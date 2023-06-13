NEET 2023 Result Declared: All Your NEET UG Related Doubts Answered Here for Next Step Like Admission, Counselling and More

NEET Result 2023 FAQs: On this page, we have provided NEET 2023 Result FAQs on official links, cutoff score, toppers, pass per cent, seats and category-wise opening and closing ranks in the top medical colleges. NEET results 2023 has been announced today (June 13), therefore candidates must know What to do after NEET Result?
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET exam on May 7, 2023 in pen and paper-based mode. The exam was conducted at 4097 examination centres located in 499 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. According to the NTA press note, 20.87 lakh candidates appeared in the exam.
Based on the NEET result 2023, candidates have been provided with scores and category-wise opening and closing rank which will be the basis for admission to more than 1 lakh undergraduate medical, dental and allied courses seats. Among the total 99,013 MBBS, 27,868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, and AH seats, 1,899 AIIMS, and 249 JIPMER.
To help the aspirants we have listed NTA NEET result 2023 FAQs so to help aspirants having any queries related to the medical entrance exam, admission procedure and more.
NEET Result 2023 FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)
NEET Result 2023: Date, Time and website link and how to download scorecard-related FAQs
Question 1: What is the NEET 2023 result date and time?
Answer: NTA has announced NEET Result 2023 on June 13. NTA also released notification on the NEET result details along with the declaration.
|
NEET 2023 Result Date
|
June 13, 2023 (OUT)
|
Time
|830:00 PM
|
NEET 2023 Result PDF
|Click Here
Question 2: What are the official websites to check and download NEET results and scorecard 2023?
Andswer: NTA has declared NEET UG Result 2023 at neet.nta.nic.in. This is the official website to check NEET result. Candidates can also download the NEET Scorecard from this website. It must be noted that NEET Result 2023 will be hosted only at neet.nta.nic.in.
|
Server Link 1: NEET result 2023
|
neet.nta.nic.in
Question 3: How can I check and download NEET Result 2023 result and scorecard?
Answer: To download NEET results candidates have to enter their roll number, date of birth and security pin in the result login window available at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the below steps on how to download the NEET UG Result 2023 and scorecard.
|
Step 1
|
Visit NTA NEET result official website neet.nta.nic.in
|
Step 2
|
Click on the “View NEET-UG 2023 -Result”
|
Step 3
|
Enter the roll number, date of birth and security pin provided
|
Step 4
|
Download NEET 2023 result by clicking on the ‘Print’ tab
NEET Result 2023 FAQs on Registration, Pass Percent, Cutoff Score and Toppers
Question 4: How many candidates registered, appeared and passed in NEET 2023?
Answer: NEET UG 2023 is conducted for a total of 20.87 lakh candidates at 4097 different centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India. The exam was conducted on 07 May 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 pm.
NEET 2023 has the highest number of test takers as compared to the last two years. In 2022, 18.7 lakh registered and 17.64 lakh candidates appeared in the test. The details of candidates who registered appeared and passed in NEET-UG are tabulated below.
NEET UG Data Analysis on Registered, Appeared and Passed
|
Academic Year
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Qualified
|
NEET(UG)-2023
|
2087449
|
NEET(UG)-2022
|
1872343
|
1764571
|
993069
|
NEET(UG)-2021
|
1614777
|
1544275
|
870074
Question 5: How many candidates pass and fail in NEET?
Answer: NEET is supposed to be the most competitive entrance exam in India. It is only for undergraduate medical entrance exams which offer admission to approximately 1 lakh seats MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH seats.
In the NEET entrance exam, nearly 50% of overall test-takers fail to secure the minimum qualifying marks. In 2022, a total of 9.93 lakh candidates qualified out of 17.64 appeared candidates. While in 2021, the number of qualified candidates was 8.70 lakh out of 15.44 lakh test takers.
Question 6: What are the NEET Cut Off Marks?
Answer: The NEET cut off is the basis for considering the candidate’s eligibility for admission to a total of 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYSH seats, and 603 BVSc&AH seats will be offered through the 612 medical and 317 dental colleges. Based on the NEET Cutoff 2023, NTA allots All India and Category Wise rank to candidates based on which they appear in counselling for seat and college selection.
Last year, NEET cutoff scores for the general category were 715-117 out of a total mark of 720. Check the year-wise NEET cutoff for the general, OBC, ST and ST categories from the table below.
Category Wise NEET 2023 cut off Score:
|
Year
|
NEET Cut Off - Gen
|
NEET Cut Off - OBC
|
NEET Cut Off - SC/ST
|
2023
|
2022
|
715-117
|
116-93
|
116-93
|
2021
|
720-138
|
137-108
|
137-108
|
2020
|
720-147
|
146-113
|
146-113
|
2019
|
701-134
|
133-107
|
133-107
Question 7: Who are the NEET 2023 toppers and what is the score?
Answer: The NEET 2023 will be announced along with the declaration of result. The NEET topper name and score will be updated here once it is announced by the NTA.
Last year, Tanishka topped the NEET with 715 score and 99.9997733 percentile. She belongs from Rajasthan and outperformed 17.64 lakh candidates and secured AIR 1.
In 2021, Mrinal Kutteri, Tanmay Gupta and Krathika G Nair were the NEET toppers. All of the three candidates had secured AIR 1 by scoring 720 marks.
Question 8: What is the NEET Toppers score?
Answer: The NEET toppers are those who secured highest marks in the entrance exam. Last, the NEET topper secured 715 marks and 99.99 percentile. While in 2021, the topper has scored 720 marks and 100 percentile.
NEET 2022 Toppers: Score, Percentile and AIR
|
S.No.
|
Roll No.
|
Candidate’s Name
|
Gender
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Percentile Score
|
NEET AIR
|
State
|
1
|
3905190306
|
Tanishka
|
Female
|
OBC-
NCL
|
715
|
99.9997733
|
1
|
Rajasthan
|
2
|
2001350019
|
Vatsa Ashish Batra
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.9997733
|
2
|
Delhi (NCT)
|
3
|
2712130298
|
Hrishikesh Nagbhushan
Gangule
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.9997733
|
3
|
Karnataka
|
4
|
2701140052
|
Rucha Pawashe
|
Female
|
OBC-
NCL
|
715
|
99.9997733
|
4
|
Karnataka
|
5
|
4204010052
|
Errabelly Sidharth Rao
|
Male
|
General
|
711
|
99.9997166
|
5
|
Telangana
NEET Result 2023 FAQs on AIQ Counselling (15%), Deemed University and State Quota (85%)
Question 9: What is NEET Counselling Date 2023?
Answer: The NEET 2023 counselling date will be announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). NEET counselling is expected to start after two weeks of the result declaration. For more details on counselling candidates are advised to visit mcc.nic.in.
Question 10: What is NEET 2023 Counselling Process under 15% AIQ?
Answer: The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) IP University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML & ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes).
The role of MCC of DGHS is limited to allotment of seats to the participating candidates, as per their merit and choice to successful candidates who have qualified NEET.
There will be four rounds of AIQ online counselling i.e. AIQ - Round 1 and 2 followed by Mop-Up round and AIQ Stray Vacancy round.
Question 11: Who conducts NEET counselling for State Quota 85% MBBS and BDS seats?
Answer: NEET UG Counselling for state quota and other seats falling under the ambit of States, candidates are advised to their domicile states and merit list as per State rules and based on All India Rank will be prepared by counselling authorities. The counselling for Private Medical Colleges will also be conducted by the concerned State Counselling Authority. Candidates are advised to visit the respective Counselling Authorities and Institutions for more details.
NEET Result 2023 FAQs: What are Top Medical Colleges Opening and Closing Rank
NEET Result 2023: Top Medical Colleges in India
Candidates can check below the NIRF ranking 2023 for top medical colleges in India. NEET Result 2023 will be the basis for admission to the top medical college in India.
|
Name
|
City
|
State
|
Score
|
Rank
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
94.32
|
1
|
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
81.1
|
2
|
Christian Medical College
|
Vellore
|
Tamil Nadu
|
75.29
|
3
|
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences
|
Bangalore
|
Karnataka
|
72.46
|
4
|
Jawaharlal Institute of PostGraduate Medical Education & Research
|
Puducherry
|
Pondicherry
|
72.1
|
5
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
Coimbatore
|
Tamil Nadu
|
70.84
|
6
|
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
69.62
|
7
|
Banaras Hindu University
|
Varanasi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
68.75
|
8
|
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
|
Manipal
|
Karnataka
|
66.19
|
9
|
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Kerala
|
65.24
|
10
|
Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
64.43
|
11
|
King George's Medical University
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
63.93
|
12
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur
|
Jodhpur
|
Rajasthan
|
62.43
|
13
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
61.73
|
14
|
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|
Pune
|
Maharashtra
|
61.35
|
15
|
Siksha `O` Anusandhan
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
60.66
|
16
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar
|
Khordha
|
Odisha
|
60.65
|
17
|
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
60.61
|
18
|
St. John's Medical College
|
Bengaluru
|
Karnataka
|
60.49
|
19
|
S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
60.47
|
20
|
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
60.44
|
21
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh
|
Rishikesh
|
Uttarakhand
|
60.06
|
22
|
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
59.59
|
23
|
Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
58.49
|
24
|
Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research
|
Wardha
|
Maharashtra
|
58.48
|
25
|
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
57.39
|
26
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
|
Patna
|
Bihar
|
57.3
|
27
|
Aligarh Muslim University
|
Aligarh
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
56.92
|
28
|
Jamia Hamdard
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
56.36
|
29
|
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|
Mangalore
|
Karnataka
|
56.3
|
30
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
55.78
|
31
|
Govt. Medical College & Hospital
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
55.34
|
32
|
Maulana Azad Medical College
|
Delhi
|
Delhi
|
55.34
|
32
|
Maharishi Markandeshwar
|
Ambala
|
Haryana
|
54.87
|
34
|
Dayanand Medical College
|
Ludhiana
|
Punjab
|
54.75
|
35
|
University College of Medical Sciences
|
Delhi
|
Delhi
|
54.68
|
36
|
JSS Medical College, Mysore
|
Mysore
|
Karnataka
|
54.13
|
37
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal
|
Bhopal
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
53.94
|
38
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur
|
Raipur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
53.92
|
39
|
PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research
|
Coimbatore
|
Tamil Nadu
|
53.68
|
40
|
Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute
|
Ahmadabad
|
Gujarat
|
52.61
|
41
|
Christian Medical College, Brown Road, Ludhiana
|
Ludhiana
|
Punjab
|
52.46
|
42
|
M. S. Ramaiah Medical College
|
Bengaluru
|
Karnataka
|
52.44
|
43
|
Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Kerala
|
51.91
|
44
|
Medical College
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
51.17
|
45
|
Sawai Man Singh Medical College
|
Jaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
51.12
|
46
|
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute
|
Puducherry
|
Pondicherry
|
50.86
|
47
|
Chettinad Academy of Research and Education
|
Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District
|
Tamil Nadu
|
50.72
|
48
|
Pt. B.D.Sharma, PGIMS
|
Rohtak
|
Haryana
|
49.73
|
49
|
B. J. Medical College
|
Ahmadabad
|
Gujarat
|
49.71
|
50
NEET Result 2023: Opening and Closing Rank for top 100 top MBBS colleges in India
Candidates can check below the opening and closing ranks of the top 100 top MBBS colleges in India which are most preferred among the toppers.
|
NEET-UG Counselling Seats Allotment -2022 Round 1
|
SNo
|
Rank
|
Allotted Quota
|
Allotted Institute
|
Course
|
Alloted Category
|
Candidate Category
|
Remarks
|
1
|
1
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
2
|
2
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
3
|
3
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
4
|
4
|
All India
|
Belgaum Inst. Of Medical Sci.
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
5
|
5
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
6
|
6
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
7
|
7
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
8
|
8
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
9
|
9
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
10
|
10
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
11
|
11
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
12
|
12
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
13
|
13
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
14
|
14
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
15
|
15
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
16
|
16
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
17
|
17
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER, Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
18
|
18
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
19
|
19
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
20
|
20
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
21
|
21
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
22
|
22
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
23
|
23
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
24
|
24
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
25
|
25
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
26
|
26
|
All India
|
Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
27
|
27
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
28
|
29
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
29
|
30
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER, Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
30
|
31
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
31
|
32
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
32
|
33
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
33
|
34
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
34
|
35
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
35
|
36
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
36
|
37
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
37
|
38
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
38
|
39
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
39
|
40
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
40
|
41
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
41
|
42
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
42
|
43
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
43
|
44
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
44
|
45
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
45
|
46
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
46
|
47
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
47
|
48
|
All India
|
B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
48
|
49
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
49
|
50
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
50
|
51
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
51
|
52
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
52
|
53
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
53
|
54
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
54
|
55
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
55
|
56
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER, Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
56
|
57
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
OBC
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
57
|
58
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
OBC
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
58
|
59
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
59
|
60
|
All India
|
Madras Medical College, Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
60
|
61
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, Bhopal
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
61
|
62
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER, Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
62
|
64
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
63
|
65
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
64
|
66
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER, Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
65
|
67
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
66
|
68
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
OBC
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
67
|
69
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
68
|
70
|
Foreign Country Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
69
|
71
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
70
|
72
|
All India
|
Madras Medical College, Chennai
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
71
|
73
|
All India
|
B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
72
|
74
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
73
|
75
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
EWS
|
EWS
|
Allotted
|
74
|
76
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
OBC
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
75
|
77
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
76
|
78
|
All India
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
77
|
79
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER, Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
78
|
80
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
79
|
81
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
80
|
82
|
All India
|
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
81
|
83
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
82
|
84
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER, Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
83
|
85
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, Bhopal
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
84
|
86
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
85
|
87
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
86
|
88
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
OBC
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
87
|
89
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER, Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
88
|
90
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
89
|
91
|
All India
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
90
|
92
|
All India
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
91
|
93
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
OBC
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
92
|
94
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
EWS
|
EWS
|
Allotted
|
93
|
95
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
OBC
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
94
|
96
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
OBC
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
95
|
97
|
All India
|
Govt. Medical College,Thiruvananthapuram
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
96
|
98
|
Delhi University Quota
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
97
|
99
|
All India
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
98
|
100
|
Delhi University Quota
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
99
|
101
|
Delhi University Quota
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
100
|
102
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER, Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
101
|
103
|
Delhi University Quota
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
102
|
104
|
All India
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
103
|
105
|
Delhi University Quota
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
104
|
106
|
All India
|
B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
EWS
|
Allotted
|
105
|
107
|
Delhi University Quota
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
106
|
108
|
All India
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
107
|
109
|
All India
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
108
|
110
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
EWS
|
EWS
|
Allotted
|
109
|
111
|
Delhi University Quota
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
110
|
112
|
Open Seat Quota
|
JIPMER, Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
111
|
113
|
All India
|
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
112
|
114
|
All India
|
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
113
|
115
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
EWS
|
EWS
|
Allotted
|
114
|
116
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
OBC
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
115
|
117
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
OBC
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
116
|
118
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
EWS
|
EWS
|
Allotted
|
117
|
119
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, Rishikesh
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
118
|
120
|
All India
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
119
|
121
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, Jodhpur
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted
|
120
|
122
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
OBC
|
OBC
|
Allotted
|
121
|
123
|
Open Seat Quota
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
EWS
|
EWS
|
Allotted
|
122
|
124
|
All India
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open
|
GN
|
Allotted