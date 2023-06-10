NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: How score and percentile get calculated, Know All Details Here

NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: NEET UG result 2023 to be announced soon for more than 20.87 lakh candidates who have appeared in the exam which was held on May 7 at 4097 examination centres located in 499 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check here NEET Marks vs Rank so that they can know what their AIR Rank will be with respect to their secured marks.
The examination authority, National Testing Agency (NTA) allots NEET Ranks based on the marks obtained by the candidates as per the number of correct and incorrect responses. In accordance with the score, NTA allows overall rank under the All India category and Category rank so that candidates can know where they stand at the national level merit position.
NEET rank is allotted to candidates based on equipercentile methods where the candidate’s merit position is determined with respect to the NEET topper and others. Percentile scores are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination.
Candidates can check here in detail the NEET Marks Vs Rank and the steps to calculate NEET 2023 Marks and percentile, rank and past year trends analysis of marks vs rank. Based on the details on NEET Marks Vs Rank candidates can also check the opening and closing rank of probable medical colleges they can get with respect to the position in the merit list.
NEET scores and category-wise opening and closing rank to be the basis for admission to more than 1 lakh undergraduate medical, dental and allied courses seats. Among the total 99,013 MBBS, 27,868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, and AH seats, 1,899 AIIMS, and 249 JIPMER.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) is the biggest medical entrance exam for MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH, BVSc & AH courses. One of the most common queries of NEET 2023 candidates is what rank they can secure on a particular score. To help NEET 2023 candidates, we have provided here the expected NEET marks vs ranks 2023 analysis. This marks vs rank information will be of help to students who are awaiting their expected NEET 2023 ranks day and night. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the NEET 2023 results soon at neet.nta.nic.in. By going through the steps of calculating NEET 2023 Marks and percentile, predicting rank and the past year trends of marks vs rank, in this article, candidates can easily plan their upcoming steps until the result is made live.
NEET Marks vs Rank: What are the criteria and factors used
NEET Marks vs Rank can vary depending on various factors. When going through the NEET marks vs rank analysis and trends candidates can predict what rank they will get based on their score. Students must beware of the following factors on which NEET Marks vs Rank are evaluated.
- The difficulty level of the NEET 2023 question paper
- NEET marks vs ranks in previous years
- Performance of aspirants this year
- Number of students who appeared for NEET 2023
- NEET 2023 Tie-Breaking Rules
NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: How to calculate
To get their expected ranks based on the expected marks, students must calculate their NEET 2023 Marks first.
NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: Steps for calculating marks
According to the NEET 2023 marking scheme, NEET UG will have an overall score of 720.
- Each right answer is awarded 4 marks.
- 1 mark is deducted for each incorrect answer.
- Unattempted Questions carry zero marks.
Step 1: Download NEET 2023 official answer key NTA.
Step 2: Count the total number of correct answers
Step 3: Count the total number of incorrect answers (N).
Step 4: Multiply the number of correct answers with 4 i.e P.
Step 5: Your NEET 2023 score is P - N
Therefore, you will get our NEET 2023 Total score by subtracting the number of incorrect answers from the total marks scored for each correct answer.
Expected Marks vs Rank in NEET 2023
The expected NEET 2023 marks vs rank analysis has been listed in the table below:
|
NEET Marks
|
Expected NEET Rank
|
715-701
|
1 – 48
|
700-651
|
97 – 4245
|
650 – 601
|
4677 – 20568
|
600 – 551
|
21162 – 48400
|
550 – 451
|
49121 – 125742
|
450 – 401
|
126733 – 177959
|
400 – 351
|
179226 – 241657
|
350 – 301
|
243139 – 320666
|
300 – 251
|
322702 – 417675
|
250 – 201
|
420134 – 540747
|
200 – 151
|
544093 – 710276
|
150 – 101
|
715384 – 990231
|
100 – 51
|
1001694 – 1460741
|
50 – 0
|
1476066 – 1750199
NEET Expected Marks vs Rank: 2022 and 2021
Based on the trend from 2022, NEET total marks between 720 and 700 rank amongst the top 200. However, in 2021, with marks from 720 to 698, students secured the top 131 ranks only. Check the remaining marks vs rank statistics from 2022 and 2021 below:
|
NEET 2022 marks secured
|
NEET 2022 rank
|
NEET 2021 marks
|
NEET 2021 ranks
|
720 - 715
|
1 - 19
|
720
|
1
|
710 - 700
|
23 - 202
|
718-708
|
2 - 31
|
698 - 690
|
204 - 512
|
707-698
|
39 -131
|
688 - 680
|
522 - 971
|
697 - 688
|
134-382
|
679 - 670
|
992 - 1701
|
687-678
|
399 - 844
|
669 - 660
|
1702 - 2751
|
677 - 668
|
880 - 1625
|
659 - 650
|
2759 - 4163
|
667-658
|
1710 - 2912
|
649 - 640
|
4170 - 6061
|
657-648
|
3065 - 4869
|
639 - 630
|
6065 - 8522
|
647-638
|
5073 - 7357
|
629 - 620
|
8535 - 11463
|
637-628
|
7643 - 10545
|
619 - 610
|
11464 - 15057
|
627-618
|
10877 - 14353
|
609 - 600
|
15070 - 19136
|
617- 608
|
14766 - 18807
|
599 - 590
|
19141 - 23731
|
607 -598
|
19277 - 24026
|
589 - 580
|
23733 - 28745
|
597 - 588
|
24534 - 29770
|
579 - 570
|
28752 - 34261
|
587 -578
|
30391 - 36057
|
569 - 560
|
34269 - 40257
|
577 -568
|
36751 - 42759
|
559 - 550
|
40262 - 46747
|
567 -558
|
43422 - 50021
|
549 - 540
|
46754 - 53539
|
557 - 548
|
50784 - 57778
|
539 - 530
|
53546 - 60853
|
547 - 538
|
58599 - 65727
|
529 - 520
|
60855 - 68444
|
537 - 528
|
66548 - 74111
|
519 - 510
|
68448 - 76497
|
527 - 518
|
74929 - 82675
|
509 - 500
|
76500 - 85025
|
517 - 508
|
83522 - 91757
|
499 - 490
|
85032 - 93986
|
507 - 498
|
92665 - 101137
|
489- 480
|
93996 - 103350
|
497 - 488
|
102054 - 110801
|
479 - 470
|
103369 - 113223
|
487 - 478
|
111799 - 120832
|
469 - 460
|
113233 - 123338
|
477 - 468
|
121819 - 131202
|
459 - 450
|
123346 - 133916
|
467 - 458
|
132265 - 142031
|
449 - 440
|
133919 - 144909
|
457 - 448
|
143226 - 153188
|
439 - 430
|
144916 - 156179
|
447 - 438
|
154385 - 164903
|
429 - 420
|
156204 - 168034
|
437 - 428
|
166026 - 176642
|
419 - 410
|
168039 - 180302
|
427 - 418
|
177822 - 188860
|
409 - 400
|
180312 - 193032
|
417 - 408
|
190149 - 201809
|
399 - 390
|
193048 - 206241
|
407 - 398
|
203121 - 215020
|
389 - 380
|
206257 - 219764
|
397 - 388
|
216357 - 228512
|
379 - 370
|
219770 - 233843
|
387 - 378
|
229880 - 242439
|
369 - 360
|
233864 - 248477
|
377 - 368
|
243827 - 256796
|
359 - 350
|
248480 - 263339
|
367 - 358
|
258281 - 271762
|
349 - 340
|
263357 - 278814
|
357 - 348
|
273287 - 286921
|
339 - 330
|
278863 - 294772
|
347 - 338
|
288498 - 302718
|
329 - 320
|
294808 - 311293
|
338 - 328
|
302718 - 319518
|
319 - 310
|
311297 - 328377
|
327 - 318
|
321100 - 336798
|
309 - 300
|
328386 - 345954
|
317 - 308
|
338543 - 355088
|
299 - 290
|
345964 - 363964
|
307 - 298
|
356873 - 373742
|
289 - 280
|
363970 - 382695
|
297 - 288
|
375528 - 393108
|
279 - 270
|
382711 - 402154
|
287 - 278
|
394985 - 413106
|
269 - 260
|
402189 - 422163
|
277 - 268
|
415081 - 433736
|
259 - 250
|
422166 - 442631
|
267 - 258
|
435789 - 455346
|
249 - 240
|
442639 - 464126
|
257 - 248
|
457558 - 478134
|
239 - 230
|
464135 - 486718
|
247 - 238
|
480330 - 501800
|
229 - 220
|
486731 - 510131
|
237 - 228
|
504101 - 526247
|
219 - 210
|
510168 - 535169
|
227 - 218
|
528700 - 552229
|
209 - 200
|
535197 - 560995
|
217 - 208
|
554724 - 578992
|
199 - 190
|
561027 - 588519
|
207 - 198
|
581610 - 607516
|
189 - 180
|
588561 - 618096
|
197 - 188
|
610299 - 637029
|
179 - 170
|
618132 - 650040
|
187 - 178
|
639955 - 668399
|
169 - 160
|
650046 - 684698
|
177 - 168
|
671419 - 701456
|
159 - 150
|
684720 - 721833
|
167 - 158
|
704728 - 736962
|
149 - 140
|
721838 - 762989
|
157 - 148
|
740376 - 774912
|
139 - 130
|
763007 - 808249
|
147 - 138
|
778519 - 815368
|
129 - 120
|
808278 - 858455
|
137 - 128
|
819314 - 859537
|
119 - 110
|
858461 - 914407
|
127 - 118
|
863637 - 908137
|
109 - 100
|
914411 - 975925
|
117 - 108
|
912581 - 960876
|
99 - 90
|
975975 - 1044070
|
107 - 98
|
965743 - 1018522
|
89 - 80
|
1044096 - 1116998
|
97 - 88
|
1023837 - 1081257
|
79 - 70
|
1117041 - 1193433
|
87 - 78
|
1086789 - 1148396
|
69 - 60
|
1193511 - 1269683
|
77 - 68
|
1154157 - 1218142
|
59 - 50
|
1269709 - 1342259
|
67 - 58
|
1224015 - 1288057
|
49 - 40
|
1342317 - 1405936
|
57 - 48
|
1293945 - 1355785
|
39 - 30
|
1406059 - 1457867
|
47 - 38
|
1361058 - 1416461
|
29 - 20
|
1457902 - 1495726
|
37 - 28
|
1420925 - 1467024
|
19 - 10
|
1495842 - 1520740
|
27 - 18
|
1470806 - 1505718
|
9 - 0
|
1520799 - 1534697
|
17 - 8
|
1508256 - 1531812
|
|
|
7 - 0
|
1533343 - 1545759
NEET Marks vs Percentile 2023
720 is the maximum total number of marks that can be obtained by a candidate in the NEET 2023 examination. However, NEET percentile score is actually the candidate's position amongst the students who scored better than them. In other words, NEET percentile is the relative performance of all the candidates who appeared for the exam.
For example, if your NEET 2023 percentile is 95 then it implies that 5 percent candidates scored more marks than you in the examination.
NEET 2023 Marks vs Rank: How to Calculate Percentile?
Let us understand how to Calculate NEET 2023 Percentile through an example.
Assuming that your All India Rank (r) is 100 in the NEET 2023 exam and the total number of candidates (N) is 10,00,000, NEET Percentile formula is:
[(N-r) / N] x 100
Here,
P = Percentile
N = Total number of candidates who appeared for the exam
r = Rank obtained by the candidate
Substituting the values in the formula, we get
Percentile = [(10,00,000 – 10) / 10,00,000] x 100
Percentile is 90.009
NEET 2023 Category-wise Expected Cut-off Percentile
Check this expected cut-off percentile table for the NEET 2023 examination:
|
Category
|
NEET 2023 Cut-off Percentile (Expected)
|
UR/EWS
|
50th Percentile
|
OBC
|
40th Percentile
|
SC
|
40th Percentile
|
ST
|
40th Percentile
|
UR / EWS & PwD
|
45th Percentile
|
OBC & PwD
|
40th Percentile
|
SC & PwD
|
40th Percentile
|
ST & PwD
|
40th Percentile
NEET marks range - Number of candidates
As seen above, due to a large number of students, often multiple students secure the same range of marks
Check the NEET 2022 marks range secured against number of students who obtained it below:
NEET marks range and number of candidates 2022
While close to 9 lakh students score between 715 to 117, scores of about 1.10 lakh students range between 116 to 93. Check the complete marks range vs number of students in NEET statistics below:
|
Marks range
|
No. of candidates
|
715-117
|
881402
|
116-93
|
74458 (OBC Category)
|
116-93
|
26087 (SC Category)
|
116-93
|
10565 (ST Category)
|
116-105
|
328
|
104-93
|
160
|
104-93
|
56
|
104-93
|
13
|
Total
|
993069
NEET Marks vs Rank: NEET 2023 Tie Breaker
If two or more students get the same score then the tie-breaking rules are applied to provide unique ranks to each qualified student. The tie-breaking rules for NEET 2023 are elaborated below.
If two or more students get the same marks:
- Their Biology marks are considered and the students with the higher Biology marks is awarded the higher rank.
- If a greater number of candidates get the same marks then the Chemistry marks are considered The one who scores greater marks in Chemistry is awarded the higher rank
- If the above criteria fail to give unique ranks then the number of incorrect answers is counted. The candidate who has the lowest number of incorrect answers is awarded the higher rank.
- If none of the above criteria works to break the tie, the ages of the candidates are considered. The older candidate is given a higher rank.
NEET Marks vs Rank 2023: Previous year Statistics
The highest marks any candidate scored in NEET 2022 was 715 and the qualifying score for unreserved category candidates in NEET 2022 was 117. Meanwhile, the last rank of candidate qualifying for NEET 2022 was 1534697.
|
Highest Score in NEET
|
Year
|
Marks
|
2022
|
715
|
2021
|
720
|
2020
|
720
|
2019
|
701
|
2018
|
691
|
2017
|
697
|
Qualifying Score (General Category)
|
2022
|
117
|
2021
|
138
|
2020
|
147
|
2019
|
134
|
2018
|
119
|
2017
|
131
|
Last Qualifying Rank
|
2022
|
1534697
|
2021
|
1545759
|
2020
|
1545759
|
2019
|
1374142
|
2018
|
634897
|
2017
|
543473
NEET 2022 Rank List
Check the name of NEET 2022 toppers with their state and total number of marks obtained:
|
NEET 2022 AIR Rank
|
NEET 2022 Topper Name
|
Gender
|
Marks obtained
|
State
|
1
|
Tanishka
|
Female
|
715
|
Rajasthan
|
2
|
Vatsa Ashish Batra
|
Male
|
715
|
Delhi
|
3
|
Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule
|
Male
|
715
|
Karnataka
|
4
|
Rucha Pawashe
|
Female
|
715
|
Karnataka
|
5
|
Errabelly Sidharth Rao
|
Male
|
711
|
Telangana
|
6
|
Rishi Vinay Balse
|
Male
|
710
|
Maharashtra
|
7
|
Arpit Narang
|
Male
|
710
|
Punjab
|
8
|
Krishna S R
|
Male
|
710
|
Karnataka
|
9
|
Zeel Vipul Vyas
|
Female
|
710
|
Gujarat
|
10
|
Haziq Parveez Lone
|
Male
|
710
|
Jammu