NEET UG 2023 Result Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in For More Than 20 Lakh Candidates

NEET UG Result 2023: NTA will release the NEET UG result for over 20 lakh candidates soon in online mode. Once released, candidates can check and download their results at neet.nta.nic.in. Check details here

NEET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the results of National Eligibility-Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) exam 2023 soon on its official website. Once released, candidates who have given the exam can check and download their NEET UG scorecards by visiting the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in.

In order to download the scorecards, candidates are required to enter the necessary login credentials including roll number, date of birth and security pin in the result login window. The testing agency conducted the NTA NEET UG exam 2023 on Sunday, May 7 for 20,87,449 candidates at 4,097 different exam centres that are located in 499 cities across the country including 14 cities from abroad.

This year, NTA had to conduct the medical entrance exam separately for Manipur on June 6, 2023, due to the prevailing violence in the state. As per the media updates, it is expected that the NTA officials will announce the NEET results latest by Sunday or Monday.

NEET UG Result Date 2023

Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET UG entrance exam in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates NEET UG exam May 7, 2023 NEET UG Manipur exam date June 6, 2023 NEET answer key (provisional) June 4, 2023 Last date to challenge the NEET answer key June 6, 2023, up to 11:50 PM NEET final answer key date June 10, 2023 (Expected) NEET result date June 10, 2023 (Expected)

How to download NEET UG scorecard 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the NEET UG scorecard online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check NEET UG 2023 Result available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, a new result login window for NEET UG result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details such as roll number, date of birth, and security pin in the provided space

Step 5: Click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 6: The NEET UG scorecard 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Go through all the details on the NEET UG score card and print a hard copy for future use

NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme

Candidates can check the marking scheme of NEET 2023 provided below to know how the marks will be allotted by the NTA officials after the completion of the exam.

Correct Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered No mark (0)

Candidates can use the formula given below to know how to calculate scores.

Formula: NEET marks = 4 X total correct answers - 1 X total incorrect answers

NEET UG: Previous Year’s Cutoff Marks

Candidates can check the previous year’s cut off marks of the NEET UG exam in tha table mentioned below:

Category Qualifying Criteria Cut-off marks 2022 - Highest Vs Lowest Cut-off marks 2021 - Highest Vs Lowest Cut-off marks 2020 - Highest Vs Lowest Cut-off marks 2020 UR 50th Percentile 715-117 720-138 720-147 720-147 OBC 40th Percentile 116-93 137-108 146-113 146-113 SC 40th Percentile 116-93 137-108 146-113 146-113 ST 40th Percentile 116-93 137-108 146-113 146-113 UR / EWS & PH 45th Percentile 116-105 137-122 146-129 146-129 OBC & PH 40th Percentile 104-93 121-108 128-113 128-113 SC & PH 40th Percentile 104-93 121-108 128-113 128-113 ST & PH 40th Percentile 104-93 121-108 128-113 128-113

Also Read: NEET Result 2023 (Soon): Latest Updates on Date, Time, Score Card, Merit List, Download Link at neet.nta.nic.in

