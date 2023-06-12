KCET Results 2023 Expected Soon at kea.kar.nic.in, Know How to Check Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

KCET Result 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to release the result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) exam soon in online mode. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka CET examination can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official website - kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

As per the details provided in the information brochure, the KCET results were scheduled to be announced on June 12, 2023, but due to some internal checking, the announcement of the results has been delayed for a few days. However, as per the local media reports, it is expected that the KCET results will be announced on June 14, 2023.

According to the schedule, the examination authority conducted the KCET entrance exam on May 20 and 21, 2023. Qualified candidates in the Karnataka CET exam will be able to participate in the further counselling process.

Karnataka KCET 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Karnataka Common Entrance Test exam in the table below:

Events Dates KCET exam 2023 May 20 to 21, 2023 KCET 2023 for Kannada language test May 22, 2023 KCET Result 2023 June 14 (Expected)

How to check and download KCET result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the Karnataka CET scorecard in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA- kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check KCET result available on the homepage

Step 3: A new result login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required credentials such as application number in the provided space

Step 5: The KCET scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

