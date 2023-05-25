Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check MSBSHSE Class 12th Result Link at mahresult.nic.in, Latest News

MSBSHSE Class 12th Result 2023: Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 will be declared today on the official website, maharesult.nic.in. Check this article for direct link and latest updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2023.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) HSC Result 2023 will be declared today, May 25, 2023. The Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 will be made available on the board’s official website, mahresult.nic.in. Students can access their Class 12th Maharashtra Board Result by entering their roll number and mother’s first name. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page to check Maharashtra Class 12 Results 2023. Students will be able to check the MSBSHSE HSC Result 2023 for Science, Arts and Commerce by entering the registration details in the login window.

Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 Latest Updates Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 - Overview

Exam Name Maharashtra Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination Result Releasing Authority Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 official website mahresult.nic.in Maharashtra HSC Result 2023-Date May 25, 2023 Maharashtra HSC Result 2023- Time 2:00 pm Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 credentials Roll number and mother's first name Number of students 14 lakh (approx.) Result status To be Announced Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exams 2023 Dates June, 2023 Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exams 2023 Result Date August, 2023

Related| 12th HSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board: Check Higher Secondary Result Online with Roll Number and Name wise

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Alternative websites to check result

Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2023 will be declared today on mahresult.nic.in. However, students can also check their HSC Result 2023 on the alternative websites mentioned below:

mahahsscboard.in

mahresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahahsc.in

Besides these websites, students can also check their results by clicking on the direct link provided by Jagran Josh.

Check Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2023 here

How to check Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 will be announced at the official website, mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in. Students can check their results by filling in the required credentials in the result window. They can also check the Maharashtra Board 12th Class Results 2023 from the direct link provided by Jagran Josh, as soon as the result is published.

To check results on MSBSHSE’s website, follow the step mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 link

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, enter the required details as student's roll number, mother’s name in the given fields.

Step 4: Click on the ‘View Result’ button to submit it. Maharashtra HSC Result will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra HSC result 2023 for further reference.