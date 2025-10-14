NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Matrix Revised Again, Check Added Seat Details Here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Oct 14, 2025, 16:31 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee has revised the seat matrix for round 3 NEET UG admissions. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can check the revised seat matrix and the list of NRI candidates eligible for admissions in Round 3 here. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Matrix Revised Again
Key Points

  • MCC has revised the seat matrix for NEET UG round 3 with additional seats
  • Last date for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling and choice locking is October 16
  • Check NEET UG list of NRI candidates eligible for admissions in round 3

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Medical Counselling Committee has revised the seat matrix for the third round of counselling. Along with the seat matrix, MCC has also released a list of the candidates found eligible for filling NRI choices after due scrutiny by the committee. Students participating in the NEET UG round 3 counselling are required to check the list of added seats and complete the choice filling and choice locking procedure as per the revised schedule. 

According to the revised schedule, the last date for candidates to register for the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling and choice locking procedure until October 16, 2025. The NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 18, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised seat matrix is available on the official website. Candidates can check the revised seat matrix for round 3 here.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Revised Seat Matrix

Check below the revised seat matrix for third round of NEET UG counselling.

Institute Name 

Institute Code 

Course 

No. of seats to be added

Autonomous State Medical College, Amethi (U.P.)

904370 

MBBS 

08 All India Quota seats 

UR-01 

UR PH-01 

SC-02 

EWS-01 

OBC-02 

ST-01 

Rampurhat Govt. Medical College Rampurhat, West Bengal 

200477 

MBBS 

08 All India Quota seats 

UR-03 

OBC-02 

SC-01 

ST-01 

EWS-01

J R Medical College And Hospital, Tamil Nadu

902804 

MBBS 

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota 50 Seats

NEET UG Counselling 2025: List of NRI Candidates

MCC has released the list of students eligible for the allotment of seats under the NRI Category. The allotment will be conducted based on the following priority system:  

Priority 1: (ANNEXURE I) 

  • NRI Candidates 

  • Children of NRIs  

Priority 2: (ANNEXURE II) 

  • First-degree relatives of NRI wards. 

  • Second-degree relatives of NRI wards.

NRI Category Candidate List - Click Here

The NRI category allotment process will be carried out by giving preference to Priority 1 candidates followed by Priority 2. The list issued is provisional and candidates are advised to ensure that they keep ready with them all the required documents for the admissions. The same are to be submitted correctly at the time of reporting to the allotted medical colleges during admissions.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Open Till October 16, Allotment Result on Oct 18 at mcc.nic.in

