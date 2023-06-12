NEET Answer Key 2023 Releases for Re-exam, Last Day To Raise Objections for Manipur Candidates Today

NEET UG 2023: NTA will close the answer key objection window for Manipur candidates today, June 12, 2023. Candidates can raise their objections through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Check details here

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 for Manipur candidates: National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key of the NEET UG exam that was conducted separately for the Manipur candidates due to prevailing violence in the state. Along with the announcement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) answer key, NTA has also issued OMR answer sheets and recorded response sheets of candidates of Manipur.

As per the schedule, the testing agency conducted the NEET UG exam for Manipur candidates on June 6, 2023. Those candidates who are not satisfied with the responses in the NEET answer key can raise their objections by June 12, 2023, by 4 pm.

According to the official notification, NTA conducted the medical entrance exam for 8,753 candidates at 34 centres located in 11 cities in the state. Candidates must note that the challenges will not be accepted through any other mode. It is advisable for the candidates to go through the details available on the official website carefully.

NEET UG 2023 Date and Time

Candidates can check the date and time of the important events related to the NEET exam in the table below:

Events Date Time Last date to challenge NEET UG Answer Key for Manipur candidates June 12, 2023 4 PM NEET UG Final Answer Key and Result To be announced To be announced

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Challenge

Candidates who have doubts related to the NEET UG 2023 provisional answer key can raise objections against it. They need to make the online payment of Rs 200 as a non-refundable processing fee per question challenged.

Check the official notification here

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Challenge - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to raise objections against the NEET UG answer key 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to challenge NEET UG answer key for June 6 re-exam.

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the NEET UG answer key challenge link available on the homepage

Step 3: After this select the ‘Test Booklet Code’ and login using required details such as application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Cross-check the OMR response sheet carefully

Step 5: Upload the required documents in support by selecting choose file option in the given format

Step 6: Make the payment of a prescribed fee in online mode and click on the submit button to proceed

Step 7: Download and print a hard copy of the NEET UG answer key challenge form for future reference

NEET Result 2023

As per the media updates, it is expected that NTA will release the NEET UG results 2023 soon on its official website. Once released, candidates can check and download their respective scorecards at neet.nta.nic.in.

