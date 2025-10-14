ICAR Counselling 2025: Registration Begins Today for UG, PG, PhD in Agriculture, Allied Sciences; Details here

ICAR Counselling 2025: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the ICAR Counselling 2025 Schedule for UG, PG and PhD admissions. Candidates seeking admissions will be able to register for round 1 choice filling on the official website at icar.org.in. Registrations will begin from October 14, 2025, 2 PM onwards, while the last date to register is October 17, 2025.

ICAR Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information for ICAR Counselling 2025: