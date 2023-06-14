AP EAMCET Results 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET Result 2023: JNTU Anantpur has announced the AP EAMCET 2023 Results today, June 14, 2023. The link for candidates to download their results is now available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the AP EAPCET 2023 exams can check their results through the link given on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
To check the AP EAMCET result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number, EAPCET hall ticket number in the result link provided. Candidates can also download the AP EAMCET 2023 results through the direct link given below.
AP EAMCET 2023 Latest Updates
- AP EAPCET 2023 Results Declared on June 14, 2023
- CET results available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- Login Credentials - registration number, EAPCET hall ticket number
- Pass Percentage Engineering- 76.32%
- Pass Percentage Agriculture - 89.65%
AP EAMCET 2023 Toppers List Engineering
|
AP EAMCET Engineering toppers
|
Marks
|
Challa Umesh Varun
|
158
|
Bikka Abhinav Chowdhary
|
157
|
Nandipati Sai Durga Reddy
|
155
|
Chintapati Babu Sujana Reddy
|
155
|
Adagadda Venkata Sivaram
|
153
|
Ekkinti Phani Venkata Manichandra Reddy
|
153
|
Adapurm Narasimha Madhava
|
153
AP EAMCET 2023 Toppers List - Agriculture and Pharmacy
|
AP EAMCET Agriculture toppers
|
Marks
|
Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth
|
152
|
Bora Varun Chakravarthy
|
151
|
Konni Raja Kumar
|
151
|
Balisetti Sai Abhinav
|
150
|
Durgapudi Karthikeya Reddy
|
150
|
Rajeshwari Konchuru
|
149
|
Tadi Sai Venkata Yaswanth Naidu
|
148
AP EAMCET Result 2023 Statistics
AP EAMCET Result 2023 Engineering
- Registered - 2.38 lakh
- Appeared - 2.24 lakh
- Pass - 1.71 lakh
- Pass Percentage - 76.32%
- Students Passed - 1,71,514
AP EAMCET 2023 Results - Agriculture
- Overall pass percentage - 89.65%
- Total Registered - 1,00,559
- Total Appeared - 90,573
- Girls - 71,643
- Boys - 28,916
How to Check AP EAMCET 2023 Results
AP EAMCET 2023 results will be announced in online mode. To download the results students can visit the official website and enter the required login credentials.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET 2023
Step 2: Click on the results link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the CET registration number, EAPCET hall ticket number in the result link
Step 4: The EAPCET results will be displayed
Step 5: Download the AP EAMCET 2023 results for further reference
AP EAMCET Counselling 2023
After the announcement of the EAMCET 2023 results, APSCHE will issue a notification for the counselling procedure. The counselling portal will be activated shortly for the candidates to submit their applications. Based on the choices entered by the students in the applications, the allotment results will be announced and students can complete the final admission procedure.
