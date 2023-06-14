KCET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: KEA Karnataka CET Result To Be Announced Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Results 2023: When was Karnataka CET entrance exam held?

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducted the KCET exam on May 20 and 21, 2023. Whereas the provisional answer key was released on May 26 and candidates were given time to challenge against the answer key by May 30 till 11 pm.

Updated as on June 14, 2023 at 9.30 PM