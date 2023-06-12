NEET UG Result 2023 Expected by June 15 at neet.nta.nic.in, Check List of Top Medical and Dental Colleges Here

NEET UG Result 2023: NTA is expected to declare the result of NEET by this week in online mode. Candidates can download their NEET UG scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in. Here, they can check the list of top medical and dental colleges as per NIRF rankings.

NEET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG by June 15 or 16, as per media reports. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the NEET results. Candidates who appeared can download their NEET scorecard online at neet.nta.nic.in.

They have to use their application number and date of birth to check NEET UG result 2023. A total of 20,96,202 candiates registered for the medical entrance exam, out of which 20,87,449 registered for May 7 exam and 8,753 students registered for June 6 exam. Last year, 9,93,069 students cleared the exam, with a score 56.27%.

NEET Result 2023 Date

The answer key objection window for Manipur candidates has been closed today at 4 pm. Therefore, NEET results can be announced anytime now. They can check the expected result date of NEET UG below:

Events Dates NEET UG Result June 15 or 16, 2023 (Expected) NEET Exam May 7, 2023 NEET Exam for Manipur Candidates June 6, 2023

How to download NEET Scorecard 2023?

The NEET UG results are expected to be released any time soon this week. Once released, candidates can check their results and download the scorecard by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 3: Enter credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the scorecard for future reference

NEET UG Result 2023: Top 10 Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Rankings

As per the recently released NIRF rankings, the best medical colleges in the country are:

Rank Institute Name 1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi 2 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh 3 Christian Medical College Vellore 4 National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences Bangalore 5 Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Puducherry 6 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore 7 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow 8 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 9 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal 10 Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

NEET Result 2023: Top 10 Dental Colleges

Candidates can check below the top 10 dental colleges as per NIRF rankings released recently:

Rank Institute Name 1 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai 2 Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal 3 Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune 4 Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi 5 AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru 6 SRM Dental College, Chennai 7 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai 8 Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore 9 Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar 10 Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi

