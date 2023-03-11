Jammu Kashmir GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for JK Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Jammu Kashmir GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Get the direct link to download the Jammu Kashmir Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF and merit list here.

Jammu Kashmir GDS Result 2023: The Jammu Kashmir GDS Results have been announced by the Department of Post, Ministry of Communication on March 2023. Candidates who are found eligible and whose applications have been approved by the officials for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Jammu Kashmir Postal Circle can download the Jammu Kashmir GDS result. The result has been released in the format of the merit list PDF only on the official website. We have updated the direct link to download Jammu Kashmir GDS results on this page for all the aspirants who have applied for the respective post.

Jammu & Kashmir GDS Result 2023 PDF Direct Link Here

As per the official notice, a total of 300 vacancies have been released for the India Post Jammu Kashmir GDS recruitment. After the Jammu Kashmir Gramin Dak Sevak Result declaration, the qualified candidates are shortlisted to participate in the document verification round. Furthermore, they will be required to submit all the required documents in original and self-attested copies of the same at the time of verification. We have updated the India Post Jammu Kashmir GDS 2023 results and merit list direct link below.

India Post Jammu Kashmir GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

All the eligible aspirants who have submitted the application form for Jammu Kashmir Gramin Dak Sevak posts for 300 vacancies before the last date of submission can now check their shortlisting status for the next round only on the official portal i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The recruitment authority has announced the Jammu Kashmir GDS merit list in a PDF file. The merit list PDF includes details like Post Community, Division, Office, Post Name, Percentage of Marks Secured, Registration Number, Candidate Name, Candidate Community, Gender, etc.

Candidates can check the complete details for India Post GDS Result 2023 for Jammu Kashmir Circle shared below for all the aspirants.

Jammu Kashmir GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Jammu Kashmir Vacancies 300-GDS Posts Jammu Kashmir GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Jammu Kashmir GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Jammu Kashmir GDS Result?

The Jammu Kashmir GDS result is available now on the official portal. Thus, all eligible aspirants should follow the steps mentioned below to download the India Post Jammu Kashmir GDS Result 2023 without any sort of confusion.

Step 1: Visit the official India Post GDS website i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the state name and click on the India Post GDS Result 2023 Jammu Kashmir Circle link.

Step 3: The Jammu Kashmir GDS result PDF will be made available on the device.

Step 4: Next, click on CTRL + F button and submit your name/roll number in the given space.

Step 5: After checking the result, save, download, or take the printout of Jammu Kashmir Gramin Dak Sevak's result for future usage.

Jammu Kashmir GDS Result 2023: Category-Wise Post Available

The India Post GDS result has been announced for a total of 300 posts available in the Jammu Kashmir Circle. Out of the total number of posts, 120 vacancies are for the General category and 75 are for the OBC category. Check the Jammu Kashmir GDS recruitment 2023 vacancies for all the categories below:

Jammu Kashmir Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2023 Category Vacancy UR 120 OBC 75 SC 18 ST 47 EWS 31 PWDA 3 PWDB 1 PWDC 3 PWDDE 2 Total 300

Important Links for India GDS Post 2023:-