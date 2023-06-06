NEET 2023 Result: Expected Date, Time, Cut Off, Pass Percentile and Previous Years Data

NEET 2023 Result: Check here when will NEET UG result be declared with the expected date, time, cut-off, pass percentile, toppers and previous years' trend analysis. Candidates can download their NEET UG scorecard online at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2023 Result: NTA is expected to announce NEET result before May 10. However, the NEET result date 2023 is yet to be announced by the examination authority National Testing Agency (NTA). The result will be released online and checked from the official website: neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that the result will be declared online only and can be only checked through the NTA official website.

The NEET UG 2023 exam was held on May 7, 2023, in pen and paper-based mode. The exam was conducted at 4097 examination centres located in 499 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. According to the NTA press note, 20.87 lakh candidates appeared in the exam.

The NEET UG 2023 result date is expected to be soon as the process for objections against discrepancies in the question paper and candidate’s response sheet is completed on June 6. As per the previous years’ trends, NTA declares NEET 2023 results, within a few days after the closure of the provisional answer key objection window.

What is the NEET Result 2023 Date and Time? When it will be declared

It is expected that the NEET 2023 result will be announced on June 10. However, the NTA has not announced any official confirmation regarding the NEET result date and time. Generally, NEET results are announced within 30 days from the date of examination. However, in the last three years, the NEET result was delayed as the exam was conducted late due to COVID-19. Candidates can check the table below to understand the NEET result date.

NTA NEET Result 2023 Date - Past 5-Year Trends Analysis

NEET Exam Year NEET Exam Dates NEET Result Dates NEET 2023 May 7, 2023 June 10, 2023 (Expected) NEET 2022 July 17, 2022 September 7, 2022 (Delayed due to COVID-19) NEET 2021 September 12, 2021 November 01, 2021 (Delayed due to COVID-19) NEET 2020 September 13, 2020 October 16, 2020 (Delayed due to COVID-19) NEET 2019 May 05, 2019 June 05, 2019 NEET 2018 May 06, 2018 June 04, 2018

NEET Result 2023: Official Link and How to Check NEET UG Result?

NEET result 2023 official links are given below

Result Link 1 ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/NEET-2023-auth Result Link 2 neet.nta.nic.in Result Link 3 ntaresults.nic.in Result Link 4 nta.ac.in

How to check NEET Result 2023 Online?

The stepwise procedure to download the NEET 2023 result is given below. Candidates can check below how to download the NEET UG Result 2023 from neet.nta.nic.in result.

Step 1: Visit NTA NEET result official website neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “View NEET-UG 2023 -Result”

Step 3: On the NEET result login window enter the roll number, date of birth and security pin provided

Step 4: NEET scorecard 2023 appears on the screen

Step 5: Candidates are advised to download NEET 2023 result by clicking on the ‘Print’ tab and then save it until the admission process concludes

NOTE: Candidates are advised to download and save the NEET Result 2023 PDF copy as it is the important document which they have to upload and present during counselling and MBBS and BDS admission process

NEET result 2023: What are the details mentioned in the scorecard

Candidates are advised to download NEET 2023 scorecard and keep it with them as it has to be uploaded during counselling and submitted to respective medical colleges at the time of admission. Candidates can check the table below to know what information is available in NEET scorecard 2023.

Application Number Personal Details Candidate’s name Father’s and Mother’s name Gender Nationality Date of Birth Category/Sub-category Percentile Score - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology) Total Marks obtained NEET 2023 All India Rank NEET Qualifying Status NEET AIR for 15% AIQ seats NEET Cutoff Score Overall Rank Category Rank Instructions Result Bar Code

Check below the replica of the NEET 2023 result-cum scorecard



NEET result 2023: What are the minimum marks to qualify

The minimum mark required to qualify for NEET 2023 is the 50th percentile for general and the 45th percentile for OBC/SC/ST and other reserved category candidates. For more details on the NEET cutoff score are given below.

NEET 2023: Category-wise qualifying marks and cutoff score

Category NEET 2023 qualifying marks cutoff General 50th percentile SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile General-PwD 45th percentile SC/ST/OBC-PwD 40th percentile

NEET 2023 Result - How to calculate the score?

The NEET 2023 score has been calculated as per the prescribed marking scheme. According to the NEET marking scheme, for each correct answer candidates score 4 marks while for every incorrect answer, 1 mark is deducted. The overall score is to be calculated out of a total mark of 720.

NEET 2023 Marking Scheme:

Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect response: -1 mark

Unanswered question: 0 mark

NEET Score Calculation Methodology: NEET marks (Out of 720)= 4 X total correct answers - 1 X total incorrect answers

NTA NEET Result 2023 - What is the NEET percentile and how is it calculated?

The percentile is determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the All India Common merit list in NEET for admission and provides information on how many candidates have scored more or less than a particular aspirant. NEET percentile scores refer to the candidate's position with reference to the NEET topper and above others. Percentile scores are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination. Candidates must know that the percentile score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. The total percentile score is not an aggregate or average of the percentile scores of individual subjects.

The NEET 2023 percentile scores of a candidate have been calculated as follows:

100x number of candidates appeared in the exam with raw scores less than the candidate

Total number of candidates appeared in the examination

NEET Cut Off 2023: What is NEET cut off marks and score

The NEET cut off score is the minimum mark that a candidate must secure to qualify for the examination. Candidates who will secure passing marks as per their category will be declared qualified. However, admission to the medical college will be based on the merit rank of candidates. The NEET cut-off is generally of two types - admission cut-off, and qualifying cut-off.

NEET Qualifying Cutoff Score: This is the minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to secure to pass the exam. The NEET qualifying cutoff score is 50th percentile for General and 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC category candidates.

NEET Admission Cut Off Marks: The NEET admission cut-off is the last rank at which admission will be granted to an applicant.

NEET Cut Off 2023: Expected Cutoff Score to between 710 - 125 for General Category

The NEET 2023 cutoff score is to be announced along with the declaration result. Meanwhile, based on the expert inputs NEET 2023 expected cutoff for General and reserved category candidates are tabulated below.

Category NEET 2023 cutoff Percentile NEET Expected cut-off marks General 50th percentile 710-125 SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 132 -98 General-PwD 45th percentile To be announced SC/ST/OBC-PwD 40th percentile To be announced

NEET Result 2023: Previous year cutoff score

Candidates can check below the category-wise NEET cutoff score of last year: