NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: How score and percentile get calculated, Know All Details Here

NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: NEET UG marks obtained vs rank secured based on the previous year's trends and cutoff. Also, get the steps to calculate your NEET 2023 percentile in easy steps along with important information regarding AIQ and state quota seats in MBBS and BDS Government and Private Colleges.

NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: NEET UG result 2023 to be announced soon for more than 20.87 lakh candidates who have appeared in the exam which was held on May 7 at 4097 examination centres located in 499 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check here NEET Marks vs Rank so that they can know what their AIR Rank will be with respect to their secured marks.

The examination authority, National Testing Agency (NTA) allots NEET Ranks based on the marks obtained by the candidates as per the number of correct and incorrect responses. In accordance with the score, NTA allows overall rank under the All India category and Category rank so that candidates can know where they stand at the national level merit position.

NEET rank is allotted to candidates based on equipercentile methods where the candidate’s merit position is determined with respect to the NEET topper and others. Percentile scores are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination.

Candidates can check here in detail the NEET Marks Vs Rank and the steps to calculate NEET 2023 Marks and percentile, rank and past year trends analysis of marks vs rank. Based on the details on NEET Marks Vs Rank candidates can also check the opening and closing rank of probable medical colleges they can get with respect to the position in the merit list.

NEET scores and category-wise opening and closing rank to be the basis for admission to more than 1 lakh undergraduate medical, dental and allied courses seats. Among the total 99,013 MBBS, 27,868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, and AH seats, 1,899 AIIMS, and 249 JIPMER.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) is the biggest medical entrance exam for MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH, BVSc & AH courses. One of the most common queries of NEET 2023 candidates is what rank they can secure on a particular score. To help NEET 2023 candidates, we have provided here the expected NEET marks vs ranks 2023 analysis. This marks vs rank information will be of help to students who are awaiting their expected NEET 2023 ranks day and night. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the NEET 2023 results soon at neet.nta.nic.in. By going through the steps of calculating NEET 2023 Marks and percentile, predicting rank and the past year trends of marks vs rank, in this article, candidates can easily plan their upcoming steps until the result is made live.

NEET Marks vs Rank: What are the criteria and factors used

NEET Marks vs Rank can vary depending on various factors. When going through the NEET marks vs rank analysis and trends candidates can predict what rank they will get based on their score. Students must beware of the following factors on which NEET Marks vs Rank are evaluated.

The difficulty level of the NEET 2023 question paper

NEET marks vs ranks in previous years

Performance of aspirants this year

Number of students who appeared for NEET 2023

NEET 2023 Tie-Breaking Rules

NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: How to calculate

To get their expected ranks based on the expected marks, students must calculate their NEET 2023 Marks first.

NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: Steps for calculating marks

According to the NEET 2023 marking scheme, NEET UG will have an overall score of 720.

Each right answer is awarded 4 marks.

1 mark is deducted for each incorrect answer.

Unattempted Questions carry zero marks.

Step 1: Download NEET 2023 official answer key NTA.

Step 2: Count the total number of correct answers

Step 3: Count the total number of incorrect answers (N).

Step 4: Multiply the number of correct answers with 4 i.e P.

Step 5: Your NEET 2023 score is P - N

Therefore, you will get our NEET 2023 Total score by subtracting the number of incorrect answers from the total marks scored for each correct answer.

Expected Marks vs Rank in NEET 2023

The expected NEET 2023 marks vs rank analysis has been listed in the table below:

NEET Marks Expected NEET Rank 715-701 1 – 48 700-651 97 – 4245 650 – 601 4677 – 20568 600 – 551 21162 – 48400 550 – 451 49121 – 125742 450 – 401 126733 – 177959 400 – 351 179226 – 241657 350 – 301 243139 – 320666 300 – 251 322702 – 417675 250 – 201 420134 – 540747 200 – 151 544093 – 710276 150 – 101 715384 – 990231 100 – 51 1001694 – 1460741 50 – 0 1476066 – 1750199

NEET Expected Marks vs Rank: 2022 and 2021

Based on the trend from 2022, NEET total marks between 720 and 700 rank amongst the top 200. However, in 2021, with marks from 720 to 698, students secured the top 131 ranks only. Check the remaining marks vs rank statistics from 2022 and 2021 below:

NEET 2022 marks secured NEET 2022 rank NEET 2021 marks NEET 2021 ranks 720 - 715 1 - 19 720 1 710 - 700 23 - 202 718-708 2 - 31 698 - 690 204 - 512 707-698 39 -131 688 - 680 522 - 971 697 - 688 134-382 679 - 670 992 - 1701 687-678 399 - 844 669 - 660 1702 - 2751 677 - 668 880 - 1625 659 - 650 2759 - 4163 667-658 1710 - 2912 649 - 640 4170 - 6061 657-648 3065 - 4869 639 - 630 6065 - 8522 647-638 5073 - 7357 629 - 620 8535 - 11463 637-628 7643 - 10545 619 - 610 11464 - 15057 627-618 10877 - 14353 609 - 600 15070 - 19136 617- 608 14766 - 18807 599 - 590 19141 - 23731 607 -598 19277 - 24026 589 - 580 23733 - 28745 597 - 588 24534 - 29770 579 - 570 28752 - 34261 587 -578 30391 - 36057 569 - 560 34269 - 40257 577 -568 36751 - 42759 559 - 550 40262 - 46747 567 -558 43422 - 50021 549 - 540 46754 - 53539 557 - 548 50784 - 57778 539 - 530 53546 - 60853 547 - 538 58599 - 65727 529 - 520 60855 - 68444 537 - 528 66548 - 74111 519 - 510 68448 - 76497 527 - 518 74929 - 82675 509 - 500 76500 - 85025 517 - 508 83522 - 91757 499 - 490 85032 - 93986 507 - 498 92665 - 101137 489- 480 93996 - 103350 497 - 488 102054 - 110801 479 - 470 103369 - 113223 487 - 478 111799 - 120832 469 - 460 113233 - 123338 477 - 468 121819 - 131202 459 - 450 123346 - 133916 467 - 458 132265 - 142031 449 - 440 133919 - 144909 457 - 448 143226 - 153188 439 - 430 144916 - 156179 447 - 438 154385 - 164903 429 - 420 156204 - 168034 437 - 428 166026 - 176642 419 - 410 168039 - 180302 427 - 418 177822 - 188860 409 - 400 180312 - 193032 417 - 408 190149 - 201809 399 - 390 193048 - 206241 407 - 398 203121 - 215020 389 - 380 206257 - 219764 397 - 388 216357 - 228512 379 - 370 219770 - 233843 387 - 378 229880 - 242439 369 - 360 233864 - 248477 377 - 368 243827 - 256796 359 - 350 248480 - 263339 367 - 358 258281 - 271762 349 - 340 263357 - 278814 357 - 348 273287 - 286921 339 - 330 278863 - 294772 347 - 338 288498 - 302718 329 - 320 294808 - 311293 338 - 328 302718 - 319518 319 - 310 311297 - 328377 327 - 318 321100 - 336798 309 - 300 328386 - 345954 317 - 308 338543 - 355088 299 - 290 345964 - 363964 307 - 298 356873 - 373742 289 - 280 363970 - 382695 297 - 288 375528 - 393108 279 - 270 382711 - 402154 287 - 278 394985 - 413106 269 - 260 402189 - 422163 277 - 268 415081 - 433736 259 - 250 422166 - 442631 267 - 258 435789 - 455346 249 - 240 442639 - 464126 257 - 248 457558 - 478134 239 - 230 464135 - 486718 247 - 238 480330 - 501800 229 - 220 486731 - 510131 237 - 228 504101 - 526247 219 - 210 510168 - 535169 227 - 218 528700 - 552229 209 - 200 535197 - 560995 217 - 208 554724 - 578992 199 - 190 561027 - 588519 207 - 198 581610 - 607516 189 - 180 588561 - 618096 197 - 188 610299 - 637029 179 - 170 618132 - 650040 187 - 178 639955 - 668399 169 - 160 650046 - 684698 177 - 168 671419 - 701456 159 - 150 684720 - 721833 167 - 158 704728 - 736962 149 - 140 721838 - 762989 157 - 148 740376 - 774912 139 - 130 763007 - 808249 147 - 138 778519 - 815368 129 - 120 808278 - 858455 137 - 128 819314 - 859537 119 - 110 858461 - 914407 127 - 118 863637 - 908137 109 - 100 914411 - 975925 117 - 108 912581 - 960876 99 - 90 975975 - 1044070 107 - 98 965743 - 1018522 89 - 80 1044096 - 1116998 97 - 88 1023837 - 1081257 79 - 70 1117041 - 1193433 87 - 78 1086789 - 1148396 69 - 60 1193511 - 1269683 77 - 68 1154157 - 1218142 59 - 50 1269709 - 1342259 67 - 58 1224015 - 1288057 49 - 40 1342317 - 1405936 57 - 48 1293945 - 1355785 39 - 30 1406059 - 1457867 47 - 38 1361058 - 1416461 29 - 20 1457902 - 1495726 37 - 28 1420925 - 1467024 19 - 10 1495842 - 1520740 27 - 18 1470806 - 1505718 9 - 0 1520799 - 1534697 17 - 8 1508256 - 1531812 7 - 0 1533343 - 1545759

NEET Marks vs Percentile 2023

720 is the maximum total number of marks that can be obtained by a candidate in the NEET 2023 examination. However, NEET percentile score is actually the candidate's position amongst the students who scored better than them. In other words, NEET percentile is the relative performance of all the candidates who appeared for the exam.

For example, if your NEET 2023 percentile is 95 then it implies that 5 percent candidates scored more marks than you in the examination.

NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: How to Calculate Percentile?

Let us understand how to Calculate NEET 2023 Percentile through an example.

Assuming that your All India Rank (r) is 100 in the NEET 2023 exam and the total number of candidates (N) is 10,00,000, NEET Percentile formula is:

[(N-r) / N] x 100

Here,

P = Percentile

N = Total number of candidates who appeared for the exam

r = Rank obtained by the candidate

Substituting the values in the formula, we get

Percentile = [(10,00,000 – 10) / 10,00,000] x 100

Percentile is 90.009

NEET 2023 Category-wise Expected Cut-off Percentile

Check this expected cut-off percentile table for the NEET 2023 examination:

Category NEET 2023 Cut-off Percentile (Expected) UR/EWS 50th Percentile OBC 40th Percentile SC 40th Percentile ST 40th Percentile UR / EWS & PwD 45th Percentile OBC & PwD 40th Percentile SC & PwD 40th Percentile ST & PwD 40th Percentile

NEET marks range - Number of candidates

As seen above, due to a large number of students, often multiple students secure the same range of marks

Check the NEET 2022 marks range secured against number of students who obtained it below:

NEET marks range and number of candidates 2022

While close to 9 lakh students score between 715 to 117, scores of about 1.10 lakh students range between 116 to 93. Check the complete marks range vs number of students in NEET statistics below:

Marks range No. of candidates 715-117 881402 116-93 74458 (OBC Category) 116-93 26087 (SC Category) 116-93 10565 (ST Category) 116-105 328 104-93 160 104-93 56 104-93 13 Total 993069

NEET Marks vs Rank: NEET 2023 Tie Breaker

If two or more students get the same score then the tie-breaking rules are applied to provide unique ranks to each qualified student. The tie-breaking rules for NEET 2023 are elaborated below.

If two or more students get the same marks:

Their Biology marks are considered and the students with the higher Biology marks is awarded the higher rank.

If a greater number of candidates get the same marks then the Chemistry marks are considered The one who scores greater marks in Chemistry is awarded the higher rank

If the above criteria fail to give unique ranks then the number of incorrect answers is counted. The candidate who has the lowest number of incorrect answers is awarded the higher rank.

If none of the above criteria works to break the tie, the ages of the candidates are considered. The older candidate is given a higher rank.

NEET Marks vs Rank 2023: Previous year Statistics

The highest marks any candidate scored in NEET 2022 was 715 and the qualifying score for unreserved category candidates in NEET 2022 was 117. Meanwhile, the last rank of candidate qualifying for NEET 2022 was 1534697.

Highest Score in NEET Year Marks 2022 715 2021 720 2020 720 2019 701 2018 691 2017 697 Qualifying Score (General Category) 2022 117 2021 138 2020 147 2019 134 2018 119 2017 131 Last Qualifying Rank 2022 1534697 2021 1545759 2020 1545759 2019 1374142 2018 634897 2017 543473

NEET 2022 Rank List

