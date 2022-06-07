Maharashtra Board Result 2022: Maharashtra Class 12 Results 2022 are to be announced by the board officials on the official websote tomorrow - June 8, 2022. According to the information provided, the Maharashtra Board class 12 Results 2022 will be announced by 1 PM on the official website. All the registered candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra 12th exams can check their results through the link available on the official website. Students can also check the Maharashtra 12th Results through the link provided here.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) in June/July 2022. Students can access the Maharashtra Board result 2022 for class 10th and 12th by using their roll number and mother’s name. The MSBSHSE result 2022 will be available on the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

Also, a direct link will be available on this page to check Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for the 10th and 12th. As per last year statistics updates in the SSC exam a total of 15,75,806 students appeared whereas, in HSC, 13,19,754 students appeared for the exam.

The Maharashtra board result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. Students are advised to keep refreshing the result page of the Maharashtra Board to check the Maharashtra 10th and 12th results.

Maharashtra Board Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Exam Name Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC- Class 12th) Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC - Class 10th) Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website mahresult.nic.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required Roll Number and Mother’s Name

Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Result 2022 Date and Time

The date for the announcement of the Maharashtra 10th and 12th board results will be released soon by the officials. Till then, students can check the below mentioned some of the important dates related to Maharashtra board result 2022. Check all the dates to keep track of MSBSHSE board exam events.

Maharashtra Board Result Date 2022 for Class 10th

Events Important Dates Maha 10th Exam Date 15th March to 4th April 2022 Maharashtra Board SSC Result June/July 2022

MSBSHSE Board Result Date 2022 for Class 12th

Events Important Dates Maharashtra 12th Exam Date 4th to 30th March 2022 Maharashtra Board HSC Result June/July 2022

How To Check Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for HSC and SSC in Online Mode?

Maharashtra Board class 10 and 12 board exam results 2022 will be declared in online mode. Students will be able to check the MSBSHSE class 10th and 12th on the official website or by clicking on the direct link provided above. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the Maharashtra 10th, 12th result 2022.

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2nd - On the homepage, check the Latest Announcements Section.

Step 3rd - Find Link for HSC Result 2022 or SSC Result 2022 and click on it.

Step 4th - Enter the Exam Roll Number and Mothers’ First Name in the login space.

Step 5th - Click on the view tab and Maharashtra Board Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

How To Check Maharashtra Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from the official website, students will also be able to check their maharesult.nic.in result via SMS. They can check their Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result 2022 through SMS by following the steps given below -

Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2nd - For Maharashtra SSC result 2022 type - MHSSC<space>SEAT NO. and For msbshse results 2022 type - MHHSC<space>SEAT NO.

Step 3rd - Send this SMS to 57766.

Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Here we have provided the image-wise steps to know how to check the results of Maharashtra HSC and SSC. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here -

Step 1st - Copy the official link - maharesult.nic.in and paste it on the Google page. A new window will appear on the screen.

Step 2nd - Now, click on Maharashtra SSC or HSC result. A login page will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in Maharashtra Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12?

Students must ensure the accuracy of the details mentioned on MSBSHSE 10th and 12th results, as they will be printed on the original mark sheets. As per the previous year, the following details is expected to be provided in Maharashtra HSC and SSC result 2022 -

Name of the student Mother's name Father's name Roll number Date of Birth Name of school Subjects name Marks secured in theory Marks obtained in practicals in each subject Total marks obtained Result status Remarks

MSBSHSE Board Result Statistics

Along with the Maharashtra 10th and 12th Class result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics that includes the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc. Last year, in the SSC exam the overall pass percentage was 99.95% whereas in the HSC exam, the 99.63% pass percentage was recorded. Here, students can check the complete Maharashtra Board result statistics of the last few years.

Maharashtra SSC Result Statistics

Year Overall Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Total Students Appeared 2021 99.95% 99.96% 99.95% 15,75,806 2020 95.3 96.99 93.9 15,75,103 2019 77.1 82.82 72.18 1677267 2018 89.41 91.97 87.27 1785000 2017 88.74 91.46 86.51 1644016 2016 89.56 91.41 87.98 1601406 2015 90.18 92.94 91.46 1572268 2014 88.32 90.55 86.47 1549784 2013 83.48 84.9 82.24 1499276

Maharashtra Board HSC Result Statistics

Year Overall Pass Percentage Boys’ Pass Percentage Girls’ Pass Percentage Total Students Appeared 2021 99.63 99.54 99.73 13,19,754 2020 90.66 88.04 93.88 14,13,687 2019 85.88 82.4 90.25 14,89,837 2018 88.41 85.23 92.36 14,85,132 2017 89.5 93.2 86.65 14,29,478 2016 86.6 83.46 83.46 13,19,754 2015 91.26 88.8 94.29 12,37,241 2014 90.03 87.23 93.5 11,98,859 2013 79.95 76.62 84.06 10,88,653

Maharashtra SSC Region-wise Statistics 2020

Region Percentage Konkan 98.77% Pune 97.34% Nagpur 93.84% Amravati 95.14% Latur 93.09% Aurangabad 92%

Maharashtra HSC Result Region Wise Statistics 2021

Region Pass Percentage Konkan 95.89% Pune 92.50% Aurangabad 88.18%

What After the Announcement of Maharashtra Board Result 2022?

After the release of Maharashtra board class 10th and 12th exam results, the students who have appeared and passed will be able to fill the application and proceed with the admission process to class 11 and undergraduate programmes.

The students who qualify for class 10th will be eligible to apply for the admissions to class 11 Arts, Commerce and Science stream. Those who qualify in the Maharashtra class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science streams will be able to apply for admissions to undergraduate programmes offered by the colleges in the state.

MSBSHSE Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Many students might not be satisfied with their marks, therefore, Maharashtra Board will provide the rechecking and revaluation process. The applications for the Maharashtra Board Rechecking and revaluation process will be released on the official website of the board after the declaration of the examination Maha results for SSC and HSC. The changes in the marks of the students after the rechecking and revaluation process will be updated in the mark sheets of the students.

Maharashtra Board Result 2022 - Compartmental Exams

Maharashtra Board compartmental exam will be conducted for the students after the declaration of the SSC and HSC results. The applications for the compartmental examinations will be available on the official website of the board after the declaration of the results. The compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt.

MSBSHSE Result SSC and HSC - Toppers

Maharashtra Board topper list for class 10 and 12 will be available on the official website and the same will be published in newspapers, online as well. Since the board did not conduct the class 10 and 12th examinations last year, the list of toppers for the exams have not been released by the board. Students can keep visiting this page for further updates related to the MAHA class 10th and 12th exam results and toppers.

MAHA 10th Toppers 2018

Rank Topper Name Marks Secured 1 Shrutika Mahajan 100% 1 Bhavik Bharambe 100% 2 Khushi Vora 99.60%

Maharashtra Board 12th toppers of 2019

Stream Topper name/ marks Science Gaurav Goel (97.23 %) Commerce Anisha Vaishampayan (97.23%)

About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was established in 1965 as an education regulatory body in the state of Maharashtra under Maharashtra Act No. 41. The MSBSHSE conducts yearly state level HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra. 30,000 plus institutions are affiliated with the MSBSHSE, including 21,000 schools (SSC) and 7,000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Junior Colleges.