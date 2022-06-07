Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Maharashtra Board Result 2022 SSC & HSC (HSC Result - Tomorrow): MAHA Class 10th and 12th Results, How to Check

    Updated: Jun 7, 2022 16:08 IST
    Maharashtra Board Result 2022
    Maharashtra Board Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for HSC and SSC in Online Mode?
    How To Check Maharashtra Board Result 2022 Via SMS?
    Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Maharashtra Board Result 2022: Maharashtra Class 12 Results 2022 are to be announced by the board officials on the official websote tomorrow - June 8, 2022. According to the information provided, the Maharashtra Board class 12 Results 2022 will be announced by 1 PM on the official website. All the registered candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra 12th exams can check their results through the link available on the official website. Students can also check the Maharashtra 12th Results through the link provided here.

    Updated as on June 7, 2022, @ 4:08 PM 

    Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) in June/July 2022. Students can access the Maharashtra Board result 2022 for class 10th and 12th by using their roll number and mother’s name. The MSBSHSE result 2022 will be available on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. 

    Also, a direct link will be available on this page to check Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for the 10th and 12th. As per last year statistics updates in the SSC exam a total of 15,75,806 students appeared whereas, in HSC, 13,19,754 students appeared for the exam. 

    The Maharashtra board result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. Students are advised to keep refreshing the result page of the Maharashtra Board to check the Maharashtra 10th and 12th results. 

    Maharashtra Board Result 2022 Highlights

    Overview

    Specifications 

    Board Name

    Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)

    Exam Name

    Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC- Class 12th)

    Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC - Class 10th)

    Exam Mode

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result Announcement Official Website

    mahresult.nic.in

    Result Mode

    Online

    Credentials Required

    Roll Number and Mother’s Name

    Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Result 2022 Date and Time

    The date for the announcement of the Maharashtra 10th and 12th board results will be released soon by the officials. Till then, students can check the below mentioned some of the important dates related to Maharashtra board result 2022. Check all the dates to keep track of MSBSHSE board exam events. 

    Maharashtra Board Result Date 2022 for Class 10th

    Events 

    Important Dates 

    Maha 10th Exam Date 

    15th March to 4th April 2022

    Maharashtra Board SSC Result 

    June/July 2022

    MSBSHSE Board Result Date 2022 for Class 12th 

    Events 

    Important Dates 

    Maharashtra 12th Exam Date 

    4th to 30th March 2022

    Maharashtra Board HSC Result 

    June/July 2022

    How To Check Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for HSC and SSC in Online Mode? 

    Maharashtra Board class 10 and 12 board exam results 2022 will be declared in online mode. Students will be able to check the MSBSHSE class 10th and 12th on the official website or by clicking on the direct link provided above. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the Maharashtra 10th, 12th result 2022.

    Step 1st - Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahresult.nic.in. 

    Step 2nd - On the homepage, check the Latest Announcements Section. 

    Step 3rd - Find Link for HSC Result 2022 or SSC Result 2022 and click on it.

    Step 4th - Enter the Exam Roll Number and Mothers’ First Name in the login space. 

    Step 5th - Click on the view tab and Maharashtra Board Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. 

    How To Check Maharashtra Board Result 2022 Via SMS? 

    Apart from the official website, students will also be able to check their maharesult.nic.in result via SMS. They can check their Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result 2022 through SMS by following the steps given below - 

    Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

    Step 2nd - For Maharashtra SSC result 2022 type - MHSSC<space>SEAT NO. and For msbshse results 2022 type - MHHSC<space>SEAT NO.

    Step 3rd - Send this SMS to 57766.

    Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Here we have provided the image-wise steps to know how to check the results of Maharashtra HSC and SSC. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here - 

    Step 1st - Copy the official link - maharesult.nic.in and paste it on the Google page. A new window will appear on the screen.

    Maharashtra Board SSC & HSC Result 2022

    Step 2nd - Now, click on Maharashtra SSC or HSC result. A login page will appear on the screen.

    Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022

    Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen. 

    What details will be mentioned in Maharashtra Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12? 

    Students must ensure the accuracy of the details mentioned on MSBSHSE 10th and 12th results, as they will be printed on the original mark sheets. As per the previous year, the following details is expected to be provided in Maharashtra HSC and SSC result 2022 -  

    1. Name of the student
    2. Mother's name
    3. Father's name 
    4. Roll number
    5. Date of Birth
    6. Name of school
    7. Subjects name
    8. Marks secured in theory
    9. Marks obtained in practicals in each subject
    10. Total marks obtained
    11. Result status
    12. Remarks

    MSBSHSE Board Result Statistics 

    Along with the Maharashtra 10th and 12th Class result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics that includes the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc. Last year, in the SSC exam the overall pass percentage was 99.95% whereas in the HSC exam, the 99.63% pass percentage was recorded. Here, students can check the complete Maharashtra Board result statistics of the last few years. 

    Maharashtra SSC Result Statistics

    Year

    Overall Pass Percentage

    Girls Pass Percentage

    Boys Pass Percentage

    Total Students Appeared

    2021

    99.95%

    99.96%

    99.95%

    15,75,806

    2020

    95.3

    96.99

    93.9

    15,75,103

    2019

    77.1

    82.82

    72.18

    1677267

    2018

    89.41

    91.97

    87.27

    1785000

    2017

    88.74

    91.46

    86.51

    1644016

    2016

    89.56

    91.41

    87.98

    1601406

    2015

    90.18

    92.94

    91.46

    1572268

    2014

    88.32

    90.55

    86.47

    1549784

    2013

    83.48

    84.9

    82.24

    1499276

    Maharashtra Board HSC Result Statistics 

    Year

    Overall Pass Percentage

    Boys’ Pass Percentage

    Girls’ Pass Percentage

    Total Students Appeared

    2021

    99.63

    99.54

    99.73

    13,19,754

    2020

    90.66

    88.04

    93.88

    14,13,687

    2019

    85.88

    82.4

    90.25

    14,89,837

    2018

    88.41

    85.23

    92.36

    14,85,132

    2017

    89.5

    93.2

    86.65

    14,29,478

    2016

    86.6

    83.46

    83.46

    13,19,754

    2015

    91.26

    88.8

    94.29

    12,37,241

    2014

    90.03

    87.23

    93.5

    11,98,859

    2013

    79.95

    76.62

    84.06

    10,88,653

    Maharashtra SSC Region-wise Statistics 2020

    Region

    Percentage

    Konkan

    98.77%

    Pune

    97.34%

    Nagpur

    93.84%

    Amravati

    95.14%

    Latur

    93.09%

    Aurangabad

    92%

    Maharashtra HSC Result Region Wise Statistics 2021 

    Region

    Pass Percentage

    Konkan

    95.89%

    Pune

    92.50%

    Aurangabad

    88.18%

    What After the Announcement of Maharashtra Board Result 2022? 

    After the release of Maharashtra board class 10th and 12th exam results, the students who have appeared and passed will be able to fill the application and proceed with the admission process to class 11 and undergraduate programmes. 

    The students who qualify for class 10th will be eligible to apply for the admissions to class 11 Arts, Commerce and Science stream. Those who qualify in the Maharashtra class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science streams will be able to apply for admissions to undergraduate programmes offered by the colleges in the state. 

    MSBSHSE Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result 

    Many students might not be satisfied with their marks, therefore, Maharashtra Board will provide the rechecking and revaluation process. The applications for the Maharashtra Board Rechecking and revaluation process will be released on the official website of the board after the declaration of the examination Maha results for SSC and HSC. The changes in the marks of the students after the rechecking and revaluation process will be updated in the mark sheets of the students. 

    Maharashtra Board Result 2022 - Compartmental Exams

    Maharashtra Board compartmental exam will be conducted for the students after the declaration of the SSC and HSC results. The applications for the compartmental examinations will be available on the official website of the board after the declaration of the results. The compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt.  

    MSBSHSE Result SSC and HSC - Toppers

    Maharashtra Board topper list for class 10 and 12 will be available on the official website and the same will be published in newspapers, online as well. Since the board did not conduct the class 10 and 12th examinations last year, the list of toppers for the exams have not been released by the board. Students can keep visiting this page for further updates related to the MAHA class 10th and 12th exam results and toppers.

    MAHA 10th Toppers 2018

    Rank

    Topper Name

    Marks Secured

    1

    Shrutika Mahajan

    100%

    1

    Bhavik Bharambe

    100%

    2

    Khushi Vora

    99.60%

    Maharashtra Board 12th toppers of 2019

    Stream

    Topper name/ marks 

    Science

    Gaurav Goel (97.23 %)

    Commerce

    Anisha Vaishampayan (97.23%)

    About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was established in 1965 as an education regulatory body in the state of Maharashtra under Maharashtra Act No. 41. The MSBSHSE conducts yearly state level HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra. 30,000 plus institutions are affiliated with the MSBSHSE, including 21,000 schools (SSC) and 7,000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Junior Colleges.

    Board Result News / Updates

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Next Week?: Here's What Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad Said about MSBSBHSE 12th, 10th Results

    Published on: 2022-06-02 07:46

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Next Week?: Maharashtra Class 12 Results 2022 for the HSC Exam are likely to be announced next week online at mahresults.nic.in. Here's what School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said about the HSC Results 2022 Maharashtra Expected Date.

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: Check Tentative schedule for board results here

    Published on: 2022-05-09 18:30

    According to local media reports, Officials from the Maharashtra state Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education have issued a tentative schedule for the declaration of the Maharashtra Board Examination Results 2022.

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022 Soon at mahresult.nic.in, Know How to Check MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Result

    Published on: 2022-04-26 10:32

     Maharashtra HSC, SSC result 2022 will be released soon in online mode at mahresult.nic.in. Students can check the Maharashtra 10th and 12th result 2022 by using their roll number and mother’s name. Know steps to check here 

    FAQ

    What credentials are required to check the Maharashtra SSC result 2022?

    The credentials required to check the MSBSHSE result is the student's roll number and the motherâ??s first name.

    How can I get the hard copy of my Maharashtra HSC result?

    The hard copy of the official mark sheet of the Maharashtra HSC will be provided by the respective schools. Before that, the online scorecard of the Maharashtra HSC exam will act as the mark sheet.

    Where can I check my Maharashtra board result 2022 online?

    The online result of MSBSHSE will be made available on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page.

    What if I am not satisfied with my Maharashtra Board result?

    In case, any student is not satisfied with their result, they may apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts online, by submitting a re-evaluation application form to the Departmental Secretary, MSBSHSE. The re-evaluation fee per subject is Rs 300. The Board will re-evaluate the answers of the applied subjects and release the updated marks.

    When will the Maharashtra Board results be declared?

    The Maharashtra Board exam result is expected to be announced in June/July 2022 in online mode.