[LINK ACTIVE] Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check and Download SSC Result and Marksheet Online via DigiLocker App

LINK ACTIVE, Maha SSC 10th Result 2023, Check and Download via DigiLocker App and Site: MSBSHSE or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the SSC result 2023 i.e, today. Overall 93.83% students passed, announced Sharad Gosavi, the Chairman of MSBSHSE announced the result. Close to 15 lakh students had appeared for their SSC 10th exams from March 2nd to March 25th, 2023. Maharashtra board SSC candidates can download their higher secondary results via the official websites www.mahahsscboard.in, www.mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org and offline, through SMS. Candidates can also check and download their Maha SSC marksheet online from DigiLocker app and website at www.digilocker.gov.in. Also, get all the latest information regarding the Maha SSC Result Date and Time, Direct Link and Maharashtra Board SSC Results Re-evaluation 2023. Check here the complete process to download Maharashtra Board 10th result 2023 online via DigiLocker.
|
Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 - Declared (Direct Link Activated)
|
Credentials Required to Check Maharashtra Board Results 2023 Online
As per reports, it is expected that Maharashtra Board 10th class SSC result 2023 will be announced after a press conference by the board authorities. The following information is required to check the Maha Board 10th Result 2023:
The aforementioned information can be found on the MSBSHSE SSC admit card/hall ticket of the candidate.
|
Maharashtra Board Result 2023: How to Check and Download Maha SSC Result and Marksheet 2023 Online
Maharashtra Board candidates will be able to check their mark sheet and result via the following sources:
|
How to Download Maha Board Marksheet 2023 Online via DigiLocker?
Find below the process to get MSBSHSE Result and Marksheet 2023 from DigiLocker Mobile App and Website below:
Step 1: On your smartphone, search, download and install the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store (Android users) or from Apple App Store (iOS). You can also visit the website of DigiLocker at www.digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: If you are already a registered user then sign in else Sign Up.
Step 3: Click on the search icon and go to the “Education” section under Categories.
Step 4: Search and go to Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.
Step 5: Choose Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023.
Step 6: Enter your Name, exam year, seat number in the new window that comes up.
Step 7: Submit
Step 8: Your Maha 10th SSC Result 2023 will come up on screen.
|
Steps to Check Maha SSC Result 2023 on SMS in Offline mode
There are chances that the MSBSHSE websites will slow down or even crash due to the high incoming traffic of students trying to check their results as soon as the result link is made active. Hence, candidates can check their Maharashtra Board result 2023 via SMS mode as well.
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone and start a new SMS
Step 2: Type the SMS in this format: MHSSC(Seat No.)
Step 3: Send the SMS to 57766
|
Maha Board Result 2023: Important Statistics and Highlights
About 15 lakh students appeared in the 2023 Maharashtra board 10th class board examination, across 5000+ exam centers, this year. Meanwhile, Maharashtra SSC results were declared on May 25, 2023 and the overall pass percentage stood at 91.25%.