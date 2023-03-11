Assam GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Assam GDS result 2023 has been published @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Get the direct link to download the Assam Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here on this page.

Assam GDS Result 2023: The Department of Post, Ministry of Communication has declared the Assam GDS Results in March 2023. All the eligible applicants whose applications have been accepted by the Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Assam Postal Circle can download the Assam GDS result & merit list PDF only from the official website. The direct link to download Assam GDS results has been activated on this page for all the aspirants who are willing to ascertain their selection status.

Moreover, a total of 52 vacancies have been announced for the India Post Assam GDS recruitment. After the Assam Gramin Dak Sevak Result is published, the qualified candidates are called to appear in the document verification round. All the qualified candidates need to furnish all the asked documents in original and self-attested xerox of all the certificates at the time of verification. The candidates can click on the India Post Assam GDS Result 2023 results and merit list direct link given below.

Candidates who have fulfilled all the eligibility conditions and have submitted the application form for 52 vacancies of Assam Gramin Dak Sevak posts before the last date can check their qualifying status for the further round only from the official portal i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The recruitment authority has released the Assam GDS merit list in the PDF file. Some of the important particulars printed in the merit list PDF include Office, Post Name, Post Community, Division, Registration Number, Candidate Name, Percentage of Marks Secured, Candidate Community, Gender, etc.

Have a look at the major highlights for India Post GDS Result 2023 for Assam Circle given below for the convenience of the aspirants.

Assam GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Assam Vacancies 52-GDS Posts Assam GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

The Assam GDS result can be downloaded now on the official portal. Thus, all the eligible applicants can check the steps mentioned below to download the India Post Assam GDS Result 2023 without any delay.

Step 1: Visit the official India Post GDS website i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Find the India Post GDS Result 2023 Assam Circle link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: The Assam GDS result PDF will appear on the device.

Step 4: After that, click on CTRL + F and enter your name/roll number in the result PDF.

Step 5: Save, download, or take the printout of Assam Gramin Dak Sevak's result for future reference.

The Assam GDS result has been declared for a total of 52 posts available in the Assam Circle. Out of the total number of posts, 24 vacancies are for the General category and 14 are for the OBC category. The Assam GDS recruitment 2023 vacancies for the different categories are given below:

Assam Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2023 Category Vacancy UR 24 OBC 14 SC 2 ST 11 EWS 1 PWDA 0 PWDB 0 PWDC 0 PWDDE 0 Total 52

