MHT CET Result 2023 Declared at mahacet.in, Get PCM, PCB Scorecard Link Here

MHT CET Result 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the MHT CET 2023 result for the PCM and PCB group today, June 12, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the Maha CET entrance exams can check and download their results by visiting the official websites - mahacet.in, mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the MHT CET 2023 PCM exams from May 9 to May 12 and PCB exams from May 15 to 20, 2023 respectively. Those candidates who have qualified for the exam can take part in the counselling process for admission to various BTech courses offered by the participating colleges in the state. Candidates can check and download their scorecards by clicking on the direct links provided below:

MHT CET (PCM Group) 2023 Scorecard - Direct Link (Click Here)

MHT CET (PCB Group) 2023 Scorecard - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to check MHT CET 2023 results?

The results for the PCM and PCB groups is now available on the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the MHT CET 2023 results.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET official websites- cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.in

Step 2: Click on the direct links to check the PCM and PCB scorecards

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials such as application number, date of birth and security pin in the given link

Step 4: The MHT CET 2023 scorecards for PCM and PCB groups will be displayed

Step 5: Download the MHT CET scorecards 2023 for further reference

MHT CET 2023 Scorecard Details

The Maharashtra CET 2023 scorecard is available online. Candidates when downloading the MHT CET PDM and PCB scorecard must cross-check the following details.

Candidate Name

Roll number

Exam stream

Exam name

Subjects

Minimum marks required

Marks scored

Qualifying status (pass or fail)

