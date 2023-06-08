NEET Cut Off 2023: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Year Cut Off, Percentile and Qualifying Criteria

NEET Cut Off 2023: Check here NEET UG expected and previous year cut off, percentile and qualifying criteria for government and private MBBS admission.

NEET Cut Off 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET cut off score along with the result declaration. It is expected that NTA NEET Result 2023 will be announced by June 10. Based on the NEET Cutoff score 2023 candidates will be declared qualified. According to the official notification, the General category NEET cutoff score is 50th percentile and 40th percentile for OBC/SC/ST candidates. For more detail on NEET UG appeared vs qualified candidates check the table below.

NEET Cut Off 2023: Nearly 50% of candidates fail to secure cutoff score

NEET cut-off score 2023 is the minimum mark that candidates must secure to qualify for the exam. Approximately 50% of candidates failed to secure the NEET Cutoff score in the last two years. In 2022, only 9.93 lakh candidates secured the NEET Cutoff marks out of the 17.64 lakh test takers. While in 2021, a total of 8.70 lakh candidates secured the cutoff score among the 15.44 lakh candidates.

How many candidates secured NEET UG cut-off marks

Gender NEET(UG)-2021 NEET(UG)-2022 Appeared Qualified Appeared Qualified Male 681168 375260 763545 429160 Female 863093 494806 1001015 563902 Transgender 14 8 11 7 Total 1544275 870074 1764571 993069

NEET Cut off 2023: Category-wise qualifying marks and cutoff score (Expected)

NEET 2023 cutoff is expected to be moderately high as compared to the previous years. According to experts, the exam was moderately tough, while the Chemistry section was more challenging than Physics and Biology. Based on the experts' feedback, NEET 2023 cutoff score range will be higher for all the categories. The expected NEET cut-off score for the General category will range from 710 - 150 due to the high number of test takers as compared to the previous year. This year, 20.87 lakh candidates registered for the exam whereas 17.64 lakh and 16.14 lakh candidates registered in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

For more details on the category-wise NEET 2023 expected cut-off score check the table below.

NEET 2023: Category Wise Expected Cut off Score

Category NEET 2023 Qualifying Criteria Cut-off marks 2023 (Expected ) UR 50th Percentile 710 - 150 OBC 40th Percentile 112 - 120 SC 40th Percentile 112 - 120 ST 40th Percentile 112 - 120 UR / EWS & PH 45th Percentile 112 - 140 OBC & PH 40th Percentile 100 -118 SC & PH 40th Percentile 100 -118 ST & PH 40th Percentile 100 -118

NEET Cut Off 2023: Basis for the allotment of AIR 15% and State Quota Ranks

NTA will allot All India 15% Quota and category rank to candidates based on the NEET cutoff score 2023. Also, state rank will be allotted to candidates based on the NEET cutoff with respect to the domicile certificate. The All India 15% quota rank will be the basis for participation in the centralised counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS seats in all Government medical colleges in India. The admission under AIQ 15% will be solely based on the candidate’s rank under this segment.

NEET cutoff score will be the basis for admission to a total of 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYSH seats, and 603 BVSc&AH seats available in 612 medical and 317 dental colleges of India.

NEET 2023: Total number of MBBS and BDS seats in India

A total of 91,927 MBBS and 2677 BDS seats are available in India under 612 medical and 313 dental colleges. Admission for these seats will be done only through NEET 2023.

Colleges Type MBBS BDS Total Colleges Total Seats Total Colleges Total Seats Government Colleges 322 48,012 50 3,513 Private Colleges including Deemed Universities 290 43,915 263 23,260 Total Seats through NEET 612 91,927 313 26773 AIIMS & JIPMER institutions 15 AIIMS; 2 JIPMER 1205 (AIIMS) + 200 (JIPMER) - - Total Seats through NEET 612 91,927 313 26773

How many marks are required to qualify NEET?

To qualify for the NEET 2023 candidates need to obtain the minimum qualifying marks set by the exam conducting authority. The qualifying marks for NEET are determined based on the percentile score. Here are the minimum qualifying percentiles for NEET 2021:

NEET 2023 Qualifying Percentile: Category Wise

Category NEET 2023 cutoff Percentile General 50th percentile SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile General-PwD 45th percentile SC/ST/OBC-PwD 40th percentile

Factors Determining NEET 2023 Cutoff Marks

The NEET cutoff marks or rank are determined by various factors. The cut-off determining factors can vary from year to year based on the overall performance of the candidates and the difficulty level of the exam. Following are some of the factors based on which the NEET cutoff is determined.

Total number of applicants: The number of candidates appearing for the NEET. If there is a high number of applicants, the competition becomes tougher, and the cutoff tends to be higher. IN NEET 2023, a total of 20.87 lakh candidates appeared therefore cutoff score may be on the higher side

The difficulty level of the exam: If an exam is tough, then cut off will also be on the higher side

Total available seats: The number of seats available in medical and dental colleges

Reservation policy: The cutoff marks are different for different categories of candidates based on the reservation policy

NEET 2023 Cutoff Score: Based on the previous year's data candidates can find more details on the cutoff score refer to the table below. The NEET cutoff score is provided based on the highest and lowest marks. It is the marks range of candidates who qualified in NEET.

Category-wise NEET 2023 Cutoff Score of last three years analysis

Last year, the NEET cutoff score was the lowest for all categories. In 2022, the NEET cutoff score was 715-117 (out of 720) for the general category while in 2021 and 2020, it was 720-138 and 720-147 respectively. For more details on the previous year's category-wise cutoff score check the table below.

Category-wise NEET 2023 cutoff analysis

Category Cut-off marks 2022 - Highest Vs Lowest Cut-off marks 2021 - Highest Vs Lowest Cut-off marks 2020 - Highest Vs Lowest UR 715-117 720-138 720-147 OBC 116-93 137-108 146-113 SC 116-93 137-108 146-113 ST 116-93 137-108 146-113 UR / EWS & PH 116-105 137-122 146-129 OBC & PH 104-93 121-108 128-113 SC & PH 104-93 121-108 128-113 ST & PH 104-93 121-108 128-113

How to calculate the NEET cutoff 2023 Percentile?

NTA has defined that, “A percentile rank is the percentage of score that falls below a given score in a group.” NTA will apply the below-mentioned formula to calculate NEET cutoff percentile scores. The NEET percentile is used for the purpose of determining eligibility for admission and counselling processes.

How to calculate NEET percentile: Based on the rank candidates can calculate their NEET percentile using the following formula:

NEET Percentile = [(Total number of candidates - Rank) / Total number of candidates] x 100

For example, if there were 10,000 candidates and your rank is 2,000, the calculation would be:

[(10,000 - 2,000) / 10,000] x 100 = 80 percentile

This means that you have scored better than 80% of the candidates who appeared for the NEET exam.

NEET Cutoff 2023: Tie-breaking Process

In case two or more candidates scored equal scores and percentile, then the tie-breaking criteria are to be adopted to determine the rank of candidates. The below-mentioned steps will be used to break the tie in candidates' scores equal scores in the NEET result. The earlier method of using age to break the tie in NEET results has been cancelled this year as there is no upper age limit in the exam.

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile scores in Biology (Botany & Zoology) followed by Chemistry and Physics Less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects Less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany & Zoology) followed by Chemistry and Physics

NEET Cutoff 2023 - What is the use?

The NEET cutoff is the basis for considering the candidate’s eligibility for admission to a total of 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYSH seats, and 603 BVSc&AH seats will be offered through the 612 medical and 317 dental colleges.

The NEET cutoff serves the following purposes:

Shortlisting candidates: The NEET cutoff is used to shortlist candidates for further stages of the admission process. Candidates who meet the cutoff criteria are considered eligible for counselling and seat allocation in medical and dental colleges.

Merit-based selection: The NEET cutoff ensures a merit-based selection process. Candidates who achieve higher scores and ranks have a better chance of securing admission to their desired medical or dental college.

Seat allocation: The NEET cutoff is used in the counselling process to allocate seats in medical and dental colleges. Candidates who meet the cutoff have the opportunity to participate in the counselling process and choose their preferred college and course based on their rank.

Category-specific cutoffs: The NEET cutoff may vary for different categories such as General, OBC, SC, ST, etc., as per the reservation policy.

NEET Cutoff 2023- Year-wise Analysis of NEET qualifying marks and Scores

The minimum mark required to qualify for NEET 2023 is the 50th percentile for general and the 45th percentile for OBC/SC/ST and other reserved category candidates. Last year the corresponding NEET cutoff scores for the general category were 715-117 out of a total mark of 720. Check the year-wise NEET cutoff for the general, OBC, ST and ST categories from the table below.

NEET cutoff for General Category - Year-wise

Year NEET Cutoff Scores 2022 715-117 2021 720-138 2020 720-147 2019 701-134

NEET Cutoff 2023 for OBC Category - Year-wise

Year NEET Cutoff Scores 2022 116-93 2021 137-108 2020 146-113 2019 133-107

NEET Cutoff 2023 for SC/STCategory - Year-wise

Year NEET Cutoff Scores 2022 116-93 2021 137-108 2020 146-113 2019 133-107

NEET 2023 Marks Vs Ranks - Category-wise estimation on what marks and which rank will get

The NEET Marks vs Ranks is a trend or estimation of an understanding of the approximate rank a candidate may expect based on their NEET score. The ranking in NEET is determined based on various factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the performance of all the candidates, and the normalization process.

The NEET Marks vs Ranks can vary from year to year, as it depends on the overall performance of the candidates and the specific distribution of scores in a given year. For more details on NEET Marks Vs Ranks refer to the table below.