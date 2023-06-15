KCET Toppers List 2023: Check Karnataka CET Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture Stream Toppers, Pass Percentage

KCET Toppers List 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the name of toppers, and pass percentages along with the announcement of Karnataka CET result. Students can check their result at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They need to use their login credentials to download the marksheet.
|
ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ/Karnataka Examination Authority
|
CET ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆ /CET Examination Results announced on 15th June 2023
As per the KCET topper list, Vignesh Nataraj Kumar topped the KCET engineering exam. He has bagged first rank with 97.8% marks in engineering and Byresh SH topped agriculture with 96.7%. A total of 2,44,345 students appeared for the Karnataka CET exam this year.
KCET Toppers List 2023: Who Tops UGCET Result?
The board has announced the name of toppers along with pass percentages and result. Candidates can check below the table to know who has secured the top position in KCET result 2023 once available.
KCET Engineering toppers 2023
Candidates can check the names and marks secured by the engineering toppers below:
|
Name of candidate
|
Qualifying marks
|
CET marks
|
Total
|
Vignesh Natraj
|
99.667%
|
96.11%
|
97.889%
|
Arjun Krishna Swami
|
100%
|
95%
|
97.5%
|
Samrush Shetty
|
99.33%
|
95%
|
97.167%
|
Sumedh SS
|
99.667%
|
94.44%
|
97.056%
|
Madhav Surya
|
97%
|
96.6%
|
96.237%
KCET Toppers List 2023 of BSc Agriculture
- Rank 1: Byresh SH at 96.7% from Mangalore
- Rank 2: Anurag Ranjan at 95.4% from Raichur
- Rank 3: Kartik Manohar Simhasan at 95.2% from Rajasthan
Karnataka CET Toppers 2023 for B. Veterinary Science
- Rank 1: Malavika Kapoor at 97.2% from Bengaluru
- Rank 2: Pratheeksha R at 97.2% from Bengaluru
- Rank 3: Chandan Gowda CN at 96.6% from Bengaluru
UGCET BSc Nursing Toppers List 2023
- Rank 1: Makavika Kapoor at 97.2% from Bengaluru
- Rank 2: Pratheeksha, R at 97.2% from Bengaluru
- Rank 3: Chandan Gowda at 96.6% from Bengaluru
Karnataka CET B Pharma Toppers 2023
- Rank 1: Pratheeksha R at 97.2% from Bengaluru
- Rank 2: Malavika Kapoor at 97.2% from Bengaluru
- Rank 3: Madhav Soorya Tadepalli at 96.6% from Bengaluru
UGCET Pharma D (Pharmacy) Toppers 2023
- Rank 1: Pratheeksha at 97.2% from Bengaluru
- Rank 2: Malavika Kapoor at 97.2% from Bengaluru
- Rank 3: Madhav Soorya Tadepalli at 96.6% from Bengaluru
KCET Toppers List 2023 Naturopathy Yoga Sciences
Go through the names of Karnataka CET toppers in Naturopathy Yoga Sciences:
|
Toppers Name
|
Qualifying marks
|
CET marks
|
Total
|
Pratiksha
|
100%
|
99.2%
|
98.611%
|
Vallesh
|
99.667%
|
96.667%
|
98.611%
|
Srijan
|
99.667%
|
96.11%
|
97.189%
|
Karthik Manohar Simhasan
|
98.33%
|
96.67%
|
97.5%
|
Malvika Kapoor
|
97.667%
|
97.222%
|
97.445%
KCET Toppers List 2022 Engineering
Last year, Apoorv Tandon secured 98.611% whereas Siddhartha Singh obtained 98.334%. Check names of Karnataka CET engineering toppers:
|
KCET Engineering Toppers
|
Marks secured
|
Apoorv Tandon
|
98.611%
|
Siddhartha Singh
|
98.334%
|
Atmakuri Venkata Madhi
|
98.111%
|
Shishir RK
|
97.945%
|
Vishal Bysani
|
97.5%
|
Saagar
|
97.5%
|
Mahesh Kumar V
|
97.167%
|
Siddarth GV
|
97.056%
|
Sathvik V
|
96.834%
KCET Toppers List Agriculture 2022
In Agricultural stream, Arjun Ravisankar, Sumeet S Patil secured rank 1 and 2. Check the table below:
|
Rank
|
KCET Agriculture Toppers
|
1
|
Arjun Ravisankar
|
2
|
Sumeet S Patil
|
3
|
Sudeep YM
KCET 2021 Toppers Engineering
Check below the names of the top three candidates who secured rank 1, 2 and 3. Check the table below:
|
Rank
|
KCET Toppers
|
1
|
Meghan HK
|
2
|
Premankur Chakraborty
|
3
|
BS Anirudh
KCET Toppers 2020 Engineering
Check rank-wise names of engineering toppers in Karnataka CET:
|
All India Rank
|
Name of the Candidate
|
1
|
Rakshith M
|
2
|
Shubhan R
|
3
|
M. Shashank Balaji
|
4
|
Shashank P
|
5
|
Sandeepan Naskar
|
6
|
Nakul Abhay Bapat
|
7
|
S. Srivas
|
8
|
Advaith Prasad Curpod
|
9
|
Gaureesha Kajampady
|
10
|
Deepit S. Patil
KCET Toppers Agriculture 2020
|
All India Rank
|
Name of the Candidate
|
1
|
Varun Gowda
|
2
|
Sanjana K
|
3
|
Lokesh B. Jogi
|
4
|
Arnav Aiyappa P P
|
5
|
Prajwal Kashyap
|
6
|
Chinmaya S. Bharadwaj
|
7
|
Pawan S. Gowda
|
8
|
Mayur S. Chittaragi
|
9
|
H C Gourish
|
10
|
Jathin A L D