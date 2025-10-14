IIT JAM 2026 Seat Matrix: Check Category-Wise Seat Available at All IITs, NITs & Other Institutes

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Check the detailed IIT JAM 2026 Seat Matrix for all categories, including institute-wise and subject-wise seat availability in the JAM participating institutes. Check the previous year IIT JAM seat matrix here.

IIT JAM 2026 Seat Matrix
IIT JAM 2026 Seat Matrix

IIT JAM 2026 Seat Matrix: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) release the IIT JAM seat matrix on their official website. Candidates willing to secure admission to JAM participating institutes must stay updated with the IIT JAM seat matrix across IITs, NITs, and other result-sharing institutes. Over 3000 seats were available across 105 postgraduate courses at 22 IITs for JAM admission in the academic year 2025-26. JAM scores are also used for admission to postgraduate courses like M.Sc. and M.A. at various NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, DIAT through Centralized Counselling for M.Sc / M.Sc.(Tech.) We have shared below the previous year's IIT JAM seat matrix for the reference of the candidates. 

IIT JAM 2026 Seat Matrix

The IIT JAM 2026 exam will be conducted for admission to courses such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes. For students fulfilling the ERs, MEQs and other conditions, JAM All India Rank (AIR) will be used to grant admission to them without any additional interview or written test. The JAM admission will be based on merit and available seats at the admitting institutes. Students seeking admission must check the JAM seat intake for each course at IITs, NITs and other institutes before commencing their preparation. This will help them understand the competition level and make informed decisions. The IIT JAM 2026 seat matrix typically includes the number of seats available across all the categories in every subject at the JAM participating institutes. 

Previous Year IIT JAM Seat Matrix

The IIT JAM 2026 notification has not yet been announced. So, the candidates can check the previous year's IIT JAM seat matrix for Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH) in the table shared below for reference purpose:

IIT JAM Seat Matrix for Biotechnology (BT) Course

Check below the category-wise JAM seat matrix 2025 for the Biotechnology (BT) Course for different academic programs at the participating institutes.

S.No.

Institute

Academic

Programme

(Code)

JAM

Test

Paper

Code

GEN

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

1

IIT Bombay

1204: M.Sc. in Biotechnology @

BT

13+1*

4

9

4+1*

3

35

2

IIT Bombay

1213: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering

BT

1

0

1

1

0

3

3

IIT Delhi

1305: M.Sc. in Biological Sciences

BT

5

0+1*

2

2

1

11

4

IIT Dharwad

3304: M.Sc. in Molecular Medicine

BT

5+1*

2

4

2

1

15

5

IIT Indore

2204: M.Sc. in Biotechnology

BT

6+1*

2

3

2

1

15

6

IIT Roorkee

1806: M.Sc. in Bioscience and Bioengineering

BT

14

4

8+1*

4+1*

3

35

Total

47

13

28

17

9

114

IIT JAM Seat Matrix for Chemistry (CY) Course

Let’s discuss the category-wise JAM seat matrix 2025 for the Chemistry (CY) Course for different academic programs at the participating institutes in the table below.

S.No.

Institute

Academic

Programme

(Code)

JAM

Test

Paper

Code

GEN

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

1

IIT Bhilai

2801: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

8

2

5

3

1+1*

20

2

IIT Bhubaneswar

1901: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Chemistry

CY

9+1*

2

7

4

2

25

3

IIT Bombay

1205: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

22+1*

5+1*

14+1*

9

4

57

4

IIT Bombay

1212: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Energy Science and Engineering

CY

4

1

2

1

1

9

5

IIT Bombay

1213: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering

CY

2

0

1

1

1

5

6

IIT Delhi

1305: M.Sc. in Biological Sciences

CY

3

1

3

1

1

9

7

IIT Delhi

1301: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

26+2*

7

17+1*

9+1*

5

68

8

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

2601: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

26+1*

6

17+1*

10

5

66

9

IIT Dharwad

3301: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

5+1*

2

4

2

1

15

10

IIT Gandhinagar

2001: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

17+1*

4

12+1*

7

3

45

11

IIT Guwahati

1401: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

24+1*

6

15+1*

8+1*

4

60

12

IIT Hyderabad

2101: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

16

4

10+1*

6

2+1*

40

13

IIT Indore

2201: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

12

3

8+1*

4

2

30

14

IIT Jammu

3201: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

8

2

6

2+1*

1

20

15

IIT Jodhpur

2401: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

11+1*

2

7+1*

4+1*

2+1*

30

16

IIT Jodhpur

2406: M.Sc.‐ M.Tech. Dual Degree in Chemistry and Materials Engineering

CY

6

1

3

2

1

13

17

IIT Kanpur

1501: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

19+1*

5

12+1*

6+1*

4

49

18

IIT Kharagpur

1601: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Chemistry

CY

22+1*

6

14+1*

8+1*

4

57

19

IIT Madras

1701: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

26+1*

7

17+1*

10

4+1*

67

20

IIT Mandi

3101: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

6

1+1*

4

2

1

15

21

IIT Palakkad

2901: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

8

3+1*

5

3

1

21

22

IIT Patna

2504: Integrated M.Sc. PhD (Chemistry)

CY

2

1

1

0

1

5

23

IIT Patna

2501: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

10+1*

2

7

4

1

25

24

IIT Roorkee

1802: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

18

3+1*

12

7

2+1*

44

25

IIT Ropar

2302: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

10

2+1*

6+1*

3

2

25

26

IIT Tirupati

3002: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

9

0+1*

5

3

2

20

27

IIT (BHU)Varanasi

2701: M.Sc. in Chemistry

CY

9+1*

2

6+1*

4

2

25

Total

  

352

86

233

129

65

865

IIT JAM Seat Matrix for Economics (EN) Course

Check below the category-wise JAM seat matrix 2025 for the Economics (EN) Course for different academic programs at the participating institutes.

S.No.

Institute

Academic

Programme

(Code)

JAM

Test

Paper

Code

GEN

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

1

IIT Delhi

1304: M.Sc. in Economics

EN

9+1*

2

7

4

2

25

2

IIT Roorkee

1803: M.Sc. in Economics

EN

12+1*

3

9

4+1*

3

33

Total

23

5

16

9

5

58



IIT JAM Seat Matrix for Geology (GG) Course

Let’s discuss the category-wise JAM seat matrix 2025 for the Geology (GG) Course for different academic programs at the participating institutes shared below.

S.No.

Institute

Academic

Programme

(Code)

JAM

Test

Paper

Code

GEN

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

1

IIT Bhubaneswar

1905: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Atmosphere & Ocean Sciences

GG

4+1*

1

3

2

1

12

2

IIT Bhubaneswar

1904: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geology

GG

10

2

6+1*

4

2

25

3

IIT Bombay

1201: M.Sc. in Applied Geology

GG

15

4

10

5+1*

3

38

4

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

2604: M.Sc.(Tech.) in Applied Geology

GG

26+1*

6

17+1*

10

5

66

5

IIT Kharagpur

1602: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geology

GG

14+1*

4

9+1*

6

3

38

6

IIT Kharagpur

1605: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geophysics

GG

6

2

4

2

0+1*

15

7

IIT Roorkee

1801: M.Sc. in Applied Geology

GG

8

2

5

3

0+1*

19

Total

86

21

57

33

16

213

IIT JAM Seat Matrix for Mathematics (MA) Course

Check below the category-wise JAM seat matrix 2025 for the Mathematics (MA) Course for different academic programs at the participating institutes.

S.No.

Institute

Academic

Programme

(Code)

JAM

Test

Paper

Code

GEN

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

1

IIT Bhilai

2802: M.Sc. in Mathematics & Computing

MA

8

2

5

3

2

20

2

IIT Bhubaneswar

1905: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Atmosphere & Ocean Sciences

MA

2

0

1

1

0

4

3

IIT Bhubaneswar

1902: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Mathematics

MA

10

3

6

3

1+1*

24

4

IIT Bombay

1206: M.Sc. in Mathematics

MA

14+1*

4

10

5+1*

3

38

5

IIT Bombay

1214: M.Sc. in Operations Research

MA

3

1

2

1

0

7

6

IIT Bombay

1212: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Energy Science and Engineering

MA

1

0

1+1*

1

0

4

7

IIT Bombay

1213: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering

MA

1

1

0

0

0

2

8

IIT Delhi

1302: M.Sc. in Mathematics

MA

27+1*

7

17+1*

10

4+1*

68

9

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

2602: M.Sc. in Mathematics & Computing

MA

21+1*

6

15

7+1*

4

55

10

IIT Dharwad

3302: M.Sc. in Mathematics

MA

5+1*

2

4

2

1

15

11

IIT Gandhinagar

2002: M.Sc. in Mathematics

MA

18+1*

4

11+1*

7

3

45

12

IIT Guwahati

1404: M.Sc. in Mathematics

MA

11+1*

3

8

5

1+1*

30

13

IIT Guwahati

1402: M.Sc. in Mathematics & Computing

MA

11+1*

3

8

5

1+1*

30

14

IIT Hyderabad

2102: M.Sc. in Mathematics/ Mathematics & Computing

MA

11+1*

3

8

4+1*

2

30

15

IIT Indore

2203: M.Sc. in Mathematics

MA

7+1*

2

5

3

2

20

16

IIT Jodhpur

2402: M.Sc. in Mathematics

MA

5+1*

3

6

3

2

20

17

IIT Jodhpur

2404: M.Sc.‐ M.Tech. Dual Degree in Mathematics‐Data & Computational Sciences

MA

5

1

3

1

0

10

18

IIT Kanpur

1502: M.Sc. in Mathematics

MA

19+1*

5

12+1*

6+1*

4

49

19

IIT Kharagpur

1603: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Mathematics

MA

15

4

9+1*

5+1*

3

38

20

IIT Madras

1702: M.Sc. in Mathematics

MA

19+1*

5

12+1*

7

4

49

21

IIT Mandi

3102: M.Sc. in Applied Mathematics

MA

5+1*

2

4

2

1

15

22

IIT Palakkad

2902: M.Sc. in Mathematics

MA

6

2

4+1*

2

1

16

23

IIT Patna

2505: Integrated M.Sc. PhD in Mathematics

MA

2

1

1

1

0

5

24

IIT Patna

2502: M.Sc. in Mathematics

MA

9+1*

2

7

4

2

25

25

IIT Roorkee

1804: M.Sc. in Mathematics

MA

14+1*

4

10

5+1*

3

38

26

IIT Ropar

2301: M.Sc. in Mathematics

MA

9+1*

3

6

4

2

25

27

IIT Tirupati

3004: M.Sc. in Mathematics

MA

4

1

3

1

1

10

28

IIT Tirupati

3001: M.Sc. in Mathematics & Statistics

MA

6

2

4

1+1*

1

15

Total

284

76

189

106

52

707

IIT JAM Seat Matrix for Mathematical Statistics (MS) Course

Let’s discuss the category-wise JAM seat matrix 2025 for the  Mathematical Statistics (MS) Course for different academic programs at the participating institutes tabulated below.

S.No.

Institute

Academic

Programme

(Code)

JAM

Test

Paper

Code

GEN

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

1

IIT Bombay

1214: M.Sc. in Operations Research

MS

3

1

1+1*

1

1

8

2

IIT Bombay

1203: M.Sc. in Statistics

MS

18+1*

5

12+1*

7

4

48

3

IIT Kanpur

1504: M.Sc. in Statistics

MS

24+1*

6

16+1*

8+1*

5

62

4

IIT Palakkad

2902: M.Sc. in Mathematics

MS

2

1

1

1

0

5

5

IIT Tirupati

3001: M.Sc. in Mathematics & Statistics

MS

2

1

1

1

0

5

Total

51

14

34

19

10

128

IIT JAM Seat Matrix for Physics (PH) Course

Check below the category-wise JAM seat matrix 2025 for the Physics (PH) Course for different academic programs at the participating institutes.

S.No.

Institute

Academic

Programme

(Code)

JAM

Test

Paper

Code

GEN

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

1

IIT Bhilai

2803: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

7+1*

2

5+1*

3

1

20

2

IIT Bhubaneswar

1905: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Atmosphere & Ocean Sciences

PH

3

1

2

1

1

8

3

IIT Bhubaneswar

1903: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Physics

PH

9+1*

2+1*

8

4

2

27

4

IIT Bombay

1202: M.Sc. in Applied Geophysics

PH

8

1+1*

5

3

2

20

5

IIT Bombay

1207: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

22+2*

6

15+1*

9

5

60

6

IIT Bombay

1212: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Energy Science and Engineering

PH

4

1

2

1

1

9

7

IIT Bombay

1213: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering

PH

1

0

0+1*

0

0

2

8

IIT Delhi

1303: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

27+1*

7

17+1*

9+1*

5

68

9

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

2603: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

21+1*

6

15

8

3+1*

55

10

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

2605: M.Sc.(Tech.) in Applied Geophysics

PH

22

6

15

7+1*

4

55

11

IIT Dharwad

3303: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

5+1*

2

4

2

1

15

12

IIT Gandhinagar

2003: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

18

4

11+1*

6+1*

4

45

13

IIT Guwahati

1403: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

23+1*

6

15+1*

8+1*

5

60

14

IIT Hyderabad

2103: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

15+1*

3+1*

11

6

3

40

15

IIT Indore

2205: M.Sc. in Astronomy

PH

7

1

3

3

1

15

16

IIT Indore

2202: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

11+1*

3

9

4

2

30

17

IIT Jammu

3202: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

8

2

6

2+1*

1

20

18

IIT Jodhpur

2403: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

11+1*

2

7+1*

4+1*

2+1*

30

19

IIT Jodhpur

2405: M.Sc.‐ M.Tech. Dual Degree in Physics and Materials Engineering

PH

5

1

3+1*

2

1

13

20

IIT Kanpur

1503: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

14+1*

4

9+1*

6

3

38

21

IIT Kanpur

1505: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Physics

PH

7+1*

2

5

3

2

20

22

IIT Kharagpur

1605: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geophysics

PH

6

2

4

1+1*

1

15

23

IIT Kharagpur

1604: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Physics

PH

23+1*

6

15+1*

9

3+1*

59

24

IIT Madras

1703: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

21+1*

4+1*

15

7+1*

4

54

25

IIT Mandi

3104: Integrated‐ Ph.D in Physics

PH

3

1

1+1*

1

1

8

26

IIT Mandi

3103: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

6

2

4

1+1*

1

15

27

IIT Palakkad

2903: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

7

3+1*

6

3

1

21

28

IIT Patna

2506: Integrated M.Sc. PhD in Physics

PH

2

0

2

1

0

5

29

IIT Patna

2503: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

10+1*

3

5+1*

3

2

25

30

IIT Roorkee

1805: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

12

3

9

4

1+1*

30

31

IIT Ropar

2303: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

10

2

7

3+1*

2

25

32

IIT Tirupati

3003: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

9

0+1*

5

3

2

20

33

IIT (BHU)Varanasi

2702: M.Sc. in Physics

PH

10

3

7

3

1+1*

25

Total

383

97

259

140

73

952

How to Check IIT JAM Seat Matrix 2026?

Candidates can check the IIT JAM 2026 seat matrix online only on the official website. Follow these simple steps to check the seat intake of the IIT JAM 2026 exam shared below:

  • Go to the official website of the IIT JAM exam conducting body.

  • Click the “JAM 2026 Exam” link.

  • Find the “Seat Matrix” tab and click on it.

  • Now, select the institute name and JAM test paper to view the JAM seat intake for the particular subject.

