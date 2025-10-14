NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Matrix Revised Again, Check Added Seat Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Medical Counselling Committee has revised the seat matrix for the third round of counselling. Along with the seat matrix, MCC has also released a list of the candidates found eligible for filling NRI choices after due scrutiny by the committee. Students participating in the NEET UG round 3 counselling are required to check the list of added seats and complete the choice filling and choice locking procedure as per the revised schedule.

According to the revised schedule, the last date for candidates to register for the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling and choice locking procedure until October 16, 2025. The NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 18, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised seat matrix is available on the official website. Candidates can check the revised seat matrix for round 3 here.