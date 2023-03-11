India GDS Post DV Documents Requirements List for Final Selection: Download Post Office 2023 Result Here

India GDS Post DV Documents Requirements List for Final Selection: Candidates can check the DV Last Date, Documents Required for Verification and Result Details Here.

India GDS Post DV 2023: India Post Office has recently announced the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on the official website. India Post GDS Result is available on the website of the India Post i.e. indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates are now required to appear for India Post Document Verification. The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self attested photocopies of all the relevant documents.

India Post DV 2023 Date and Time

According to the official notice, ‘These short-listed candidates should get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before 21/03/2023. Hence, candidates should reach their respective divisional office much before the last date which is 21 March 2023.

Indian Post DV 2023: Documents Required for Post Office GDS DV 2023

Provisionally shortlisted applicants must report for document verification along with the following original documents and two sets of self-attested photocopies of each documents:-

Original marks/Board sheet Original community/Cast certificate. Original PWD certificate. Original Transgender certificate Original Date of Birth Proof Medical certificate. Medical certificate should be from Medical officer of any Government Hospital/Government Dispensaries/Government Primary Health Centre etc. (Compulsory). Original _____________________________ document

India Post GDS Result PDF

Post Office of India has uploaded the selection list in a merit form of all states on its website. Candidates who have applied for India Post GDS Result by clicking on the link given below:

How to Download India Post DV List 2023 ?

Visit the website of the India Post Office -indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in Go to the Shortlisted Candidates Tab Here, you are required to select the state Download IPost office GDS DV List 2023

What is After India Post DV Round ?

Candidates whose documents are successfully verified by the concerned authority will be required to undergo the pre-engagement formalities, including prescribed training. In case of unsuccessful verification by the Engaging Authority, the candidature will be canceled. The offer of provisional engagement will be issued through system itself (on registered SMS/Email) based on successful document verification.