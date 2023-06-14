KCET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: KEA Karnataka CET Result To Be Announced Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Result 2023 Link: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the results of the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET 2023) in online mode. There’s no official announcement regarding the release date and time of the KCET exam. However, it is expected that it will be announced on June 15, 2023. It is expected that the results will be announced by the state education minister in the press conference. Once released, candidates can get their scorecards at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the KCET entrance exam on May 20 and 21, 2023.
KCET Results 2023: When was Karnataka CET entrance exam held?
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducted the KCET exam on May 20 and 21, 2023. Whereas the provisional answer key was released on May 26 and candidates were given time to challenge against the answer key by May 30 till 11 pm.
How to check Karnataka CET Results 2023 using application number?
Candidates can follow the steps that are provided below to check the Karnataka CET result 2023 using application number.
KCET Results 2023 Check by Application Number
Candidates can check and download their results by entering the required login credentials such as application number in the result login window from the official websites that are mentioned below:
KCET Result 2023 Date and Time
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2023 on June 15, in online mode. Once released, candidates can check and download their respective scorecards by visiting the official websites- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in
