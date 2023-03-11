MP GDS Result 2023 Out: Download at Madhya Pradesh GDS indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh GDS result 2023 is now available @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Check the direct download link of the Madhya Pradesh Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here in this article.

Madhya Pradesh GDS Result 2023: Candidates can download the MP GDS result from here. The Madhya Pradesh Gramin Dak Sewak result has been released on March 2023. Candidates who are found eligible and whose applications have been found correct/valid by the Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Madhya Pradesh Postal Circle can check the Madhya Pradesh GDS result & merit list PDF from the official portal. The direct link to download Madhya Pradesh GDS result have been updated in this article.

The successful candidates from MP GDS result PDF shall be called to participate in the document verification round. They are required to carry all the asked documents in original and self-attested photocopies of the same to complete the verification process successfully.

Madhya Pradesh GDS Result 2023 PDF

Madhya Pradesh GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

All the eligible aspirants who have applied for 1841 vacancies of Madhya Pradesh Gramin Dak Sevak posts should check the result to know about the qualifying chances for the further round only on the official portal i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The Madhya Pradesh GDS merit list is declared in the format of a PDF version. The details mentioned in the merit list PDF include Division, Post Community, Registration Number, Candidate Name, Office, Post Name, Percentage of Marks Obtained, Candidate Community, Gender, etc.

Candidates can check the highlights of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Madhya Pradesh Circle shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Madhya Pradesh GDS Result 2023 Overview Details Name of the Organization India Post Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Madhya Pradesh Vacancies 1841-GDS Posts Madhya Pradesh GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Madhya Pradesh GDS Result?

The officials have released the Madhya Pradesh GDS result on the official website. So, it is crucial for the aspirants to follow the steps shared below to download the India Post Madhya Pradesh GDS Result 2023 without any confusion.

Step 1: Go to the official India Post GDS website i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the India Post GDS Result 2023 Madhya Pradesh Circle link.

Step 3: The Madhya Pradesh GDS result PDF will be made available on the device.

Step 4: Next, click on CTRL + F and enter your name/roll number in the space to know your qualifying status.

Step 5: Lastly, save and download the MP Gramin Dak Sevak result for future reference.

Madhya Pradesh GDS Result 2023: Category-Wise Post Available

The Madhya Pradesh GDS result has been declared for a total of 1841 vacancies released in the Madhya Pradesh Circle. Out of the total posts, 696 vacancies are for the General category and 192 are for the OBC category. The category-wise Madhya Pradesh GDS recruitment 2023 vacancies shared below:

Madhya Pradesh Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2023 Category Vacancy UR 696 OBC 192 SC 305 ST 389 EWS 197 PWDA 22 PWDB 20 PWDC 16 PWDDE 4 Total 1841

