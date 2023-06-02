[LINK ACTIVE] Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check and Download SSC Result and Marksheet Online via DigiLocker App

How to Download Maha Board Marksheet 2023 Online via DigiLocker?

Find below the process to get MSBSHSE Result and Marksheet 2023 from DigiLocker Mobile App and Website below:

Step 1: On your smartphone, search, download and install the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store (Android users) or from Apple App Store (iOS). You can also visit the website of DigiLocker at www.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: If you are already a registered user then sign in else Sign Up.

Step 3: Click on the search icon and go to the “Education” section under Categories.

Step 4: Search and go to Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Step 5: Choose Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023.

Step 6: Enter your Name, exam year, seat number in the new window that comes up.

Step 7: Submit

Step 8: Your Maha 10th SSC Result 2023 will come up on screen.