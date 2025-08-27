Schools Holiday on 27th August
Lateral Entry in Civil Services: Meaning, Eligibility Criteria, Origin, Implementation, Why is in News?

By Sunil Sharma
Aug 27, 2025, 16:56 IST

Lateral Entry in UPSC:  After the letter from the central government, the UPSC finally released a notice to cancel the lateral entry advertisement published on the website of the Commission on August 17, 2024. Here we will discuss everything about lateral entry in civil services including what is lateral entry, its origin and implementation, eligibility criteria and why it is in the news. 

Check all the details on UPSC Lateral Entry

UPSC Lateral Entry: Union Minister Jitendra Singh wrote a letter to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairperson Smt. Preeti Sudan to cancel the advertisement for lateral entry recruitment issued on August 17, 2024. The UPSC issued a notification on August 17, 2024, for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries as specialists in government departments through the lateral entry scheme.

What is Lateral Entry in Civil Services?

Lateral entry in civil services is a practice of recruiting individuals from outside the government to fill mid-level and senior positions. This approach aims to add specialised skills and fresh ideas to improve how things are run. These lateral entrants are given contracts for three years, which can be extended to a total of five years.

Why Is UPSC Lateral Entry in the News?

After the UPSC issued the notification, various opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and others, voiced their opposition, alleging that it constitutes an attack on the reservation. 

The Union Minister also mentioned in his letter that "The Prime Minister is of the firm belief that the process of lateral entry must be aligned with the principles of equity and social justice enshrined in our Constitution, particularly concerning the provisions of reservation."

UPSC Lateral Entry Advertisement Cancellation Notice PDF

After the letter from the central government, the UPSC finally released a notice to cancel the lateral entry advertisement published in various Newspapers and on the website of the Commission. Check the cancellation notice given below:

 UPSC Lateral Entry Advertisement Cancellation Notice

Origin and Implementation of UPSC Lateral Entry

The principle of lateral entry was endorsed by the Second Administrative Reforms Commission which was constituted in 2005, chaired by Shri Veerappa Moily. In 2017, NITI Aayog recommended bringing in expertise and fresh perspectives through lateral entry and suggested the inclusion of personnel at middle and senior management levels in the central government.

UPSC Lateral Entry Eligibility Criteria 

People with a minimum of 15 years of experience, specialised expertise, and a strong track record in relevant fields, whether from the private sector, state governments, autonomous bodies, or public sector enterprises, are eligible to apply for lateral entry in civil services.

UPSC lateral entry eligibility criteria specifies a minimum age of 40 and a minimum graduation qualification from a recognised university or institute.

Arguments in Favour  of Lateral Entry in UPSC 

  • This will add specialized skills and fresh ideas, and improve government operations.
  • In this entry, skills will be prioritised over age, allowing talented individuals to demonstrate their potential.
  • A prudent blend of domain knowledge and relevant expertise is essential in governance. Lateral entrants from outside will bring the necessary specialists.
  • It can help fill shortages of civil servants.

Arguments Against Lateral Entry in UPSC

  • The direct recruitment of officers at mid-levels of the bureaucracy will affect the existing balance of officers. This can also demotivate current officers which may affect their performance.
  • Lateral entrants may not perform or work well due to differences in work culture and systemic inertia.
  • The value systems between the government and the private sector are quite different. It is important to ensure that the people who come in can have the skills to adjust to a different system of functioning.

FAQs

