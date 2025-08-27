UPSC Lateral Entry: Union Minister Jitendra Singh wrote a letter to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairperson Smt. Preeti Sudan to cancel the advertisement for lateral entry recruitment issued on August 17, 2024. The UPSC issued a notification on August 17, 2024, for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries as specialists in government departments through the lateral entry scheme. What is Lateral Entry in Civil Services? Lateral entry in civil services is a practice of recruiting individuals from outside the government to fill mid-level and senior positions. This approach aims to add specialised skills and fresh ideas to improve how things are run. These lateral entrants are given contracts for three years, which can be extended to a total of five years. Why Is UPSC Lateral Entry in the News?

After the UPSC issued the notification, various opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and others, voiced their opposition, alleging that it constitutes an attack on the reservation. The Union Minister also mentioned in his letter that "The Prime Minister is of the firm belief that the process of lateral entry must be aligned with the principles of equity and social justice enshrined in our Constitution, particularly concerning the provisions of reservation." UPSC Lateral Entry Advertisement Cancellation Notice PDF After the letter from the central government, the UPSC finally released a notice to cancel the lateral entry advertisement published in various Newspapers and on the website of the Commission. Check the cancellation notice given below:

UPSC Lateral Entry Advertisement Cancellation Notice Origin and Implementation of UPSC Lateral Entry The principle of lateral entry was endorsed by the Second Administrative Reforms Commission which was constituted in 2005, chaired by Shri Veerappa Moily. In 2017, NITI Aayog recommended bringing in expertise and fresh perspectives through lateral entry and suggested the inclusion of personnel at middle and senior management levels in the central government. UPSC Lateral Entry Eligibility Criteria People with a minimum of 15 years of experience, specialised expertise, and a strong track record in relevant fields, whether from the private sector, state governments, autonomous bodies, or public sector enterprises, are eligible to apply for lateral entry in civil services. UPSC lateral entry eligibility criteria specifies a minimum age of 40 and a minimum graduation qualification from a recognised university or institute.