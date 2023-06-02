Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023: Documents Required to Check SSC Result and Download Marksheet

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra board officials has announced the MSBSHSE SSC results 2023 today, June 2, 2023, in online mode. The link to check the results will be activated at 1 PM, Once the link is activated, those students who have given the final board exams can check and download their respective results by visiting the official websites- mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. In order to check their scores, students are required to use their login credentials such as roll number and mother’s first name in the login window. As per the released data, this year, the pass percentage has been recorded at 93.83%.
Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2023: Division-wise Result Statistics
Candidates can check the division-wise result statistics in the table given below:
|
Division
|
Number of students
|
Distinction
|
4,89,455
|
First Division
|
5,26,210
|
Second Division
|
3,34,015
|
Third
|
85,298
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Gender-wise Result Statistics
This year, 92.05% of girls passed the Maharashtra SSC Result which is slightly lower than boys' pass percentage of 95.87%.
|
Gender
|
Pass Percentage
|
Girls
|
92.05%
|
Boys
|
95.87%
List of documents required to check Maha SSC Scorecard 2023
As per the recent updates, candidates are advised to keep their respective admit cards ready with them while checking the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023. Along with the roll number, candidates are required to enter their mother's first name in the result login window to get their scores. They can check the details listed below:
- Roll number
- Mother's first name
Details mentioned on the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC Marksheet
After downloading the Maharashtra Board class 10th result, it is advisable for the candidates to check the details provided on their respective marksheet carefully. According to the past year's trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be mentioned on the Maha 10th result scorecard.
- Name of the examination board
- Candidate's name
- Roll Number/Seat Number
- Candidate's division
- Subject Codes
- Subject names
- Marks obtained by the candidate
- Qualifying Status (Pass or Fail)
How to check Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2023 Online?
The board has announced the Maharashtra board class 10th results today, June 2, 2023. The Maha SSC result can be accessed online. Students who have appeared for the class 10th regular board exams that were conducted in the month of March can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download their marksheets from the official website.
Step 1: Visit the official portal of Maharashtra Board- mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check Maharashtra board SSC result 2023 available on the homepage
Step 3: Fill out the login details- roll number and mother's first name in the result login window
Step 4: Click on the submit button to proceed further
Step 5: The Maharashtra board class 10th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Go through all the details mentioned on the scorecard and download it for future use