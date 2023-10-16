BPSC Teacher Result 2023: Check Bihar TRE Selection List PDF and Latest Updates

BPSC Teacher Result 2023 Result will be released soon on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (bpsc.bih.nic.in). Check the Direct Link to download the Selection List PDF, Qualifying Marks, Steps to download and other details.

Bihar Teacher Result 2023 will soon be available on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission, which is bpsc.bih.nic.in. The results will be provided in PDF format for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam. A total of 1634 merit lists will be released for approximately 600,000 students. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the BPSC TGT Result or BPSC PRT Result or BPSC PGT Result by visiting the official website of the commission. BPSC has stated that the TRE results will be released in phases, starting with the results of Higher Secondary Teacher posts and followed by Secondary Teacher posts.

BPSC Teacher Result Date

The result can be released at any time on the official website, although the commission has not provided specific dates. With the declaration of the final answer key and CTET Result, the result is expected to be published in the coming days. Updates on the result will be provided here.

Recently, the chairman of the commission posted on social media that preparations for the TRE result are underway, and they are in the process of preparing merit lists for 43 subjects across 38 districts. Candidates are requested to be patient and allow the commission to carry out its work.

What After BPSC Teacher Result 2023

It is expected that successful candidates in the written exam will be called for the Document Verification Round, as there will be no interview round. After the document verification process, BPSC will release a final merit list of candidates based on their performance in the BPSC TRE 2023. Detailed information will be available in the result notice.

What is BPSC Teacher Qualifying Marks 2023

Candidates must score a minimum of the qualifying marks in each paper and in the aggregate, as given below, in order to qualify for the exam.

Category Qualifying Marks General 40% OBC 36.5 % SC/ST 34

How to Download BPSC Teacher Result 2023 ?

The step-by-step procedure to download the admit card from the official websote is given here.

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Download PDF for the subject you have attended the exam

Step 4: Your BPSC TRE Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details of the selected candidates

The BPSC Teacher exam was conducted from August 24 to 26, with sessions from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM, aiming to fill a total of 170,461 vacancies for school teachers in Bihar.