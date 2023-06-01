Official Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed, Download Maha Class 10th Marksheet at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: MSBSHSE has released the official class 10th result date and time. Download Maha SSC marksheet online at mahresult.nic.in. Check when, where and how to download class 10th marksheet here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce results of class 10th tomorrow on June 2, 2023. The Maharashtra Board will declare the result at 11 am at a press conference from their Pune office. However, the SSC students can check their results from 1 PM. They can check it on the official websites: mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in. To check MSBSHSE SSC results, they have to use their board exam seat number and mother's first name mentioned on admit cards or application forms.

As per media reports, this year a total of 15,77,256 students registered for the Maharashtra state board examination, of which 3,54,493 were from the Mumbai Division. The total registrations for the SSC exam across Maharashtra include 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls. The class 10 SSC exams took place from March 2 to March 25, 2023. Last year, the board released the Maharashtra result for class 10th on June 17, 2022, at 1 PM.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date and Time

The board has released the class 10th result date and time on its official website. Students can check the table to know to Maha SSC result 2023 date and time:

Events Dates Maharashtra SSC Result Date June 2, 2023 MSBSHSE 10th Result Time 1 PM

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmation Image

Where To Check Maha SSC Result 2023?

There might be chances that the official website might not work or get slow. So, in that case, students or parents can check the Mahasrhtra 10th result on these official websites too:

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

msbshse.co.in

How To Check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 in Online Mode?

The class 10th exam results can be checked at the official website. The students can check their SSC result by using the required credentials. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download their marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the Maharashtra SSC result link

Step 3: Click on it, and a new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked login credentials

Step 5: click on the submit tab

Step 6: The provisional marksheet will appear on the screen

MSBSHSE Class 10th pass percentage of last few years

Here, students can check below the pass percentage of the past few years. Check the table below: