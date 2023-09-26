UPSC NDA 2 Result 2023 Released on upsc.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF

NDA 2 Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission released the result of the National Defence Academy 2 Result. Check Direct Link to download UPSC NDA 2 Selection List PDF, Cutoff, Merit List PDF, How to Download and other details here.

UPSC NDA Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission announced the result of the written exam National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam 2 2023 (NDA NA Exam 2) on its official website i.e. upsc.gov.in. We have also shared the direct link to download UPSC NDA 2 PDF below. Selected candidates will be required to appear for the interview round.

UPSC NDA 2 Result Download Link 2023

The list contains the details of the selection roll numbers of the candidates who passed the exam. The candidates can check the details of the shortlisted candidates through the provided link.

How to Download UPSC NDA 2 Result 2023 ?

The candidates can check the step-by-step process to download the result given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination-II, 2023’

Step 3: Download UPSC NDA 2 Result PDF and check search for your roll number through 'ctrl+f'

Step 4: Take the printout of the result

UPSC NDA 2 Interview Dates

The dates regarding the interview will be announced in due course of time. This interview will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB). Selected candidates in the exam will get admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 152nd Course and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The course will begin on 02 July 2024.

Selected candidates are also required to submit original certificates related to age and educational qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview. The candidates must not send the Original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission.