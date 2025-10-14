SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

ICAR Counselling 2025: Registration Begins Today for UG, PG, PhD in Agriculture, Allied Sciences; Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 14, 2025, 15:37 IST

ICAR Counselling 2025: ICAR has released its 2025 Counselling Schedule for UG, PG, and PhD admissions. Round 1 choice filling registrations begin from October 14, 2025, 2 PM on the official website at icar.org.in till October 17, 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
ICAR Counselling 2025 Online Counselling Schedule released for UG, PG, and PhD admissions.
ICAR Counselling 2025 Online Counselling Schedule released for UG, PG, and PhD admissions.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • ICAR Counselling 2025 Online Counselling Schedule released for UG, PG, and PhD admissions.
  • Round 1 choice filling registrations begin from October 14, 2025, 2 PM.
  • Candidates can register on the official website at icar.org.in till October 17, 2025.

ICAR Counselling 2025: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the ICAR Counselling 2025 Schedule for UG, PG and PhD admissions. Candidates seeking admissions will be able to register for round 1 choice filling on the official website at icar.org.in. Registrations will begin from October 14, 2025, 2 PM onwards, while the last date to register is October 17, 2025. 

ICAR Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important information for ICAR Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

ICAR Counselling 2025

Board name 

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

icar.org.in

Registration dates 

October 14 - 17, 2025

Round 1 Seat allotment result date 

October 21, 2025

Levels 

UG

PG

PhD

Streams 

Agriculture 

Allied Sciences 

Rounds of admission 

4 Rounds + Mop-up Round

The official notification on the website of ICAR reads, “The list of Single Points of Contact at the admitting universities for admission related queries of the candidates shall also be available on the counselling portal (icarcounseling.com) for seeking any clarification or information.”

DIRECT LINK - Online Counselling Schedule 2025-26.pdf

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News