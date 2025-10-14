NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Matrix Revised Again, Check Added Seat Details Here

Key Points
- MCC has revised the seat matrix for NEET UG round 3 with additional seats
- Last date for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling and choice locking is October 16
- Check NEET UG list of NRI candidates eligible for admissions in round 3
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Medical Counselling Committee has revised the seat matrix for the third round of counselling. Along with the seat matrix, MCC has also released a list of the candidates found eligible for filling NRI choices after due scrutiny by the committee. Students participating in the NEET UG round 3 counselling are required to check the list of added seats and complete the choice filling and choice locking procedure as per the revised schedule.
According to the revised schedule, the last date for candidates to register for the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling and choice locking procedure until October 16, 2025. The NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 18, 2025.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised seat matrix is available on the official website. Candidates can check the revised seat matrix for round 3 here.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Revised Seat Matrix
Check below the revised seat matrix for third round of NEET UG counselling.
|
Institute Name
|
Institute Code
|
Course
|
No. of seats to be added
|
Autonomous State Medical College, Amethi (U.P.)
|
904370
|
MBBS
|
08 All India Quota seats
UR-01
UR PH-01
SC-02
EWS-01
OBC-02
ST-01
|
Rampurhat Govt. Medical College Rampurhat, West Bengal
|
200477
|
MBBS
|
08 All India Quota seats
UR-03
OBC-02
SC-01
ST-01
EWS-01
|
J R Medical College And Hospital, Tamil Nadu
|
902804
|
MBBS
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota 50 Seats
NEET UG Counselling 2025: List of NRI Candidates
MCC has released the list of students eligible for the allotment of seats under the NRI Category. The allotment will be conducted based on the following priority system:
Priority 1: (ANNEXURE I)
-
NRI Candidates
-
Children of NRIs
Priority 2: (ANNEXURE II)
-
First-degree relatives of NRI wards.
-
Second-degree relatives of NRI wards.
NRI Category Candidate List - Click Here
The NRI category allotment process will be carried out by giving preference to Priority 1 candidates followed by Priority 2. The list issued is provisional and candidates are advised to ensure that they keep ready with them all the required documents for the admissions. The same are to be submitted correctly at the time of reporting to the allotted medical colleges during admissions.
