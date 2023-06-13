NEET 2023 Result Declared: All Your NEET UG Related Doubts Answered Here for Next Step Like Admission, Counselling and More

NEET UG Result 2023 has been announced today (June 13). Check the latest update on NEET UG result 2023 link on the official website, how to check,  AIR, cut-off marks, toppers and FAQs on what after the result for MBBS and BDS admission. 

NEET Result 2023 FAQs: On this page, we have provided NEET 2023 Result FAQs on official links, cutoff score, toppers, pass per cent, seats and category-wise opening and closing ranks in the top medical colleges. NEET results 2023 has been announced today (June 13), therefore candidates must know What to do after NEET Result? 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET exam on May 7, 2023  in pen and paper-based mode. The exam was conducted at 4097 examination centres located in 499 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. According to the NTA press note, 20.87 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. 

Based on the NEET result 2023, candidates have been provided with scores and category-wise opening and closing rank which will be the basis for admission to more than 1 lakh undergraduate medical, dental and allied courses seats. Among the total 99,013 MBBS, 27,868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, and AH seats, 1,899 AIIMS, and 249 JIPMER. 

To help the aspirants we have listed NTA NEET result 2023 FAQs so to help aspirants having any queries related to the medical entrance exam, admission procedure and more. 

NEET Result 2023 FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

NEET Result 2023: Date, Time and website link and how to download scorecard-related FAQs

Question 1: What is the NEET 2023 result date and time?

Answer: NTA has announced NEET Result 2023 on June 13. NTA also released notification on the NEET result details along with the declaration. 

NEET 2023 Result Date

June 13, 2023 (OUT)

Time

 830:00 PM

NEET 2023 Result PDF 

 Click Here

Question 2: What are the official websites to check and download NEET results and scorecard 2023? 

Andswer: NTA has declared NEET UG Result 2023 at neet.nta.nic.in. This is the official website to check NEET result. Candidates can also download the NEET Scorecard from this website. It must be noted that NEET Result 2023 will be hosted only at neet.nta.nic.in. 

Server Link 1: NEET result 2023  

neet.nta.nic.in

Question 3: How can I check and download NEET Result 2023 result and scorecard? 

Answer: To download NEET results candidates have to enter their roll number, date of birth and security pin in the result login window available at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the below steps on how to download the  NEET UG Result 2023 and scorecard. 

Step 1

Visit NTA NEET result official website neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2

Click on the “View NEET-UG 2023 -Result”

Step 3

Enter the roll number, date of birth and security pin provided

Step 4

Download NEET 2023 result by clicking on the ‘Print’ tab

NEET Result 2023 FAQs on Registration, Pass Percent, Cutoff Score and Toppers

Question 4: How many candidates registered, appeared and passed in NEET 2023? 

Answer: NEET UG 2023 is conducted for a total of 20.87 lakh candidates at 4097 different centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India. The exam was conducted on 07 May 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 pm. 

NEET 2023 has the highest number of test takers as compared to the last two years. In 2022, 18.7 lakh registered and 17.64 lakh candidates appeared in the test. The details of candidates who registered appeared and passed in NEET-UG are tabulated below. 

NEET UG Data Analysis on Registered, Appeared and Passed 

Academic Year

Registered

Appeared

Qualified

NEET(UG)-2023

2087449

    

NEET(UG)-2022

1872343

1764571

993069

NEET(UG)-2021

1614777

1544275

870074

Question 5: How many candidates pass and fail in NEET? 

Answer: NEET is supposed to be the most competitive entrance exam in India. It is only for undergraduate medical entrance exams which offer admission to approximately 1 lakh seats MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH seats. 

In the NEET entrance exam, nearly 50% of overall test-takers fail to secure the minimum qualifying marks. In 2022, a total of 9.93 lakh candidates qualified out of 17.64 appeared candidates. While in  2021, the number of qualified candidates was 8.70 lakh out of 15.44 lakh test takers. 

Question 6: What are the NEET Cut Off Marks? 

Answer: The NEET cut off is the basis for considering the candidate’s eligibility for admission to  a total of 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYSH seats, and 603 BVSc&AH seats will be offered through the 612 medical and 317 dental colleges. Based on the NEET Cutoff 2023, NTA allots All India and Category Wise rank to candidates based on which they appear in counselling for seat and college selection. 

Last year, NEET cutoff scores for the general category were 715-117 out of a total mark of 720. Check the year-wise NEET cutoff for the general, OBC, ST and ST categories from the table below.

Category Wise NEET 2023 cut off Score: 

Year

NEET Cut Off - Gen

NEET Cut Off - OBC

NEET Cut Off - SC/ST

2023

      

2022

715-117

116-93

116-93

2021

720-138

137-108

137-108

2020

720-147

146-113

146-113

2019

701-134

133-107

133-107

Question 7: Who are the NEET 2023 toppers and what is the score? 

Answer: The NEET 2023 will be announced along with the declaration of result. The NEET topper name and score will be updated here once it is announced by the NTA. 

Last year, Tanishka topped the NEET with 715 score and 99.9997733 percentile. She belongs from Rajasthan and outperformed 17.64 lakh candidates and secured AIR 1. 

In 2021, Mrinal Kutteri, Tanmay Gupta and Krathika G Nair were the NEET toppers. All of the three candidates had secured AIR 1 by scoring 720 marks.

Question 8: What is the NEET Toppers score? 

Answer: The NEET toppers are those who secured highest marks in the entrance exam. Last, the NEET topper secured 715 marks and 99.99 percentile. While in 2021, the topper has scored 720 marks and 100 percentile. 

NEET 2022 Toppers: Score, Percentile and AIR

S.No.

Roll No.

Candidate’s Name

Gender

Category

Marks

Percentile Score

NEET AIR

State

1

3905190306

Tanishka

Female

OBC-

NCL

715

99.9997733

1

Rajasthan

2

2001350019

Vatsa Ashish Batra

Male

General

715

99.9997733

2

Delhi (NCT)

3

2712130298

Hrishikesh Nagbhushan

Gangule

Male

General

715

99.9997733

3

Karnataka

4

2701140052

Rucha Pawashe

Female

OBC-

NCL

715

99.9997733

4

Karnataka

5

4204010052

Errabelly Sidharth Rao

Male

General

711

99.9997166

5

Telangana

NEET Result 2023 FAQs on AIQ Counselling (15%), Deemed University and State Quota (85%)

Question 9: What is NEET Counselling Date 2023? 

Answer: The NEET 2023 counselling date will be announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). NEET counselling is expected to start after two weeks of the result declaration. For more details on counselling candidates are advised to visit mcc.nic.in. 

Question 10: What is NEET 2023 Counselling Process under 15% AIQ?

Answer: The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) IP University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML & ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100%  AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes).

The role of MCC of DGHS is limited to allotment of seats to the participating candidates, as per their merit and choice to successful candidates who have qualified NEET.

There will be four rounds of AIQ online counselling i.e. AIQ - Round 1 and 2 followed by Mop-Up round and AIQ Stray Vacancy round. 

Question 11: Who conducts NEET counselling for State Quota 85% MBBS and BDS seats? 

Answer: NEET UG Counselling for state quota and other seats falling under the ambit of States, candidates are advised to their domicile states and merit list as per State rules and based on All India Rank will be prepared by counselling authorities. The counselling for Private Medical Colleges will also be conducted by the concerned State Counselling Authority.  Candidates are advised to visit the respective Counselling Authorities and Institutions for more details.

NEET Result 2023 FAQs: What are Top Medical Colleges Opening and Closing Rank

NEET Result 2023:  Top Medical Colleges in India 

Candidates can check below the NIRF ranking 2023 for top medical colleges in India. NEET Result 2023 will be the basis for admission to the top medical college in India. 

Name

City

State

Score

Rank

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

New Delhi

Delhi

94.32

1

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

81.1

2

Christian Medical College

Vellore

Tamil Nadu

75.29

3

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences

Bangalore

Karnataka

72.46

4

Jawaharlal Institute of PostGraduate Medical Education & Research

Puducherry

Pondicherry

72.1

5

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu

70.84

6

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

69.62

7

Banaras Hindu University

Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

68.75

8

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Manipal

Karnataka

66.19

9

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala

65.24

10

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

64.43

11

King George's Medical University

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

63.93

12

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur

Jodhpur

Rajasthan

62.43

13

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi

Delhi

61.73

14

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Pune

Maharashtra

61.35

15

Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Bhubaneswar

Odisha

60.66

16

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar

Khordha

Odisha

60.65

17

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

60.61

18

St. John's Medical College

Bengaluru

Karnataka

60.49

19

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

60.47

20

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

60.44

21

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh

Rishikesh

Uttarakhand

60.06

22

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

New Delhi

Delhi

59.59

23

Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Kolkata

West Bengal

58.49

24

Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research

Wardha

Maharashtra

58.48

25

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

Bhubaneswar

Odisha

57.39

26

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

Patna

Bihar

57.3

27

Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh

56.92

28

Jamia Hamdard

New Delhi

Delhi

56.36

29

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

Mangalore

Karnataka

56.3

30

Lady Hardinge Medical College

New Delhi

Delhi

55.78

31

Govt. Medical College & Hospital

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

55.34

32

Maulana Azad Medical College

Delhi

Delhi

55.34

32

Maharishi Markandeshwar

Ambala

Haryana

54.87

34

Dayanand Medical College

Ludhiana

Punjab

54.75

35

University College of Medical Sciences

Delhi

Delhi

54.68

36

JSS Medical College, Mysore

Mysore

Karnataka

54.13

37

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

53.94

38

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur

Raipur

Chhattisgarh

53.92

39

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research

Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu

53.68

40

Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute

Ahmadabad

Gujarat

52.61

41

Christian Medical College, Brown Road, Ludhiana

Ludhiana

Punjab

52.46

42

M. S. Ramaiah Medical College

Bengaluru

Karnataka

52.44

43

Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala

51.91

44

Medical College

Kolkata

West Bengal

51.17

45

Sawai Man Singh Medical College

Jaipur

Rajasthan

51.12

46

Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute

Puducherry

Pondicherry

50.86

47

Chettinad Academy of Research and Education

Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District

Tamil Nadu

50.72

48

Pt. B.D.Sharma, PGIMS

Rohtak

Haryana

49.73

49

B. J. Medical College

Ahmadabad

Gujarat

49.71

50

 

NEET Result 2023: Opening and Closing Rank for top 100 top MBBS colleges in India

 

Candidates can check below the opening and closing ranks of the top 100 top MBBS colleges in India which are most preferred among the toppers.

NEET-UG Counselling Seats Allotment -2022 Round 1

SNo

Rank

Allotted Quota

Allotted Institute

Course

Alloted Category

Candidate Category

Remarks

1

1

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

OBC

Allotted

2

2

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

3

3

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

4

4

All India

Belgaum Inst. Of Medical Sci.

MBBS

Open

OBC

Allotted

5

5

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

6

6

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

7

7

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

8

8

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

9

9

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

10

10

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

11

11

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

12

12

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

13

13

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

14

14

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

15

15

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

16

16

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

17

17

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER, Puducherry

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

18

18

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

19

19

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

20

20

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

21

21

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

22

22

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

23

23

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

24

24

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

25

25

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

OBC

Allotted

26

26

All India

Medical College, Kolkata

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

27

27

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

28

29

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

29

30

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER, Puducherry

MBBS

Open

OBC

Allotted

30

31

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

31

32

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

32

33

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

33

34

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

34

35

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

35

36

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

36

37

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

37

38

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

38

39

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

39

40

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

40

41

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

41

42

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

42

43

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

43

44

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

OBC

Allotted

44

45

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

45

46

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

OBC

Allotted

46

47

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

OBC

Allotted

47

48

All India

B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

48

49

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

49

50

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

50

51

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

51

52

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

OBC

Allotted

52

53

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

53

54

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

54

55

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

55

56

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER, Puducherry

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

56

57

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

OBC

OBC

Allotted

57

58

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

OBC

OBC

Allotted

58

59

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

59

60

All India

Madras Medical College, Chennai

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

60

61

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, Bhopal

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

61

62

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER, Puducherry

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

62

64

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

63

65

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

64

66

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER, Puducherry

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

65

67

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

66

68

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

OBC

OBC

Allotted

67

69

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

68

70

Foreign Country Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

69

71

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

70

72

All India

Madras Medical College, Chennai

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

71

73

All India

B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

72

74

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

73

75

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

EWS

EWS

Allotted

74

76

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

OBC

OBC

Allotted

75

77

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

76

78

All India

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

77

79

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER, Puducherry

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

78

80

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

79

81

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

80

82

All India

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

81

83

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

82

84

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER, Puducherry

MBBS

Open

OBC

Allotted

83

85

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, Bhopal

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

84

86

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

85

87

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

86

88

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

OBC

OBC

Allotted

87

89

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER, Puducherry

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

88

90

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

89

91

All India

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

90

92

All India

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

91

93

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

OBC

OBC

Allotted

92

94

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

EWS

EWS

Allotted

93

95

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

OBC

OBC

Allotted

94

96

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

OBC

OBC

Allotted

95

97

All India

Govt. Medical College,Thiruvananthapuram

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

96

98

Delhi University Quota

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

97

99

All India

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

98

100

Delhi University Quota

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

99

101

Delhi University Quota

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

100

102

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER, Puducherry

MBBS

Open

OBC

Allotted

101

103

Delhi University Quota

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

102

104

All India

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

103

105

Delhi University Quota

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

104

106

All India

B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad

MBBS

Open

EWS

Allotted

105

107

Delhi University Quota

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

106

108

All India

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

107

109

All India

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

108

110

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

EWS

EWS

Allotted

109

111

Delhi University Quota

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

110

112

Open Seat Quota

JIPMER, Puducherry

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

111

113

All India

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

112

114

All India

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

MBBS

Open

OBC

Allotted

113

115

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

EWS

EWS

Allotted

114

116

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

OBC

OBC

Allotted

115

117

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

OBC

OBC

Allotted

116

118

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

EWS

EWS

Allotted

117

119

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, Rishikesh

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

118

120

All India

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

119

121

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, Jodhpur

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

120

122

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

OBC

OBC

Allotted

121

123

Open Seat Quota

AIIMS, New Delhi

MBBS

EWS

EWS

Allotted

122

124

All India

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi

MBBS

Open

GN

Allotted

