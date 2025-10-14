ICAR Counselling 2025: Registration Begins Today for UG, PG, PhD in Agriculture, Allied Sciences; Details here

Key Points
- ICAR Counselling 2025 Online Counselling Schedule released for UG, PG, and PhD admissions.
- Round 1 choice filling registrations begin from October 14, 2025, 2 PM.
- Candidates can register on the official website at icar.org.in till October 17, 2025.
ICAR Counselling 2025: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the ICAR Counselling 2025 Schedule for UG, PG and PhD admissions. Candidates seeking admissions will be able to register for round 1 choice filling on the official website at icar.org.in. Registrations will begin from October 14, 2025, 2 PM onwards, while the last date to register is October 17, 2025.
ICAR Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information for ICAR Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
ICAR Counselling 2025
|
Board name
|
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
icar.org.in
|
Registration dates
|
October 14 - 17, 2025
|
Round 1 Seat allotment result date
|
October 21, 2025
|
Levels
|
UG
PG
PhD
|
Streams
|
Agriculture
Allied Sciences
|
Rounds of admission
|
4 Rounds + Mop-up Round
The official notification on the website of ICAR reads, “The list of Single Points of Contact at the admitting universities for admission related queries of the candidates shall also be available on the counselling portal (icarcounseling.com) for seeking any clarification or information.”
DIRECT LINK - Online Counselling Schedule 2025-26.pdf
