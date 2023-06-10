NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: How score and percentile get calculated, Know All Details Here

NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank:  NEET UG marks obtained vs rank secured based on the previous year's trends and cutoff. Also, get the steps to calculate your NEET 2023 percentile in easy steps along with important information regarding AIQ and state quota seats in MBBS and BDS Government and Private Colleges.

NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank
NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank

NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: NEET UG result 2023 to be announced soon for more than 20.87 lakh candidates who have appeared in the exam which was held on May 7 at 4097 examination centres located in 499 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check here NEET Marks vs Rank so that they can know what their AIR Rank will be with respect to their secured marks. 

The examination authority, National Testing Agency (NTA) allots NEET Ranks based on the marks obtained by the candidates as per the number of correct and incorrect responses. In accordance with the score, NTA allows overall rank under the All India category and Category rank so that candidates can know where they stand at the national level merit position.

NEET rank is allotted to candidates based on equipercentile methods where the candidate’s merit position is determined with respect to the NEET topper and others. Percentile scores are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination.

Career Counseling

Check - NEET Result 2023

Candidates can check here in detail the NEET Marks Vs Rank and the steps to calculate NEET 2023 Marks and percentile, rank and past year trends analysis of marks vs rank. Based on the details on NEET Marks Vs Rank candidates can also check the opening and closing rank of probable medical colleges they can get with respect to the position in the merit list. 

NEET scores and category-wise opening and closing rank to be the basis for admission to more than 1 lakh undergraduate medical, dental and allied courses seats. Among the total 99,013 MBBS, 27,868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, and AH seats, 1,899 AIIMS, and 249 JIPMER.  

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) is the biggest medical entrance exam for MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH, BVSc & AH courses. One of the most common queries of NEET 2023 candidates is what rank they can secure on a particular score. To help NEET 2023 candidates, we have provided here the expected NEET marks vs ranks 2023 analysis. This marks vs rank information will be of help to students who are awaiting their expected NEET 2023 ranks day and night. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the NEET 2023 results soon at neet.nta.nic.in. By going through the steps of calculating NEET 2023 Marks and percentile, predicting rank and the past year trends of marks vs rank, in this article, candidates can easily plan their upcoming steps until the result is made live.

NEET Marks vs Rank: What are the criteria and factors used 

NEET Marks vs Rank can vary depending on various factors. When going through the NEET marks vs rank analysis and trends candidates can predict what rank they will get based on their score. Students must beware of the following factors on which  NEET Marks vs Rank are evaluated. 

  • The difficulty level of the NEET 2023 question paper
  • NEET marks vs ranks in previous years
  • Performance of aspirants this year
  • Number of students who appeared for NEET 2023
  • NEET 2023 Tie-Breaking Rules

NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: How to calculate 

To get their expected ranks based on the expected marks, students must calculate their NEET 2023 Marks first.

NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: Steps for calculating marks

According to the NEET 2023 marking scheme, NEET UG will have an overall score of 720.

  • Each right answer is awarded 4 marks.
  • 1 mark is deducted for each incorrect answer. 
  • Unattempted Questions carry zero marks.

Step 1: Download NEET 2023 official answer key NTA. 

Step 2: Count the total number of correct answers

Step 3: Count the total number of incorrect answers (N).

Step 4: Multiply the number of correct answers with 4 i.e P.

Step 5: Your NEET 2023 score is P - N

Therefore, you will get our NEET 2023 Total score by subtracting the number of incorrect answers from the total marks scored for each correct answer. 

Expected Marks vs Rank in NEET 2023 

The expected NEET 2023 marks vs rank analysis has been listed in the table below:

NEET Marks

Expected NEET Rank

715-701

1 – 48

700-651

97 – 4245

650 – 601

4677 – 20568

600 – 551

21162 – 48400

550 – 451

49121 – 125742

450 – 401

126733 – 177959

400 – 351

179226 – 241657

350 – 301

243139 – 320666

300 – 251

322702 – 417675

250 – 201

420134 – 540747

200 – 151

544093 – 710276

150 – 101

715384 – 990231

100 – 51

1001694 – 1460741

50 – 0

1476066 – 1750199

Check - NEET Cut Off 2023

NEET Expected Marks vs Rank: 2022 and 2021

Based on the trend from 2022, NEET total marks between 720 and 700 rank amongst the top 200. However, in 2021, with marks from 720 to 698, students secured the top 131 ranks only. Check the remaining marks vs rank statistics from 2022 and 2021 below: 

NEET 2022 marks secured

NEET 2022 rank

NEET 2021 marks

NEET 2021 ranks

720 - 715

1 - 19

720

1

710 - 700

23 - 202

718-708

2 - 31

698 - 690

204 - 512

707-698

39 -131

688 - 680

522 - 971

697 - 688

134-382

679 - 670

992 - 1701

687-678

399 - 844

669 - 660

1702 - 2751

677 - 668

880 - 1625

659 - 650

2759 - 4163

667-658

1710 - 2912

649 - 640

4170 - 6061

657-648

3065 - 4869

639 - 630

6065 - 8522

647-638

5073 - 7357

629 - 620

8535 - 11463

637-628

7643 - 10545

619 - 610

11464 - 15057

627-618

10877 - 14353

609 - 600

15070 - 19136

617- 608

14766 - 18807

599 - 590

19141 - 23731

607 -598

19277 - 24026

589 - 580

23733 - 28745

597 - 588

24534 - 29770

579 - 570

28752 - 34261

587 -578

30391 - 36057

569 - 560

34269 - 40257

577 -568

36751 - 42759

559 - 550

40262 - 46747

567 -558

43422 - 50021

549 - 540

46754 - 53539

557 - 548

50784 - 57778

539 - 530

53546 - 60853

547 - 538

58599 - 65727

529 - 520

60855 - 68444

537 - 528

66548 - 74111

519 - 510

68448 - 76497

527 - 518

74929 - 82675

509 - 500

76500 - 85025

517 - 508

83522 - 91757

499 - 490

85032 - 93986

507 - 498

92665 - 101137

489- 480

93996 - 103350

497 - 488

102054 - 110801

479 - 470

103369 - 113223

487 - 478

111799 - 120832

469 - 460

113233 - 123338

477 - 468

121819 - 131202

459 - 450

123346 - 133916

467 - 458

132265 - 142031

449 - 440

133919 - 144909

457 - 448

143226 - 153188

439 - 430

144916 - 156179

447 - 438

154385 - 164903

429 - 420

156204 - 168034

437 - 428

166026 - 176642

419 - 410

168039 - 180302

427 - 418

177822 - 188860

409 - 400

180312 - 193032

417 - 408

190149 - 201809

399 - 390

193048 - 206241

407 - 398

203121 - 215020

389 - 380

206257 - 219764

397 - 388

216357 - 228512

379 - 370

219770 - 233843

387 - 378

229880 - 242439

369 - 360

233864 - 248477

377 - 368

243827 - 256796

359 - 350

248480 - 263339

367 - 358

258281 - 271762

349 - 340

263357 - 278814

357 - 348

273287 - 286921

339 - 330

278863 - 294772

347 - 338

288498 - 302718

329 - 320

294808 - 311293

338 - 328

302718 - 319518

319 - 310

311297 - 328377

327 - 318

321100 - 336798

309 - 300

328386 - 345954

317 - 308

338543 - 355088

299 - 290

345964 - 363964

307 - 298

356873 - 373742

289 - 280

363970 - 382695

297 - 288

375528 - 393108

279 - 270

382711 - 402154

287 - 278

394985 - 413106

269 - 260

402189 - 422163

277 - 268

415081 - 433736

259 - 250

422166 - 442631

267 - 258

435789 - 455346

249 - 240

442639 - 464126

257 - 248

457558 - 478134

239 - 230

464135 - 486718

247 - 238

480330 - 501800

229 - 220

486731 - 510131

237 - 228

504101 - 526247

219 - 210

510168 - 535169

227 - 218

528700 - 552229

209 - 200

535197 - 560995

217 - 208

554724 - 578992

199 - 190

561027 - 588519

207 - 198

581610 - 607516

189 - 180

588561 - 618096

197 - 188

610299 - 637029

179 - 170

618132 - 650040

187 - 178

639955 - 668399

169 - 160

650046 - 684698

177 - 168

671419 - 701456

159 - 150

684720 - 721833

167 - 158

704728 - 736962

149 - 140

721838 - 762989

157 - 148

740376 - 774912

139 - 130

763007 - 808249

147 - 138

778519 - 815368

129 - 120

808278 - 858455

137 - 128

819314 - 859537

119 - 110

858461 - 914407

127 - 118

863637 - 908137

109 - 100

914411 - 975925

117 - 108

912581 - 960876

99 - 90

975975 - 1044070

107 - 98

965743 - 1018522

89 - 80

1044096 - 1116998

97 - 88

1023837 - 1081257

79 - 70

1117041 - 1193433

87 - 78

1086789 - 1148396

69 - 60

1193511 - 1269683

77 - 68

1154157 - 1218142

59 - 50

1269709 - 1342259

67 - 58

1224015 - 1288057

49 - 40

1342317 - 1405936

57 - 48

1293945 - 1355785

39 - 30

1406059 - 1457867

47 - 38

1361058 - 1416461

29 - 20

1457902 - 1495726

37 - 28

1420925 - 1467024

19 - 10

1495842 - 1520740

27 - 18

1470806 - 1505718

9 - 0

1520799 - 1534697

17 - 8

1508256 - 1531812

 

 

7 - 0

1533343 - 1545759

NEET Marks vs Percentile 2023

720 is the maximum total number of marks that can be obtained by a candidate in the NEET 2023 examination. However, NEET percentile score is actually the candidate's position amongst the students who scored better than them. In other words, NEET percentile is the relative performance of all the candidates who appeared for the exam. 

For example, if your NEET 2023 percentile is 95 then it implies that 5 percent candidates scored more marks than you in the examination.

NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: How to Calculate Percentile?

Let us understand how to Calculate NEET 2023 Percentile through an example.

Assuming that your All India Rank (r) is 100 in the NEET 2023 exam and the total number of candidates (N) is 10,00,000, NEET Percentile formula is:

[(N-r) / N] x 100

Here,

P = Percentile

N = Total number of candidates who appeared for the exam

r = Rank obtained by the candidate

Substituting the values in the formula, we get 

Percentile = [(10,00,000 – 10) / 10,00,000] x 100

Percentile is 90.009 

NEET 2023 Category-wise Expected Cut-off Percentile

Check this expected cut-off percentile table for the NEET 2023 examination:

Category

NEET 2023 Cut-off Percentile (Expected)

UR/EWS

50th Percentile

OBC

40th Percentile

SC

40th Percentile

ST

40th Percentile

UR / EWS & PwD

45th Percentile

OBC & PwD

40th Percentile

SC & PwD

40th Percentile

ST & PwD

40th Percentile

NEET marks range - Number of candidates

As seen above, due to a large number of students, often multiple students secure the same range of marks

Check the NEET 2022 marks range secured against number of students who obtained it below:

NEET marks range and number of candidates 2022 

While close to 9 lakh students score between 715 to 117, scores of about 1.10 lakh students range between 116 to 93. Check the complete marks range vs number of students in NEET statistics below:

Marks range

No. of candidates

715-117

881402

116-93

74458 (OBC Category)

116-93

26087 (SC Category)

116-93

10565 (ST Category)

116-105

328

104-93

160

104-93

56

104-93

13

Total

993069

NEET Marks vs Rank: NEET 2023 Tie Breaker

If two or more students get the same score then the tie-breaking rules are applied to provide unique ranks to each qualified student. The tie-breaking rules for NEET 2023 are elaborated below.

If two or more students get the same marks:

  • Their Biology marks are considered and the students with the higher Biology marks is awarded the higher rank. 
  • If a greater number of candidates get the same marks then the Chemistry marks are considered The one who scores greater marks in Chemistry is awarded the higher rank
  • If the above criteria fail to give unique ranks then the number of incorrect answers is counted. The candidate who has the lowest number of incorrect answers is awarded the higher rank.
  • If none of the above criteria works to break the tie, the ages of the candidates are considered. The older candidate is given a higher rank. 

NEET Marks vs Rank 2023: Previous year Statistics

The highest marks any candidate scored in NEET 2022 was 715 and the qualifying score for unreserved category candidates in NEET 2022 was 117. Meanwhile, the last rank of candidate qualifying for NEET 2022 was 1534697.

Highest Score in NEET

Year

Marks

2022

715

2021

720

2020

720

2019

701

2018

691

2017

697

Qualifying Score (General Category)

2022

117

2021

138

2020

147

2019

134

2018

119

2017

131

Last Qualifying Rank

2022

1534697

2021

1545759

2020

1545759

2019

1374142

2018

634897

2017

543473 

NEET 2022 Rank List

Check the name of NEET 2022 toppers with their state and total number of marks obtained:

NEET 2022 AIR Rank

NEET 2022 Topper Name

Gender

Marks obtained

State

1

Tanishka

Female

715

Rajasthan

2

Vatsa Ashish Batra

Male

715

Delhi

3

Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule

Male

715

Karnataka

4

Rucha Pawashe

Female

715

Karnataka

5

Errabelly Sidharth Rao

Male

711

Telangana

6

Rishi Vinay Balse

Male

710

Maharashtra

7

Arpit Narang

Male

710

Punjab

8

Krishna S R

Male

710

Karnataka

9

Zeel Vipul Vyas

Female

710

Gujarat

10

Haziq Parveez Lone

Male

710

Jammu

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next