NEET 2023 Result Declared: All Your NEET UG Related Doubts Answered Here for Next Step Like Admission, Counselling and More

N EET UG Result 2023 has been announced today (June 13). Check the latest update on NEET UG result 2023 link on the official website, how to check, AIR, cut-off marks, toppers and FAQs on what after the result for MBBS and BDS admission.

NEET Result 2023 FAQs: On this page, we have provided NEET 2023 Result FAQs on official links, cutoff score, toppers, pass per cent, seats and category-wise opening and closing ranks in the top medical colleges. NEET results 2023 has been announced today (June 13), therefore candidates must know What to do after NEET Result?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET exam on May 7, 2023 in pen and paper-based mode. The exam was conducted at 4097 examination centres located in 499 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. According to the NTA press note, 20.87 lakh candidates appeared in the exam.

Based on the NEET result 2023, candidates have been provided with scores and category-wise opening and closing rank which will be the basis for admission to more than 1 lakh undergraduate medical, dental and allied courses seats. Among the total 99,013 MBBS, 27,868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, and AH seats, 1,899 AIIMS, and 249 JIPMER.

To help the aspirants we have listed NTA NEET result 2023 FAQs so to help aspirants having any queries related to the medical entrance exam, admission procedure and more.

NEET Result 2023 FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

NEET Result 2023: Date, Time and website link and how to download scorecard-related FAQs

Question 1: What is the NEET 2023 result date and time?

Answer: NTA has announced NEET Result 2023 on June 13. NTA also released notification on the NEET result details along with the declaration.

NEET 2023 Result Date June 13, 2023 (OUT) Time 830:00 PM NEET 2023 Result PDF Click Here

Question 2: What are the official websites to check and download NEET results and scorecard 2023?

Andswer: NTA has declared NEET UG Result 2023 at neet.nta.nic.in. This is the official website to check NEET result. Candidates can also download the NEET Scorecard from this website. It must be noted that NEET Result 2023 will be hosted only at neet.nta.nic.in.

Server Link 1: NEET result 2023 neet.nta.nic.in

Question 3: How can I check and download NEET Result 2023 result and scorecard?

Answer: To download NEET results candidates have to enter their roll number, date of birth and security pin in the result login window available at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the below steps on how to download the NEET UG Result 2023 and scorecard.

Step 1 Visit NTA NEET result official website neet.nta.nic.in Step 2 Click on the “View NEET-UG 2023 -Result” Step 3 Enter the roll number, date of birth and security pin provided Step 4 Download NEET 2023 result by clicking on the ‘Print’ tab

NEET Result 2023 FAQs on Registration, Pass Percent, Cutoff Score and Toppers

Question 4: How many candidates registered, appeared and passed in NEET 2023?

Answer: NEET UG 2023 is conducted for a total of 20.87 lakh candidates at 4097 different centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India. The exam was conducted on 07 May 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 pm.

NEET 2023 has the highest number of test takers as compared to the last two years. In 2022, 18.7 lakh registered and 17.64 lakh candidates appeared in the test. The details of candidates who registered appeared and passed in NEET-UG are tabulated below.

NEET UG Data Analysis on Registered, Appeared and Passed

Academic Year Registered Appeared Qualified NEET(UG)-2023 2087449 NEET(UG)-2022 1872343 1764571 993069 NEET(UG)-2021 1614777 1544275 870074

Question 5: How many candidates pass and fail in NEET?

Answer: NEET is supposed to be the most competitive entrance exam in India. It is only for undergraduate medical entrance exams which offer admission to approximately 1 lakh seats MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH seats.

In the NEET entrance exam, nearly 50% of overall test-takers fail to secure the minimum qualifying marks. In 2022, a total of 9.93 lakh candidates qualified out of 17.64 appeared candidates. While in 2021, the number of qualified candidates was 8.70 lakh out of 15.44 lakh test takers.

Question 6: What are the NEET Cut Off Marks?

Answer: The NEET cut off is the basis for considering the candidate’s eligibility for admission to a total of 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYSH seats, and 603 BVSc&AH seats will be offered through the 612 medical and 317 dental colleges. Based on the NEET Cutoff 2023, NTA allots All India and Category Wise rank to candidates based on which they appear in counselling for seat and college selection.

Last year, NEET cutoff scores for the general category were 715-117 out of a total mark of 720. Check the year-wise NEET cutoff for the general, OBC, ST and ST categories from the table below.

Category Wise NEET 2023 cut off Score:

Year NEET Cut Off - Gen NEET Cut Off - OBC NEET Cut Off - SC/ST 2023 2022 715-117 116-93 116-93 2021 720-138 137-108 137-108 2020 720-147 146-113 146-113 2019 701-134 133-107 133-107

Question 7: Who are the NEET 2023 toppers and what is the score?

Answer: The NEET 2023 will be announced along with the declaration of result. The NEET topper name and score will be updated here once it is announced by the NTA.

Last year, Tanishka topped the NEET with 715 score and 99.9997733 percentile. She belongs from Rajasthan and outperformed 17.64 lakh candidates and secured AIR 1.

In 2021, Mrinal Kutteri, Tanmay Gupta and Krathika G Nair were the NEET toppers. All of the three candidates had secured AIR 1 by scoring 720 marks.

Question 8: What is the NEET Toppers score?

Answer: The NEET toppers are those who secured highest marks in the entrance exam. Last, the NEET topper secured 715 marks and 99.99 percentile. While in 2021, the topper has scored 720 marks and 100 percentile.

NEET 2022 Toppers: Score, Percentile and AIR

S.No. Roll No. Candidate’s Name Gender Category Marks Percentile Score NEET AIR State 1 3905190306 Tanishka Female OBC- NCL 715 99.9997733 1 Rajasthan 2 2001350019 Vatsa Ashish Batra Male General 715 99.9997733 2 Delhi (NCT) 3 2712130298 Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule Male General 715 99.9997733 3 Karnataka 4 2701140052 Rucha Pawashe Female OBC- NCL 715 99.9997733 4 Karnataka 5 4204010052 Errabelly Sidharth Rao Male General 711 99.9997166 5 Telangana

NEET Result 2023 FAQs on AIQ Counselling (15%), Deemed University and State Quota (85%)



Question 9: What is NEET Counselling Date 2023?

Answer: The NEET 2023 counselling date will be announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). NEET counselling is expected to start after two weeks of the result declaration. For more details on counselling candidates are advised to visit mcc.nic.in.

Question 10: What is NEET 2023 Counselling Process under 15% AIQ?

Answer: The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) IP University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML & ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes).

The role of MCC of DGHS is limited to allotment of seats to the participating candidates, as per their merit and choice to successful candidates who have qualified NEET.

There will be four rounds of AIQ online counselling i.e. AIQ - Round 1 and 2 followed by Mop-Up round and AIQ Stray Vacancy round.

Question 11: Who conducts NEET counselling for State Quota 85% MBBS and BDS seats?

Answer: NEET UG Counselling for state quota and other seats falling under the ambit of States, candidates are advised to their domicile states and merit list as per State rules and based on All India Rank will be prepared by counselling authorities. The counselling for Private Medical Colleges will also be conducted by the concerned State Counselling Authority. Candidates are advised to visit the respective Counselling Authorities and Institutions for more details.

NEET Result 2023 FAQs: What are Top Medical Colleges Opening and Closing Rank

NEET Result 2023: Top Medical Colleges in India

Candidates can check below the NIRF ranking 2023 for top medical colleges in India. NEET Result 2023 will be the basis for admission to the top medical college in India.

Name City State Score Rank All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi New Delhi Delhi 94.32 1 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh Chandigarh 81.1 2 Christian Medical College Vellore Tamil Nadu 75.29 3 National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences Bangalore Karnataka 72.46 4 Jawaharlal Institute of PostGraduate Medical Education & Research Puducherry Pondicherry 72.1 5 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 70.84 6 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 69.62 7 Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Uttar Pradesh 68.75 8 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Manipal Karnataka 66.19 9 Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Thiruvananthapuram Kerala 65.24 10 Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital Chennai Tamil Nadu 64.43 11 King George's Medical University Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 63.93 12 All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur Jodhpur Rajasthan 62.43 13 Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi Delhi 61.73 14 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Pune Maharashtra 61.35 15 Siksha `O` Anusandhan Bhubaneswar Odisha 60.66 16 All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar Khordha Odisha 60.65 17 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Chennai Tamil Nadu 60.61 18 St. John's Medical College Bengaluru Karnataka 60.49 19 S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 60.47 20 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 60.44 21 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh Rishikesh Uttarakhand 60.06 22 Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences New Delhi Delhi 59.59 23 Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Kolkata West Bengal 58.49 24 Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research Wardha Maharashtra 58.48 25 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar Odisha 57.39 26 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna Patna Bihar 57.3 27 Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh Uttar Pradesh 56.92 28 Jamia Hamdard New Delhi Delhi 56.36 29 Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Mangalore Karnataka 56.3 30 Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi Delhi 55.78 31 Govt. Medical College & Hospital Chandigarh Chandigarh 55.34 32 Maulana Azad Medical College Delhi Delhi 55.34 32 Maharishi Markandeshwar Ambala Haryana 54.87 34 Dayanand Medical College Ludhiana Punjab 54.75 35 University College of Medical Sciences Delhi Delhi 54.68 36 JSS Medical College, Mysore Mysore Karnataka 54.13 37 All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 53.94 38 All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur Raipur Chhattisgarh 53.92 39 PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 53.68 40 Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute Ahmadabad Gujarat 52.61 41 Christian Medical College, Brown Road, Ludhiana Ludhiana Punjab 52.46 42 M. S. Ramaiah Medical College Bengaluru Karnataka 52.44 43 Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram Kerala 51.91 44 Medical College Kolkata West Bengal 51.17 45 Sawai Man Singh Medical College Jaipur Rajasthan 51.12 46 Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute Puducherry Pondicherry 50.86 47 Chettinad Academy of Research and Education Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District Tamil Nadu 50.72 48 Pt. B.D.Sharma, PGIMS Rohtak Haryana 49.73 49 B. J. Medical College Ahmadabad Gujarat 49.71 50

NEET Result 2023: Opening and Closing Rank for top 100 top MBBS colleges in India

Candidates can check below the opening and closing ranks of the top 100 top MBBS colleges in India which are most preferred among the toppers.