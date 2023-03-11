Assam GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Assam GDS Result 2023: The Department of Post, Ministry of Communication has declared the Assam GDS Results in March 2023. All the eligible applicants whose applications have been accepted by the Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Assam Postal Circle can download the Assam GDS result & merit list PDF only from the official website. The direct link to download Assam GDS results has been activated on this page for all the aspirants who are willing to ascertain their selection status.
|
Assam GDS Result 2023 PDF
|
Direct Link Here
Moreover, a total of 52 vacancies have been announced for the India Post Assam GDS recruitment. After the Assam Gramin Dak Sevak Result is published, the qualified candidates are called to appear in the document verification round. All the qualified candidates need to furnish all the asked documents in original and self-attested xerox of all the certificates at the time of verification. The candidates can click on the India Post Assam GDS Result 2023 results and merit list direct link given below.
India Post Assam GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF
Candidates who have fulfilled all the eligibility conditions and have submitted the application form for 52 vacancies of Assam Gramin Dak Sevak posts before the last date can check their qualifying status for the further round only from the official portal i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The recruitment authority has released the Assam GDS merit list in the PDF file. Some of the important particulars printed in the merit list PDF include Office, Post Name, Post Community, Division, Registration Number, Candidate Name, Percentage of Marks Secured, Candidate Community, Gender, etc.
Have a look at the major highlights for India Post GDS Result 2023 for Assam Circle given below for the convenience of the aspirants.
|
Assam GDS Result 2023 Overview
|
Organization
|
India Post
|
Recruitment
|
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023
|
Posts
|
Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
|
Postal Circle
|
Assam
|
Vacancies
|
52-GDS Posts
|
Assam GDS Result 2023 release date
|
March 2023
|
Official Website
|
indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
Assam GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Assam GDS Result?
The Assam GDS result can be downloaded now on the official portal. Thus, all the eligible applicants can check the steps mentioned below to download the India Post Assam GDS Result 2023 without any delay.
Step 1: Visit the official India Post GDS website i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
Step 2: Find the India Post GDS Result 2023 Assam Circle link on the homepage and click on it.
Step 3: The Assam GDS result PDF will appear on the device.
Step 4: After that, click on CTRL + F and enter your name/roll number in the result PDF.
Step 5: Save, download, or take the printout of Assam Gramin Dak Sevak's result for future reference.
Assam GDS Result 2023: Category-Wise Post Available
The Assam GDS result has been declared for a total of 52 posts available in the Assam Circle. Out of the total number of posts, 24 vacancies are for the General category and 14 are for the OBC category. The Assam GDS recruitment 2023 vacancies for the different categories are given below:
|
Assam Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2023
|
Category
|
Vacancy
|
UR
|
24
|
OBC
|
14
|
SC
|
2
|
ST
|
11
|
EWS
|
1
|
PWDA
|
0
|
PWDB
|
0
|
PWDC
|
0
|
PWDDE
|
0
|
Total
|
52
Important Links for India GDS Post 2023:-
- India Post GDS Result 2023 All Regions
- India GDS Cut Off and Merit Marks
- Punjab GDS Result 2023
- AP GDS Result 2023
- Telangana TS GDS Result 2023
- Jharkhand GDS Result
- Chhattisgarh CG GDS Result
- Rajasthan RJ GDS Result 2023
- Delhi GDS Result Link
- Jammu Kashmir JK GDS Result 2023
- Gujarat GDS Result
- Haryana GDS Result
- Assam GDS Result
- Himachal Pradesh HP GDS Result
- West Bengal WB GDS Result
- North East GDS Result 2023
- Odisha GDS Result
- Maharashtra MH GDS Result
- MP GDS Result 2023
- Bihar GDS Result 2023
- मध्य प्रदेश ग्रामीण डाक सेवक परिणाम
- Karnataka GDS Result
- Tamil Nadu TN GDS Result
- Kerala GDS Result 2023
- UP India Post GDS Result 2023
- UK GDS Result 2023
- छत्तीसगढ़ जीडीएस परिणाम 2023
- इंडिया पोस्ट जीडीएस रिजल्ट 2023
- इंडिया पोस्ट जीडीएस पहली मेरिट लिस्ट
- राजस्थान जीडीएस परिणाम
- यूपी जीडीएस परिणाम 2023
- बिहार जीडीएस परिणाम 2023