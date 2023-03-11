North East GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

North East GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can download the North East Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here.

India Post GDS Result 2023 North East

The India Post has announced the result for the North East GDS recruitment for 1089 posts. The result has been declared on the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in. As per the selection process, the selection is based on the basis of a candidate’s merit. The result contains the name and roll number of the selected candidates who have been provisionally selected for the document verification round.

India Post North East GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for North East Circle.

North East GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle North East Vacancies 1089 GDS Posts North East GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapost.gov.in

North East GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post North East GDS Result?

The North East GDS result has been released on the official website of the authorities. The candidates can check out their result for the examination using their roll numbers. Candidates can also resort to the steps below to check their India Post North East GDS result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab

Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page

Step 4: Click on the link for India Post North East GDS Result 2023

Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF

Step 6: Download and take print of North East GDS result for future reference

Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for North East circle.

North East GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy

The authorities have announced 1089 vacancies for the North East GDS profile in different categories. The candidates who find a name in the merit list will be eligible for appointment against these 1089 vacancies. Here in the table, we have mentioned the vacancy break up for the North East GDS exam.

Category India Post GDS North East Circle Unreserved 465 OBC 51 SC 44 ST 317 EWS 162 PWDA 18 PWDB 13 PWDC 12 PWDDE 7 Total 1089

