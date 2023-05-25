mahresult.nic.in Result 2023: Check Maha HSC 12th A, B, C, D Grading System, Passing Marks

Check Maha HSC 12th A, B, C, D Grading System, Passing Marks: Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 can check Maharashtra Board result online on mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in at 2 PM. Check what is the Grading System used in Maharashtra Board 12th Class, the minimum passing marks required to qualify and other results.

Check Maha HSC 12th A, B, C, D Grading System, Passing Marks: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Arts, Science and Commerce stream result for Maharashtra HSC 2023 exams on its official website mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will be declared at 11 AM TODAY. However, the result will be made live at around 2 pm. Approximately 14 lakh students who attempted the 12th class Maharashtra board exams this year from February 21 to March 21, 2023 have been evaluated on the basis of grading system. In this article, we will elaborate upon what is the Maharashtra HSC Grading System 2023 along with the minimum passing marks and other important details from MSBSSHE 12th Board Exam Results 2023.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Update

Maha HSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE Class 12 Grading System

Maharashtra Board follows a grading system which is based on the percentage of marks obtained, in aggregrate, in the examination. If a student scores below 35 percent then they are considered fail.

Percentage Grade 75% and above Distinction 60% and above First Division 45% to 59% Second Division 35% to 44% Pass Grade Below 35% Failed

Maharashtra Board HSC 2023 Passing Marks

To qualify in the Maha HSC 12th class board exams, a student must score, at least, 35 percent in aggregate and in each individual subject. Also, both in practical and theory paper, candidate should have the minimum passing marks. If a candidate fails to score the minimum passing marks in MSBSSHE 12th Result 2023, then they have to appear in the supplementary examinations conducted by Maharashtra Board.

How to Check Maha HSC 12th Board Result 2023

There are several ways to check Mahrashtra Board Result 2023 Class 12th such as on websites prescribed by MSBSSHE, via SMS and also on DigiLocker.

How to Check Maha HSC 12th Board Result 2023 Online?

Check Maharashtra HSC Board Exams 2023 by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Maharashtra board at. mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Maharashtra HSC result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your Maharashtra HSC result 2023 will open up on screen

Take a printout or screenshot of the same and keep it safe for further references

Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 via SMS

Students can also access their Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 through SMS if their internet connect is slow or the MSBSSHE website is slowed down due to high insurge of traffic:

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your phone

Step 2: Type a new SMS in the following format: MHHSC(space)SEAT_NO.

Step 3: Send SMS on 57766.

You will receive back your HSC result on the same phone number.

How to Check Maharashtra HSC 12th Class Result 2023 on DigiLocker?

To download MSBSHSE HSC Result 2023 from DigiLocker, follow the step-by-step guide below:

Step 1: Either go to www.digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app on Google Play Store (Android users) or Apple App Store (iOS users)

Step 2: Sign in or Sign up

Step 3: Go to Categories and choose “Education”

Step 4: Go to Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education

Step 5: Click on Maha HSC Class 12 Marksheet 2023

Step 6: Input your Name, Seat Number and year of exam

Step 7: Submit the details and your Maha HSC 12th Result 2023 will open up on the screen

Maha HSC result 2023 Important Highlights