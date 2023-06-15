KCET Toppers List 2023: Check Karnataka CET Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture Stream Toppers, Pass Percentage

KCET Toppers List 2023: KEA has announced the Karnataka CET result today at kea.kar.nic.in. Check KCET toppers list of engineering, pharmacy and agriculture streams, pass percentage and other result statistics here.

KCET Toppers List 2023
KCET Toppers List 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the name of toppers, and pass percentages along with the announcement of Karnataka CET result. Students can check their result at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.  They need to use their login credentials to download the marksheet. 

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ/Karnataka Examination Authority

CET ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆ /CET Examination Results announced on 15th June 2023

As per the KCET topper list, Vignesh Nataraj Kumar topped the KCET engineering exam. He has bagged first rank with 97.8% marks in engineering and Byresh SH topped agriculture with 96.7%. A total of 2,44,345 students appeared for the Karnataka CET exam this year. 

KCET Toppers List 2023: Who Tops UGCET Result? 

The board has announced the name of toppers along with pass percentages and result. Candidates can check below the table to know who has secured the top position in KCET result 2023 once available.

KCET Engineering toppers 2023

Candidates can check the names and marks secured by the engineering toppers below: 

Name of candidate

Qualifying marks

CET marks

Total

Vignesh Natraj

99.667%

96.11%

97.889%

Arjun Krishna Swami

100%

95%

97.5%

Samrush Shetty

99.33%

95%

97.167%

Sumedh SS

99.667%

94.44%

97.056%

Madhav Surya

97%

96.6%

96.237%

KCET Toppers List 2023 of BSc Agriculture

  • Rank 1: Byresh SH at 96.7% from Mangalore 
  • Rank 2: Anurag Ranjan at 95.4% from Raichur
  • Rank 3: Kartik Manohar Simhasan at 95.2% from Rajasthan

Karnataka CET Toppers 2023 for B. Veterinary Science 

  • Rank 1: Malavika Kapoor at 97.2% from Bengaluru 
  • Rank 2: Pratheeksha R at 97.2% from Bengaluru 
  • Rank 3: Chandan Gowda CN at 96.6% from Bengaluru

UGCET BSc Nursing Toppers List 2023 

  • Rank 1: Makavika Kapoor at 97.2% from Bengaluru 
  • Rank 2: Pratheeksha, R at 97.2% from Bengaluru
  • Rank 3: Chandan Gowda at 96.6% from Bengaluru

Karnataka CET B Pharma Toppers 2023

  • Rank 1: Pratheeksha R at 97.2% from Bengaluru 
  • Rank 2: Malavika Kapoor at 97.2% from Bengaluru 
  • Rank 3: Madhav Soorya Tadepalli at 96.6% from Bengaluru 

UGCET Pharma D (Pharmacy) Toppers 2023 

  • Rank 1: Pratheeksha at 97.2% from Bengaluru 
  • Rank 2: Malavika Kapoor at 97.2% from Bengaluru 
  • Rank 3: Madhav Soorya Tadepalli at 96.6% from Bengaluru 

KCET Toppers List 2023 Naturopathy Yoga Sciences 

Go through the names of Karnataka CET toppers in Naturopathy Yoga Sciences:

Toppers Name 

Qualifying marks

CET marks

Total

Pratiksha

100%

99.2%

98.611%

Vallesh

99.667%

96.667%

98.611%

Srijan

99.667%

96.11%

97.189%

Karthik Manohar Simhasan

98.33%

96.67%

97.5%

Malvika Kapoor

97.667%

97.222%

97.445%

KCET Toppers List 2022 Engineering 

Last year, Apoorv Tandon secured 98.611% whereas Siddhartha Singh obtained 98.334%. Check names of Karnataka CET engineering toppers: 

KCET Engineering Toppers 

Marks secured

Apoorv Tandon

98.611%

Siddhartha Singh

98.334%

Atmakuri Venkata Madhi

98.111%

Shishir RK

97.945%

Vishal Bysani

97.5%

Saagar

97.5%

Mahesh Kumar V

97.167%

Siddarth GV

97.056%

Sathvik V

96.834%

KCET Toppers List Agriculture 2022

In Agricultural stream, Arjun Ravisankar, Sumeet S Patil secured rank 1 and 2. Check the table below: 

Rank

KCET Agriculture Toppers 

1

Arjun Ravisankar

2

Sumeet S Patil

3

Sudeep YM

KCET 2021 Toppers Engineering

Check below the names of the top three candidates who secured rank 1, 2 and 3. Check the table below: 

Rank

KCET Toppers 

1

Meghan HK

2

Premankur Chakraborty

3

BS Anirudh

KCET Toppers 2020 Engineering

Check rank-wise names of engineering toppers in Karnataka CET: 

All India Rank

Name of the Candidate

1

Rakshith M

2

Shubhan R

3

M. Shashank Balaji

4

Shashank P

5

Sandeepan Naskar

6

Nakul Abhay Bapat

7

S. Srivas

8

Advaith Prasad Curpod

9

Gaureesha Kajampady

10

Deepit S. Patil

KCET Toppers Agriculture 2020 

All India Rank

Name of the Candidate

1

Varun Gowda

2

Sanjana K

3

Lokesh B. Jogi

4

Arnav Aiyappa P P

5

Prajwal Kashyap

6

Chinmaya S. Bharadwaj

7

Pawan S. Gowda

8

Mayur S. Chittaragi

9

H C Gourish

10

Jathin A L D

