegas Strip. 

Held at night under the bright neon lights, the Grand Prix offers a unique combination of glitz, glamour, and top-tier racing. Unlike Miami and Austin, the 2025 Las Vegas GP will follow the traditional Grand Prix format, qualifying and race only, providing a classic F1 weekend in an extraordinary setting.


