KCET Toppers List 2023: Check Karnataka CET Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture Stream Toppers, Pass Percentage

KCET Toppers List 2023: KEA has announced the Karnataka CET result today at kea.kar.nic.in. Check KCET toppers list of engineering, pharmacy and agriculture streams, pass percentage and other result statistics here.

KCET Toppers List 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the name of toppers, and pass percentages along with the announcement of Karnataka CET result. Students can check their result at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They need to use their login credentials to download the marksheet.

As per the KCET topper list, Vignesh Nataraj Kumar topped the KCET engineering exam. He has bagged first rank with 97.8% marks in engineering and Byresh SH topped agriculture with 96.7%. A total of 2,44,345 students appeared for the Karnataka CET exam this year.

KCET Toppers List 2023: Who Tops UGCET Result?

The board has announced the name of toppers along with pass percentages and result. Candidates can check below the table to know who has secured the top position in KCET result 2023 once available.

KCET Engineering toppers 2023

Candidates can check the names and marks secured by the engineering toppers below: Name of candidate Qualifying marks CET marks Total Vignesh Natraj 99.667% 96.11% 97.889% Arjun Krishna Swami 100% 95% 97.5% Samrush Shetty 99.33% 95% 97.167% Sumedh SS 99.667% 94.44% 97.056% Madhav Surya 97% 96.6% 96.237%

KCET Toppers List 2023 of BSc Agriculture

Rank 1: Byresh SH at 96.7% from Mangalore

Rank 2: Anurag Ranjan at 95.4% from Raichur

Rank 3: Kartik Manohar Simhasan at 95.2% from Rajasthan Karnataka CET Toppers 2023 for B. Veterinary Science Rank 1: Malavika Kapoor at 97.2% from Bengaluru

Rank 2: Pratheeksha R at 97.2% from Bengaluru

Rank 3: Chandan Gowda CN at 96.6% from Bengaluru UGCET BSc Nursing Toppers List 2023 Rank 1: Makavika Kapoor at 97.2% from Bengaluru

Rank 2: Pratheeksha, R at 97.2% from Bengaluru

Rank 3: Chandan Gowda at 96.6% from Bengaluru Karnataka CET B Pharma Toppers 2023 Rank 1: Pratheeksha R at 97.2% from Bengaluru

Rank 2: Malavika Kapoor at 97.2% from Bengaluru

Rank 3: Madhav Soorya Tadepalli at 96.6% from Bengaluru UGCET Pharma D (Pharmacy) Toppers 2023 Rank 1: Pratheeksha at 97.2% from Bengaluru

Rank 2: Malavika Kapoor at 97.2% from Bengaluru

Rank 3: Madhav Soorya Tadepalli at 96.6% from Bengaluru KCET Toppers List 2023 Naturopathy Yoga Sciences Go through the names of Karnataka CET toppers in Naturopathy Yoga Sciences: Toppers Name Qualifying marks CET marks Total Pratiksha 100% 99.2% 98.611% Vallesh 99.667% 96.667% 98.611% Srijan 99.667% 96.11% 97.189% Karthik Manohar Simhasan 98.33% 96.67% 97.5% Malvika Kapoor 97.667% 97.222% 97.445%

KCET Toppers List 2022 Engineering

Last year, Apoorv Tandon secured 98.611% whereas Siddhartha Singh obtained 98.334%. Check names of Karnataka CET engineering toppers:

KCET Engineering Toppers Marks secured Apoorv Tandon 98.611% Siddhartha Singh 98.334% Atmakuri Venkata Madhi 98.111% Shishir RK 97.945% Vishal Bysani 97.5% Saagar 97.5% Mahesh Kumar V 97.167% Siddarth GV 97.056% Sathvik V 96.834%

KCET Toppers List Agriculture 2022

In Agricultural stream, Arjun Ravisankar, Sumeet S Patil secured rank 1 and 2. Check the table below:

Rank KCET Agriculture Toppers 1 Arjun Ravisankar 2 Sumeet S Patil 3 Sudeep YM

KCET 2021 Toppers Engineering

Check below the names of the top three candidates who secured rank 1, 2 and 3. Check the table below:

Rank KCET Toppers 1 Meghan HK 2 Premankur Chakraborty 3 BS Anirudh

KCET Toppers 2020 Engineering

Check rank-wise names of engineering toppers in Karnataka CET:

All India Rank Name of the Candidate 1 Rakshith M 2 Shubhan R 3 M. Shashank Balaji 4 Shashank P 5 Sandeepan Naskar 6 Nakul Abhay Bapat 7 S. Srivas 8 Advaith Prasad Curpod 9 Gaureesha Kajampady 10 Deepit S. Patil

KCET Toppers Agriculture 2020