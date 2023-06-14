AP EAMCET Results 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

AP EAMCET Result 2023: JNTU Anantpur has announced the AP EAMCET 2023 Results today, June 14, 2023. The link for candidates to download their results is now available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the AP EAPCET 2023 exams can check their results through the link given on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click here to Check AP EAMCET 2023 Results - Declared (Direct Link Available)

To check the AP EAMCET result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number, EAPCET hall ticket number in the result link provided. Candidates can also download the AP EAMCET 2023 results through the direct link given below.

AP EAMCET 2023 Latest Updates

AP EAPCET 2023 Results Declared on June 14, 2023

CET results available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Login Credentials - registration number, EAPCET hall ticket number

Pass Percentage Engineering- 76.32%

Pass Percentage Agriculture - 89.65%

AP EAMCET 2023 Toppers List Engineering

AP EAMCET Engineering toppers Marks Challa Umesh Varun 158 Bikka Abhinav Chowdhary 157 Nandipati Sai Durga Reddy 155 Chintapati Babu Sujana Reddy 155 Adagadda Venkata Sivaram 153 Ekkinti Phani Venkata Manichandra Reddy 153 Adapurm Narasimha Madhava 153

AP EAMCET 2023 Toppers List - Agriculture and Pharmacy

AP EAMCET Agriculture toppers Marks Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth 152 Bora Varun Chakravarthy 151 Konni Raja Kumar 151 Balisetti Sai Abhinav 150 Durgapudi Karthikeya Reddy 150 Rajeshwari Konchuru 149 Tadi Sai Venkata Yaswanth Naidu 148

AP EAMCET Result 2023 Statistics

AP EAMCET Result 2023 Engineering

Registered - 2.38 lakh

Appeared - 2.24 lakh

Pass - 1.71 lakh

Pass Percentage - 76.32%

Students Passed - 1,71,514

AP EAMCET 2023 Results - Agriculture

Overall pass percentage - 89.65%

Total Registered - 1,00,559

Total Appeared - 90,573

Girls - 71,643

Boys - 28,916

How to Check AP EAMCET 2023 Results

AP EAMCET 2023 results will be announced in online mode. To download the results students can visit the official website and enter the required login credentials.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET 2023

Step 2: Click on the results link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the CET registration number, EAPCET hall ticket number in the result link

Step 4: The EAPCET results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AP EAMCET 2023 results for further reference

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023

After the announcement of the EAMCET 2023 results, APSCHE will issue a notification for the counselling procedure. The counselling portal will be activated shortly for the candidates to submit their applications. Based on the choices entered by the students in the applications, the allotment results will be announced and students can complete the final admission procedure.

Also Read: AP EAMCET Results 2023 To Be Out on June 14, Check Manabadi Rank Card Timings Here