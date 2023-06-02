mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and Other Direct Links to Check SSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board at mahresult.nic.in

SSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board: MSBSHSE releases the class 10th marksheet online at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and mahresults.org.in. Students have to use their roll number and mother’s name to download the marksheet. Get download link and steps to check here

SSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the class 10 result today. Students can check and download their Maharashtra SSC results from the official websites: mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and mahresults.org.in at 1 PM. To download the marksheet, they have to use their roll number, mother’s name and other login credentials.

As per media reports, this year, nearly 15 lakh students registered to appear for the SSC exam. Out of the total number of those who appeared in the examination, 8,44,116 were boys and 7,33,067 were girls. Last year, MSBSHSE 10th result was announced on June 17 at 1 PM.

What Are The Different Links of Websites to Check Maharashtra 10th Result 2023?

The result link is available on the official websites as well as on some third-party websites. Students can check their Maha SSC result 2023 marksheet at the below-mentioned official Maharashtra Board websites:

How to download SSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board Marksheet on DigiLocker?

As per updates, students can also download their marksheet of class 10th from DigiLocker. To do so, they can go through the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website: digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on register for DigiLocker

Step 3: Enter mobile number and the OTP sent to it

Step 4: Set username and password

Step 5: Enter Aadhar number

Step 6: Sign in using the registered user name and password to download the marksheet

Is there any alternative way To Check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2023?

As of now, there is no confirmation from the official regarding the class 10th result declaration in any other mode. However, as per media reports, students can check their result in offline mode via SMS. Sometimes, the website works slow, in that case, they can use an SMS facility. Go through the steps to know how to check MSBSHSE SSC marks:

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on mobile phone

Step 2: For Maharashtra SSC result type - MHSSC(space)SEAT NO

Step 3: Send this SMS to 57766

Maharashtra 10 Result 2023: Documents Needed to Check Maharashtra 10th Scores

Students need to keep the documents containing credentials ready. To check marks online, students need to have their admit card with them. The roll number and date of birth on the hall ticket to login and download their result. Without these details, students will not be able to get their marks.