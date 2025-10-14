IIT JAM 2026 Seat Matrix: Check Category-Wise Seat Available at All IITs, NITs & Other Institutes

IIT JAM 2026 Seat Matrix: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) release the IIT JAM seat matrix on their official website. Candidates willing to secure admission to JAM participating institutes must stay updated with the IIT JAM seat matrix across IITs, NITs, and other result-sharing institutes. Over 3000 seats were available across 105 postgraduate courses at 22 IITs for JAM admission in the academic year 2025-26. JAM scores are also used for admission to postgraduate courses like M.Sc. and M.A. at various NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, DIAT through Centralized Counselling for M.Sc / M.Sc.(Tech.) We have shared below the previous year's IIT JAM seat matrix for the reference of the candidates.

IIT JAM 2026 Seat Matrix

The IIT JAM 2026 exam will be conducted for admission to courses such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes. For students fulfilling the ERs, MEQs and other conditions, JAM All India Rank (AIR) will be used to grant admission to them without any additional interview or written test. The JAM admission will be based on merit and available seats at the admitting institutes. Students seeking admission must check the JAM seat intake for each course at IITs, NITs and other institutes before commencing their preparation. This will help them understand the competition level and make informed decisions. The IIT JAM 2026 seat matrix typically includes the number of seats available across all the categories in every subject at the JAM participating institutes.