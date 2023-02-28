India Post GDS Salary 2023: Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile for 40889 Vacancies

India Post has announced 40,889 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) for the recruitment of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across India.

India Post GDS Salary 2023: India Post has announced bumper vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in the world’s largest postal network India Post which is governed by the Ministry of Communications, Government of India. A total of 40,889 vacancies have been announced for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across India.

As per the official India Post Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF released on 27th January 2023, the last date to apply online for India Post GDS 2023 was 16th February 2023. In this article, we shall look at the India Post GDS Salary In Hand, Allowances, and Roles & Responsibilities for each post.

India Post GDS 2023 Calendar

India Post GDS 2023 Events Important Dates GDS Notification PDF Release Date 27th January 2023 GDS Application Start Date 27th January 2023 GDS Application End Date 16th February 2023 GDS Application Fees Payment Last Date 16th February 2023 GDS Application Edit Dates 17th February to 19th February 2023

India Post GDS Vacancy 2023 State wise

Below, we have shared State/circle-wise vacancy details for each category (UR/OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PWDA/PWDB/PWDDE).

India Post GDS Salary 2023

The starting in-hand salary/pay for Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) is Rs 10,000/- and for Branch Post Master (BPM) is Rs 12,000/- . Emoluments in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) plus Dearness Allowance thereon are paid to the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

The minimum Time-Related Continuity allowance (TRCA) is increased to Rs. 10,000 and Maximum Rs. 35,480/- in a span of 31 stages with 3% annual increase

Category TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab BPM Rs.12,000-29,380/- Rs.14,500-35,480/- ABPM/Dak Sevak Rs.10,000-24,470/- Rs.12,000-29,380/-

India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit, Qualification

India Post GDS Allowances 2023

As per the information provided by the Department of Posts on its official website, candidates can refer to the existing and revised allowances for the Gramin Dak Sevaks.

Item Existing Allowance Revised Allowance Office Maintenance Allowance (OMA) (For BPMs Only) Rs 100/- pm Composite Allowance (in lieu of OMA) is revised as follows (For BPMs only):

(i) BPMs providing GDS Post Office accommodation which meets the prescribed standards – Rs 500/- per month (ii) BPMs having Bos at non-standard/rent free accommodation – Rs 250/- per month Fixed Stationary Charge Rs 25/- pm for BPMs Rs 10/- pm for other than BPMs Rs 25/- ABPMS and Dak Sevaks. FSC subsumed in composite allowance for BPMs Boat Allowance Rs 50/- pm Rs 115/- per month Cash Conveyance Allowance Rs 50/- pm There will be no fixed cash conveyance allowance. (i) Payment of Rs 30/- per occasion plus actual conveyance charges for cash conveyance of an amount less than Rs 1 Lakh subject to maximum of charges incurred for transport by public bus and; (ii) Rs 50/- per occasion plus actual conveyance charges for an amount more than Rs 1 Lakh subject to maximum of charges incurred for transport by public bus Cycle Maintenance Allowance Rs 90/- pm Rs 180/- pm Combined Duty Allowance (i) GDS Branch Postmasters performing delivery or conveyance duties or both will be paid Rs 500 per month for each item of work separately, (ii) If the Branch Postmaster is performing delivery at the BO village only, it will be restricted to Rs 250/- pm (iii) BPM exchanging mails at bus stand or at railway stations will be compensated at the rate of Rs 250/- pm BPM for delivery OR Mail conveyance work – Rs. 45/- per day subject to maximum of Rs. 1170/- per month BPM for delivery PLUS mail conveyance – Rs. 90/- per day subject to maximum of Rs. 2340/- per month ABPM for BPM work – Rs. 75/- per day subject to a maximum of Rs. 1950/- per month ABPM/Dak Sevak for additional work of another APBM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 45/- per day subject to a maximum of Rs. 1170/- These rates will be for combination of duties of two or more posts borne on the establishment of the office. Risk and Hardship Allowance Nil Risk and Hardship allowance @ of Rs. 500/- per month to the GDS working in areas which are identified for this allowance (as identified by Government of India, as per 7th CPC recommendations)

India Post GDS Job Profile 2023

(i) BRANCH POSTMASTER (BPM)

The Job Profile of Branch Post Master include:

a) Day to day postal operations of Branch Post Office and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) in the manner as prescribed by the Department from time to time. b) Marketing and promotions of products and services being provided by Department and operating various services in the Customer Services’ Centres (CSC) of the Department etc. c) In the single handed BOs, BPMs have the overall responsibility of smooth and timely functioning of Branch Post Office including mail conveyance and mail delivery. d) In the BOs other than single-handed, the BPMs may be assisted by ABPM. However, BPM will be required to do combined duties of ABPMs as and when ordered. Any other work can also be assigned by superiors like IPO/ASPO/SPOs/SSPOs etc. e) Residence/Accommodation: The applicant selected as GDS BPM will have to provide accommodation for Branch Post Office after selection but before engagement. A declaration to this effect with details of accommodation is to be submitted before engagement. The applicant so selected will be required to reside in Post village (the village in which the BO is functioning) only.

(ii) ASSISTANT BRANCH POSTMASTER (ABPM)

The Job Profile of Assistant Branch Post Master include:

a) Sale of stamps/stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail at doorstep, deposits/payments/other transactions of IPPB. b) To assist BPM postal operations in a manner as prescribed by the Department from time to time. c) Marketing and promotions of products and services being provided by Department and operating various services in the Customer Services’ Centres (CSC) of the Department etc. d) ABPM may also be required to do Combined Duty of BPMs as and when ordered in addition to his/her regular duties. e) Any other work assigned by superiors like IPO/ASPO/SPOs/SSPOs etc. f) Residence: ABPMs are required to reside within delivery jurisdictions of the Post Office (HO/SO/BO) concerned.

(iii) DAK SEVAK

Dak Sevaks will be engaged in Departmental offices like Sub Post offices, Head Post offices etc. The Job Profile of Dak Sevak include: