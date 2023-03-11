Chhattisgarh GDS Result 2023 Out: Download at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Chhattisgarh GDS result 2023 has been declared @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Get the direct link to check the Chhattisgarh Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here in this article.

Chhattisgarh GDS Result 2023: The Department of Post, Ministry of Communication has announced the Chhattisgarh GDS Result 2023 on March 2023. Candidates who applied for the respective post can download the Chhattisgarh Gramin Dak Sevak only from the official website of India Post. Alternatively, they can even check the direct link to download the Chhattisgarh GDS results updated in this article to check their selection status.

The Chhattisgarh Postal Circle will fill up a total of 1593 vacancies through the India Post Chhattisgarh GDS recruitment. After the declaration of the Chhattisgarh Gramin Dak Sevak Result, all the successful aspirants will be called to appear in the document verification round. To successfully complete in the document verification round, they need to carry all the documents in original and self-attested xerox of the same as asked by the recruitment board. With this, we have shared the direct download link of the Chhattisgarh GDS Result 2023 and merit list on this page.

Chhattisgarh GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

All the eligible aspirants whose application forms for 1593 vacancies of Chhattisgarh Gramin Dak Sevak post have been accepted by the officials can now know about their qualifying status for the next round only on the official portal i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Furthermore, the recruitment officials have declared the Chhattisgarh GDS merit list in a PDF file. With this, they need to cross-check all the details in the Chhattisgarh GDS Result PDF including Post Name, Division, Registration Number, Candidate Name, Office, Post Community, Percentage of Marks Secured, Candidate Community, Gender, etc.

Check the major overview for India Post GDS Result 2023 for Chhattisgarh Circle discussed below.

Chhattisgarh GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization Name India Post Recruitment Name India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Chhattisgarh Vacancies 1593 GDS Post Chhattisgarh GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Chhattisgarh GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Chhattisgarh GDS Result?

Aspirants can now download the Chhattisgarh GDS result only from the official website. To smoothen the downloading process, we have shared below the steps to download the India Post Chhattisgarh GDS Result 2023 without any confusion.

Step 1: Visit the official India Post GDS website i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Next, press the state name and search for the India Post GDS Result 2023 Chhattisgarh Circle link, and click on it.

Step 3: The Chhattisgarh GDS result PDF shall be displayed on their computer screen

Step 4: Next, press the CTRL + F tab and type your name/roll number in the search bar.

Step 5: Save, download, or take the printout of the Chhattisgarh Gramin Dak Sevak's result for future use.

Chhattisgarh GDS Result 2023: Category-Wise Post Available

The India Post GDS result has been released for a total of 1593 posts in the Chhattisgarh Circle. Out of the total number of posts, 626 vacancies are for the UR category and 49 are for the OBC category. The Chhattisgarh GDS recruitment 2023 vacancies for different categories are given below:

Chhattisgarh Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2023 Category Vacancy UR 626 OBC 49 SC 211 ST 479 EWS 171 PWDA 19 PWDB 12 PWDC 14 PWDDE 12 Total 1593

