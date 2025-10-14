IIT JAM 2026 Seat Matrix: Check Category-Wise Seat Available at All IITs, NITs & Other Institutes

IIT JAM 2026 Seat Matrix: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) release the IIT JAM seat matrix on their official website. Candidates willing to secure admission to JAM participating institutes must stay updated with the IIT JAM seat matrix across IITs, NITs, and other result-sharing institutes. Over 3000 seats were available across 105 postgraduate courses at 22 IITs for JAM admission in the academic year 2025-26. JAM scores are also used for admission to postgraduate courses like M.Sc. and M.A. at various NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, DIAT through Centralized Counselling for M.Sc / M.Sc.(Tech.) We have shared below the previous year's IIT JAM seat matrix for the reference of the candidates.
IIT JAM 2026 Seat Matrix
The IIT JAM 2026 exam will be conducted for admission to courses such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes. For students fulfilling the ERs, MEQs and other conditions, JAM All India Rank (AIR) will be used to grant admission to them without any additional interview or written test. The JAM admission will be based on merit and available seats at the admitting institutes. Students seeking admission must check the JAM seat intake for each course at IITs, NITs and other institutes before commencing their preparation. This will help them understand the competition level and make informed decisions. The IIT JAM 2026 seat matrix typically includes the number of seats available across all the categories in every subject at the JAM participating institutes.
Previous Year IIT JAM Seat Matrix
The IIT JAM 2026 notification has not yet been announced. So, the candidates can check the previous year's IIT JAM seat matrix for Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH) in the table shared below for reference purpose:
IIT JAM Seat Matrix for Biotechnology (BT) Course
Check below the category-wise JAM seat matrix 2025 for the Biotechnology (BT) Course for different academic programs at the participating institutes.
|
S.No.
|
Institute
|
Academic
Programme
(Code)
|
JAM
Test
Paper
Code
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
1
|
IIT Bombay
|
1204: M.Sc. in Biotechnology @
|
BT
|
13+1*
|
4
|
9
|
4+1*
|
3
|
35
|
2
|
IIT Bombay
|
1213: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering
|
BT
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
IIT Delhi
|
1305: M.Sc. in Biological Sciences
|
BT
|
5
|
0+1*
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
11
|
4
|
IIT Dharwad
|
3304: M.Sc. in Molecular Medicine
|
BT
|
5+1*
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
15
|
5
|
IIT Indore
|
2204: M.Sc. in Biotechnology
|
BT
|
6+1*
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
15
|
6
|
IIT Roorkee
|
1806: M.Sc. in Bioscience and Bioengineering
|
BT
|
14
|
4
|
8+1*
|
4+1*
|
3
|
35
|
Total
|
47
|
13
|
28
|
17
|
9
|
114
IIT JAM Seat Matrix for Chemistry (CY) Course
Let’s discuss the category-wise JAM seat matrix 2025 for the Chemistry (CY) Course for different academic programs at the participating institutes in the table below.
|
S.No.
|
Institute
|
Academic
Programme
(Code)
|
JAM
Test
Paper
Code
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
1
|
IIT Bhilai
|
2801: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
8
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
1+1*
|
20
|
2
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
1901: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
9+1*
|
2
|
7
|
4
|
2
|
25
|
3
|
IIT Bombay
|
1205: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
22+1*
|
5+1*
|
14+1*
|
9
|
4
|
57
|
4
|
IIT Bombay
|
1212: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Energy Science and Engineering
|
CY
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
5
|
IIT Bombay
|
1213: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering
|
CY
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
6
|
IIT Delhi
|
1305: M.Sc. in Biological Sciences
|
CY
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
7
|
IIT Delhi
|
1301: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
26+2*
|
7
|
17+1*
|
9+1*
|
5
|
68
|
8
|
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|
2601: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
26+1*
|
6
|
17+1*
|
10
|
5
|
66
|
9
|
IIT Dharwad
|
3301: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
5+1*
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
15
|
10
|
IIT Gandhinagar
|
2001: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
17+1*
|
4
|
12+1*
|
7
|
3
|
45
|
11
|
IIT Guwahati
|
1401: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
24+1*
|
6
|
15+1*
|
8+1*
|
4
|
60
|
12
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
2101: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
16
|
4
|
10+1*
|
6
|
2+1*
|
40
|
13
|
IIT Indore
|
2201: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
12
|
3
|
8+1*
|
4
|
2
|
30
|
14
|
IIT Jammu
|
3201: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
8
|
2
|
6
|
2+1*
|
1
|
20
|
15
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
2401: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
11+1*
|
2
|
7+1*
|
4+1*
|
2+1*
|
30
|
16
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
2406: M.Sc.‐ M.Tech. Dual Degree in Chemistry and Materials Engineering
|
CY
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
13
|
17
|
IIT Kanpur
|
1501: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
19+1*
|
5
|
12+1*
|
6+1*
|
4
|
49
|
18
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
1601: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
22+1*
|
6
|
14+1*
|
8+1*
|
4
|
57
|
19
|
IIT Madras
|
1701: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
26+1*
|
7
|
17+1*
|
10
|
4+1*
|
67
|
20
|
IIT Mandi
|
3101: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
6
|
1+1*
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
15
|
21
|
IIT Palakkad
|
2901: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
8
|
3+1*
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
21
|
22
|
IIT Patna
|
2504: Integrated M.Sc. PhD (Chemistry)
|
CY
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
23
|
IIT Patna
|
2501: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
10+1*
|
2
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
25
|
24
|
IIT Roorkee
|
1802: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
18
|
3+1*
|
12
|
7
|
2+1*
|
44
|
25
|
IIT Ropar
|
2302: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
10
|
2+1*
|
6+1*
|
3
|
2
|
25
|
26
|
IIT Tirupati
|
3002: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
9
|
0+1*
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
20
|
27
|
IIT (BHU)Varanasi
|
2701: M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
CY
|
9+1*
|
2
|
6+1*
|
4
|
2
|
25
|
Total
|
352
|
86
|
233
|
129
|
65
|
865
IIT JAM Seat Matrix for Economics (EN) Course
Check below the category-wise JAM seat matrix 2025 for the Economics (EN) Course for different academic programs at the participating institutes.
|
S.No.
|
Institute
|
Academic
Programme
(Code)
|
JAM
Test
Paper
Code
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
1
|
IIT Delhi
|
1304: M.Sc. in Economics
|
EN
|
9+1*
|
2
|
7
|
4
|
2
|
25
|
2
|
IIT Roorkee
|
1803: M.Sc. in Economics
|
EN
|
12+1*
|
3
|
9
|
4+1*
|
3
|
33
|
Total
|
23
|
5
|
16
|
9
|
5
|
58
IIT JAM Seat Matrix for Geology (GG) Course
Let’s discuss the category-wise JAM seat matrix 2025 for the Geology (GG) Course for different academic programs at the participating institutes shared below.
|
S.No.
|
Institute
|
Academic
Programme
(Code)
|
JAM
Test
Paper
Code
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
1
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
1905: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Atmosphere & Ocean Sciences
|
GG
|
4+1*
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
12
|
2
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
1904: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geology
|
GG
|
10
|
2
|
6+1*
|
4
|
2
|
25
|
3
|
IIT Bombay
|
1201: M.Sc. in Applied Geology
|
GG
|
15
|
4
|
10
|
5+1*
|
3
|
38
|
4
|
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|
2604: M.Sc.(Tech.) in Applied Geology
|
GG
|
26+1*
|
6
|
17+1*
|
10
|
5
|
66
|
5
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
1602: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geology
|
GG
|
14+1*
|
4
|
9+1*
|
6
|
3
|
38
|
6
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
1605: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geophysics
|
GG
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
0+1*
|
15
|
7
|
IIT Roorkee
|
1801: M.Sc. in Applied Geology
|
GG
|
8
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
0+1*
|
19
|
Total
|
86
|
21
|
57
|
33
|
16
|
213
IIT JAM Seat Matrix for Mathematics (MA) Course
Check below the category-wise JAM seat matrix 2025 for the Mathematics (MA) Course for different academic programs at the participating institutes.
|
S.No.
|
Institute
|
Academic
Programme
(Code)
|
JAM
Test
Paper
Code
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
1
|
IIT Bhilai
|
2802: M.Sc. in Mathematics & Computing
|
MA
|
8
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
20
|
2
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
1905: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Atmosphere & Ocean Sciences
|
MA
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
1902: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
10
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
1+1*
|
24
|
4
|
IIT Bombay
|
1206: M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
14+1*
|
4
|
10
|
5+1*
|
3
|
38
|
5
|
IIT Bombay
|
1214: M.Sc. in Operations Research
|
MA
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
6
|
IIT Bombay
|
1212: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Energy Science and Engineering
|
MA
|
1
|
0
|
1+1*
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
7
|
IIT Bombay
|
1213: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering
|
MA
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
IIT Delhi
|
1302: M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
27+1*
|
7
|
17+1*
|
10
|
4+1*
|
68
|
9
|
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|
2602: M.Sc. in Mathematics & Computing
|
MA
|
21+1*
|
6
|
15
|
7+1*
|
4
|
55
|
10
|
IIT Dharwad
|
3302: M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
5+1*
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
15
|
11
|
IIT Gandhinagar
|
2002: M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
18+1*
|
4
|
11+1*
|
7
|
3
|
45
|
12
|
IIT Guwahati
|
1404: M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
11+1*
|
3
|
8
|
5
|
1+1*
|
30
|
13
|
IIT Guwahati
|
1402: M.Sc. in Mathematics & Computing
|
MA
|
11+1*
|
3
|
8
|
5
|
1+1*
|
30
|
14
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
2102: M.Sc. in Mathematics/ Mathematics & Computing
|
MA
|
11+1*
|
3
|
8
|
4+1*
|
2
|
30
|
15
|
IIT Indore
|
2203: M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
7+1*
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
20
|
16
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
2402: M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
5+1*
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
20
|
17
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
2404: M.Sc.‐ M.Tech. Dual Degree in Mathematics‐Data & Computational Sciences
|
MA
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
18
|
IIT Kanpur
|
1502: M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
19+1*
|
5
|
12+1*
|
6+1*
|
4
|
49
|
19
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
1603: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
15
|
4
|
9+1*
|
5+1*
|
3
|
38
|
20
|
IIT Madras
|
1702: M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
19+1*
|
5
|
12+1*
|
7
|
4
|
49
|
21
|
IIT Mandi
|
3102: M.Sc. in Applied Mathematics
|
MA
|
5+1*
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
15
|
22
|
IIT Palakkad
|
2902: M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
6
|
2
|
4+1*
|
2
|
1
|
16
|
23
|
IIT Patna
|
2505: Integrated M.Sc. PhD in Mathematics
|
MA
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
24
|
IIT Patna
|
2502: M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
9+1*
|
2
|
7
|
4
|
2
|
25
|
25
|
IIT Roorkee
|
1804: M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
14+1*
|
4
|
10
|
5+1*
|
3
|
38
|
26
|
IIT Ropar
|
2301: M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
9+1*
|
3
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
25
|
27
|
IIT Tirupati
|
3004: M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
MA
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
10
|
28
|
IIT Tirupati
|
3001: M.Sc. in Mathematics & Statistics
|
MA
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
1+1*
|
1
|
15
|
Total
|
284
|
76
|
189
|
106
|
52
|
707
IIT JAM Seat Matrix for Mathematical Statistics (MS) Course
Let’s discuss the category-wise JAM seat matrix 2025 for the Mathematical Statistics (MS) Course for different academic programs at the participating institutes tabulated below.
|
S.No.
|
Institute
|
Academic
Programme
(Code)
|
JAM
Test
Paper
Code
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
1
|
IIT Bombay
|
1214: M.Sc. in Operations Research
|
MS
|
3
|
1
|
1+1*
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
IIT Bombay
|
1203: M.Sc. in Statistics
|
MS
|
18+1*
|
5
|
12+1*
|
7
|
4
|
48
|
3
|
IIT Kanpur
|
1504: M.Sc. in Statistics
|
MS
|
24+1*
|
6
|
16+1*
|
8+1*
|
5
|
62
|
4
|
IIT Palakkad
|
2902: M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
MS
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
5
|
IIT Tirupati
|
3001: M.Sc. in Mathematics & Statistics
|
MS
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
Total
|
51
|
14
|
34
|
19
|
10
|
128
IIT JAM Seat Matrix for Physics (PH) Course
Check below the category-wise JAM seat matrix 2025 for the Physics (PH) Course for different academic programs at the participating institutes.
|
S.No.
|
Institute
|
Academic
Programme
(Code)
|
JAM
Test
Paper
Code
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
1
|
IIT Bhilai
|
2803: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
7+1*
|
2
|
5+1*
|
3
|
1
|
20
|
2
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
1905: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Atmosphere & Ocean Sciences
|
PH
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
3
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
1903: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Physics
|
PH
|
9+1*
|
2+1*
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
27
|
4
|
IIT Bombay
|
1202: M.Sc. in Applied Geophysics
|
PH
|
8
|
1+1*
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
20
|
5
|
IIT Bombay
|
1207: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
22+2*
|
6
|
15+1*
|
9
|
5
|
60
|
6
|
IIT Bombay
|
1212: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Energy Science and Engineering
|
PH
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
7
|
IIT Bombay
|
1213: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering
|
PH
|
1
|
0
|
0+1*
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
IIT Delhi
|
1303: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
27+1*
|
7
|
17+1*
|
9+1*
|
5
|
68
|
9
|
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|
2603: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
21+1*
|
6
|
15
|
8
|
3+1*
|
55
|
10
|
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|
2605: M.Sc.(Tech.) in Applied Geophysics
|
PH
|
22
|
6
|
15
|
7+1*
|
4
|
55
|
11
|
IIT Dharwad
|
3303: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
5+1*
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
15
|
12
|
IIT Gandhinagar
|
2003: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
18
|
4
|
11+1*
|
6+1*
|
4
|
45
|
13
|
IIT Guwahati
|
1403: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
23+1*
|
6
|
15+1*
|
8+1*
|
5
|
60
|
14
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
2103: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
15+1*
|
3+1*
|
11
|
6
|
3
|
40
|
15
|
IIT Indore
|
2205: M.Sc. in Astronomy
|
PH
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
15
|
16
|
IIT Indore
|
2202: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
11+1*
|
3
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
30
|
17
|
IIT Jammu
|
3202: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
8
|
2
|
6
|
2+1*
|
1
|
20
|
18
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
2403: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
11+1*
|
2
|
7+1*
|
4+1*
|
2+1*
|
30
|
19
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
2405: M.Sc.‐ M.Tech. Dual Degree in Physics and Materials Engineering
|
PH
|
5
|
1
|
3+1*
|
2
|
1
|
13
|
20
|
IIT Kanpur
|
1503: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
14+1*
|
4
|
9+1*
|
6
|
3
|
38
|
21
|
IIT Kanpur
|
1505: M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Physics
|
PH
|
7+1*
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
20
|
22
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
1605: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geophysics
|
PH
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
1+1*
|
1
|
15
|
23
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
1604: Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Physics
|
PH
|
23+1*
|
6
|
15+1*
|
9
|
3+1*
|
59
|
24
|
IIT Madras
|
1703: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
21+1*
|
4+1*
|
15
|
7+1*
|
4
|
54
|
25
|
IIT Mandi
|
3104: Integrated‐ Ph.D in Physics
|
PH
|
3
|
1
|
1+1*
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
26
|
IIT Mandi
|
3103: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
1+1*
|
1
|
15
|
27
|
IIT Palakkad
|
2903: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
7
|
3+1*
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
21
|
28
|
IIT Patna
|
2506: Integrated M.Sc. PhD in Physics
|
PH
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
29
|
IIT Patna
|
2503: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
10+1*
|
3
|
5+1*
|
3
|
2
|
25
|
30
|
IIT Roorkee
|
1805: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
12
|
3
|
9
|
4
|
1+1*
|
30
|
31
|
IIT Ropar
|
2303: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
10
|
2
|
7
|
3+1*
|
2
|
25
|
32
|
IIT Tirupati
|
3003: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
9
|
0+1*
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
20
|
33
|
IIT (BHU)Varanasi
|
2702: M.Sc. in Physics
|
PH
|
10
|
3
|
7
|
3
|
1+1*
|
25
|
Total
|
383
|
97
|
259
|
140
|
73
|
952
How to Check IIT JAM Seat Matrix 2026?
Candidates can check the IIT JAM 2026 seat matrix online only on the official website. Follow these simple steps to check the seat intake of the IIT JAM 2026 exam shared below:
-
Go to the official website of the IIT JAM exam conducting body.
-
Click the “JAM 2026 Exam” link.
-
Find the “Seat Matrix” tab and click on it.
-
Now, select the institute name and JAM test paper to view the JAM seat intake for the particular subject.
