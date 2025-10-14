SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
News

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Window Reopens; Apply at icsi.edu

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 14, 2025, 15:37 IST

ICSI CS December 2025: ICSI has reopened CS December 2025 exam registration. Candidates can register at icsi.edu from October 23, 2025, 10 AM onwards.

ICSI has reopened CS December 2025 exam registration.
Key Points

  • ICSI has reopened CS December 2025 exam registration.
  • Candidates can register at icsi.edu from October 23, 2025, 10 AM onwards.
  • Exams will be held from December 22 to 29, 2025 for both programmes.

ICSI CS December 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has restarted the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 exam registration. Candidates will be able to register for the ICSI CS Exam 2025 from October 23, 2025 from 10 AM on the official website at icsi.edu. Candidates must complete the Pre-Examination Test and the Training and Development Orientation Programme by October 20, 2025.

ICSI CS Exam 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important information of ICSI CS December Exam 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

ICSI CS December 2025

Exam name 

Company Secretary (CS) Examination 

Board name 

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

icsi.edu

Exam dates 

December 22 - 29, 2025

Registration dates 

October 23 - 25, 2025

Application correction 

October 26 - November 21, 2025

Programmes 

Executive

Professional 

Exam duration 

3 hours 15 minutes 

Exam time 

2 - 5:15 PM (2 - 2:15 PM reading time)

The official notice on the website read, “Students may submit requests (s) for change of Examination Centre, Medium, Module and Elective Subject during the period from 26th October,2025, to 21st November, 2025, till 16:00 Hours. Thereafter, requests for any change will NOT be entertained under any circumstances.”

ICSI CS Exam 2025 Pre-Examination Test

Candidates must complete the Pre-Examination Test (Pre-ET) by 5:30 pm on October 24, 2025. The Training and Development Orientation Programme (TDOP) should also be completed by October 20, 2025.

Time Table for CS Examinations, December, 2025 Session Official Notice

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

 

