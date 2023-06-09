NEET UG 2023 Result Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in For More Than 20 Lakh Candidates

NEET UG Result 2023: NTA will release the NEET UG result for over 20 lakh candidates soon in online mode. Once released, candidates can check and download their results at neet.nta.nic.in. Check details here

NEET UG Result 2023
NEET UG Result 2023

NEET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the results of National Eligibility-Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) exam 2023 soon on its official website. Once released, candidates who have given the exam can check and download their NEET UG scorecards by visiting the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in.

In order to download the scorecards, candidates are required to enter the necessary login credentials including roll number, date of birth and security pin in the result login window. The testing agency conducted the NTA NEET UG exam 2023 on Sunday, May 7 for 20,87,449 candidates at 4,097 different exam centres that are located in 499 cities across the country including 14 cities from abroad. 

This year, NTA had to conduct the medical entrance exam separately for Manipur on June 6, 2023, due to the prevailing violence in the state. As per the media updates, it is expected that the NTA officials will announce the NEET results latest by Sunday or Monday.

Career Counseling

NEET UG Result Date 2023

Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET UG entrance exam in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

NEET UG exam

May 7, 2023

NEET UG Manipur exam date 

June 6, 2023

NEET answer key (provisional)

June 4, 2023

Last date to challenge the NEET answer key

June 6, 2023, up to 11:50 PM

NEET final answer key date

June 10, 2023 (Expected)

NEET result date

June 10, 2023 (Expected)

How to download NEET UG scorecard 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the NEET UG scorecard online.

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: Click on the direct link to check NEET UG 2023 Result available on the homepage
  • Step 3: After this, a new result login window for NEET UG result 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter all the required details such as roll number, date of birth, and security pin in the provided space
  • Step 5: Click on the submit button to proceed further
  • Step 6: The NEET UG scorecard 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 7: Go through all the details on the NEET UG score card and print a hard copy for future use

NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme 

Candidates can check the marking scheme of NEET 2023 provided below to know how the marks will be allotted by the NTA officials after the completion of the exam.

Correct Answer

Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer

Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered

No mark (0)

Candidates can use the formula given below to know how to calculate scores.

Formula: NEET marks = 4 X total correct answers - 1 X total incorrect answers

NEET UG: Previous Year’s Cutoff Marks 

Candidates can check the previous year’s cut off marks of the NEET UG exam in tha table mentioned below:

Category

Qualifying Criteria

Cut-off marks 2022 - Highest Vs Lowest

Cut-off marks 2021 - Highest Vs Lowest

Cut-off marks 2020 - Highest Vs Lowest

Cut-off marks 2020

UR

50th Percentile

715-117

720-138

720-147

720-147

OBC

40th Percentile

116-93

137-108

146-113

146-113

SC

40th Percentile

116-93

137-108

146-113

146-113

ST

40th Percentile

116-93

137-108

146-113

146-113

UR / EWS & PH

45th Percentile

116-105

137-122

146-129

146-129

OBC & PH

40th Percentile

104-93

121-108

128-113

128-113

SC & PH

40th Percentile

104-93

121-108

128-113

128-113

ST & PH

40th Percentile

104-93

121-108

128-113

128-113

Also Read: NEET Result 2023 (Soon): Latest Updates on Date, Time, Score Card, Merit List, Download Link at neet.nta.nic.in

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next